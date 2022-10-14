ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

wtoc.com

Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Blue Angels return to their original home

Jacksonville, Fl — The Navy Blue Angels return to their birthplace this weekend, as NAS Jacksonville once again serves as host of the Jacksonville Air Show. This event is free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend. The Jaguars return home to face the New York Giants...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Camden County hosts theater performers from across Georgia

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – High school and community drama programs from all over the state of Georgia came together at Camden County High School for the 2022 Georgia Theater Conference. The conference is a 58-year-old volunteer service organization that brings working professionals, students, and community theater enthusiasts into the...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
wild941.com

Road Rage Leads To Two Dads Shooting Each Others Daughters

Two dads shot each others daughters during an incident that lasted for “several miles” and spanned two counties. William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, have both been charged after a road rage incident led to a shootout on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said that the men have been charged with attempted murder.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

