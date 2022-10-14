see also ‘Harry Potter’ star Robbie Coltrane dead at age 72 Coltrane's agent confirmed that the actor, best known for his... Not all wizards are good, but Rubeus Hagrid was. J.K. Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe and more “Harry Potter” stars have poured their hearts out in response to the tragic news that Robbie Coltrane died Friday. He was 72. “I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him,” the famed author, 57, tweeted alongside a photo of her and Coltrane...

