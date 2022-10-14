The real-life story of The Watcher is one of the most subtly creepy and unsettling stories in recent years. As first reported in New York Magazine in 2018, it's the story of a family who purchased their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, only to have their suburban bubble punctured by the arrival of an anonymous letter from "The Watcher," who claimed to have been watching their house for decades and was eager for the "young blood" of the children. "Once I know their names I will call to them and draw them too [sic] me," it read. It was the stuff of delicate, understated terror; the ultimate Jezebel Scary Story. It has now been turned into a scripted series on Netflix, overseen by Ryan Murphy, perhaps the least subtle, least nuanced creator of televised horror working today. The resultant seven-episode limited series is a starry adaptation to be sure, but it's unfortunate confirmation that Ryan Murphy was exactly the wrong choice to adapt this tale.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO