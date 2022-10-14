Read full article on original website
Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dies After Lengthy Illness
Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, has died at age 72, his agent confirmed on Friday.Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright confirmed to The Daily Beast that the actor died in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. She added to the BBC that Coltrane had been ill for the last two years, but she did not disclose what the illness was.“For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty, and after 40 years...
Robbie Coltrane, comedian and Harry Potter, James Bond actor, dies at 72
Veteran Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, known for his roles in the Harry Potter and James Bond film franchises, has died. He was 72. Coltrane’s agent confirmed to Deadline that the actor died at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland, after dealing with health issues for the last two years. His agency, WME, also confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter.
How Much Was ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robbie Coltrane Worth Upon His Death at Age 72?
"Harry Potter" fans are mourning the loss of beloved actor Robbie Coltrane who passed away today, October 14. The Scottish-born talent played the role of half-man/half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the...
Robbie Coltrane broke down in tears talking about his death, saying Hagrid will live on
LEGENDARY Brit actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72. In January, the Harry Potter actor was in tears as he as he told fans "I won't be here, but Hagrid will". Robbie - who was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid - opened up about the legacy of his character during the special HBO Reunion show nine months ago.
The cast of ‘Harry Potter’ pays emotional tribute to Robbie Coltrane
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are among the Harry Potter cast members to have paid tribute to the late Robbie Coltrane. Best known for his role in the franchise as groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, Coltrane passed away at the age of 72. Daniel Radcliffe, who starred as Harry Potter,...
Daniel Radcliffe, more react to ‘Harry Potter’ star Robbie Coltrane’s death
see also ‘Harry Potter’ star Robbie Coltrane dead at age 72 Coltrane's agent confirmed that the actor, best known for his... Not all wizards are good, but Rubeus Hagrid was. J.K. Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe and more “Harry Potter” stars have poured their hearts out in response to the tragic news that Robbie Coltrane died Friday. He was 72. “I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him,” the famed author, 57, tweeted alongside a photo of her and Coltrane...
Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane Remembered by J.K. Rowling, ‘Harry Potter’ Cast and More: ‘Such Depth, Power and Talent’
The Scottish star died Friday at age 72
Emma Watson honors Harry Potter costar Robbie Coltrane: 'There was no better Hagrid'
Harry Potter star Emma Watson is paying tribute to her late costar Robbie Coltrane, after the Hagrid actor died Friday at the age of 72. The Hermione actress shared a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram story, writing about Coltrane's talent and kindness and how he always made her feel welcome on the Harry Potter set. Watson and Coltrane starred together in all eight Harry Potter movies, stretching 10 years from 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone up to 2011's Deathly Hallows Part 2.
