wtoc.com
Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
Action News Jax
SPOTLIGHT: Blue Angels return to their original home
Jacksonville, Fl — The Navy Blue Angels return to their birthplace this weekend, as NAS Jacksonville once again serves as host of the Jacksonville Air Show. This event is free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend. The Jaguars return home to face the New York Giants...
News4Jax.com
Camden County hosts theater performers from across Georgia
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – High school and community drama programs from all over the state of Georgia came together at Camden County High School for the 2022 Georgia Theater Conference. The conference is a 58-year-old volunteer service organization that brings working professionals, students, and community theater enthusiasts into the...
WJCL
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft spotted over Georgia, South Carolina sky as it reenters atmosphere
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: SpaceX Dragon as seen from Savannah. The SpaceX Dragon reentered Earth's atmosphere Friday afternoon, visible in the skies above Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry as it made its way to splash down in Jacksonville, Fla. The ship landed around 4:50 p.m. A sonic boom could...
Here comes the boom! SpaceX Dragon capsule to make splash down off First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People across the First Coast may he surprised to hear a loud boom Friday afternoon. The SpaceX Dragon Freedom crew ship will soar above the U.S. Friday before splashing down off Florida's Atlantic coast at 4:55 p.m. More specifically the splash down is projected to happen...
Action News Jax
2 Jacksonville-area restaurants on Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Two local barbecue joints, one in Northeast Florida and one in Southeast Georgia, have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. >>> STREAM ACTION...
First Coast News
Retina Associates, P.A. Helps the First Coast "See" Life Better (FCL Oct. 17, 2022)
Jacksonville's Retina Specialists have been serving the community since 1988. It's this experience that matters most. Retina Associates is a clinic focused solely on the treatment of Retinal diseases striving to provide the very best medical care possible with world class training and small town compassion. Visit RAPAJAX.com for more information.
First Coast News
Follow the Emerald Trail To a More Beautiful Jacksonville (FCL Oct. 14, 2022)
Kay Ehas, Chief Executive Officer at Groundwork Jacksonville and Dana Karzan, Chief Marketing Officer at VyStar Credit Union join First Coast Living on details of this run that supports the Emerald Trail and how it benefits the community. Emerald Trail and the VyStar Emerald Trail 5K and 10K Run/Walk and...
Here’s an alternative to throwing away Halloween candy wrappers
Have you ever wondered what to do with all those Halloween candy wrappers?. Well, wonder no more — the national Unwrap the Waves effort includes two drop off locations in Coastal Georgia this year. The locations are Old City Hall in downtown Brunswick and the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island.
Jury selection for Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz's trial begins Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz, whose real name is Noah Williams, goes to trial Monday. Jury selection begins at 10 a.m., with only 49 jurors to choose from. Williams, a documented affiliate of a violent street...
wild941.com
Road Rage Leads To Two Dads Shooting Each Others Daughters
Two dads shot each others daughters during an incident that lasted for “several miles” and spanned two counties. William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, have both been charged after a road rage incident led to a shootout on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said that the men have been charged with attempted murder.
News4Jax.com
Woman swept away by river surge in Puerto Rico had just moved from Jacksonville with husband
A woman, who recently moved with her husband from Jacksonville to start a new life, is dead after a sudden tragedy in Puerto Rico. Jacqueline Albright died after a surge of water swept her away while on a hike with her husband, Blake, at La Soplaera Waterfall. His sister, Savannah Reinhart, spoke with News4JAX on Wednesday.
Naval Station Mayport sees record number of sea turtles hatch on their beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Station Mayport is celebrating a record number of sea turtle nests and hatchlings on their beach this season. October is the end of sea turtle nesting season. They’ve counted 54 loggerhead nests with more than 3,000 hatchlings. The Natural Resources Manager Heather Hahn believes...
United Steel Workers Local 415 finishes negotiations with WestRock
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Union leaders in Nassau County have finished negotiations with WestRock, one of the world’s largest paper and packing companies. It employs dozens of United Steel Workers Local 415 members who have been outside their workplace all morning with signs on Monday. Workers stood outside...
St. Johns deputies seeking suspect, car from Wendy's car jacking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car was stolen from a Wendy's in St. Johns County on Saturday morning, according to officials. Deputies are searching for a red Nissan Sentra that was stolen from a Wendy's at 1830 US 1 South. The car has the New York license plate HAZ8945. Officials...
100-year-old LaVilla funeral home to be converted into rentable units, wine bar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hillman-Pratt and Walton Funeral Home sits still as traffic buzzes by on Beaver Street in Downtown Jacksonville. The funeral home represents what Lavilla used to be. That's why it's important for it to stay. "It was very significant to save the remaining structures like that...
Action News Jax
The Jacksonville Humane Society announce their Fall in Love Adoption Event
JACKSONVILLE, fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) are teaming up to offer a free autumn adoption event from Saturday, October 15 through Monday, October 17. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The community is invited to come out to either...
Action News Jax
‘Don’t be a statistic’: 28-year-old makes progress after fighting for life post-COVID-19
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Texas man who spent more than five months at UF Health Jacksonville battling the effects of COVID-19 is making progress on his road to recovery. Action News Jax first told you about Fabian Granado’s journey back in November when the virus had damaged his lungs so badly that they couldn’t hold up on their own.
What's going to happen to Lemon Bar? Neptune Beach residents worried ahead of sale to Jaguars owner
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — There’s a big change coming for two popular Neptune Beach destinations. Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Shad Khan announced Friday his business Iguana Investments has plans to buy Lemon Bar, the Seahorse Oceanfront Inn and other nearby properties. Many beach visitors say they have mixed emotions...
Action News Jax
‘This guy just shot my daughter!’ 911 calls in Nassau road rage where men shot each other’s kids
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have released the frantic 911 calls after a road rage shooting in Nassau County that put two teenage girls in the hospital. Deputies said their fathers got into an argument before shooting at one another. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Sheriff Bill...
