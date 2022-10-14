Read full article on original website
JAMES WOODS
2d ago
Borrow a Bible and read what God judged upon the people in the cities of Sodom and Gamora for perverting the sex created and intended exslusively between a man and woman who are married to each other.Women with women and men with men, and they received into themselves the penalty for their sins.
Griff
2d ago
Ana Navarro is a RINO and I don’t believe anything she says🤡🤡🤡🤡
Mxm
2d ago
Why is this show still on who wastes time watching
Related
Cast Of 'The View' Ignores Alyssa Farah Griffin During Commercial Breaks, Claims Eyewitness: 'She Stood There Awkwardly'
Conservative journalist Alyssa Farah Griffin became a permanent fixture at The View just one month ago, but she's already ruffled feathers with her cohosts. According to an eyewitness present at the Thursday, October 6, taping of the series, the former White House Director of Strategic Communications kept to herself when the cameras stopped rolling — though Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin all chitchatted together."During commercial breaks between Hot Topics segments, Alyssa was mainly on her phone while the other women spoke to each other," said the source. "Sunny was the only one to initiate...
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts
Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
ETOnline.com
Kelly Ripa Explains Why She and Mark Consuelos Are No Longer Empty Nesters
Well, that was short-lived! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos might have celebrated their status as "empty nesters" after their youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, went to college in 2021, but they've already lost the title. The pair had been vocal about adjusting to their life post-kids, but on Wednesday's Late Night...
Whoopi Goldberg flustered on 'The View' after being forced to explain Lindsey Graham marriage joke
An uncomfortable moment unfolded on "The View" Thursday when a defiant Whoopi Goldberg was forced to explain a "joke" about Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in an earlier segment that appeared to allude to gay marriage. After White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lit into Graham over his call for a...
Sharon Osbourne Slams ‘The View’s Joy Behar: ‘She’s a Bit Cray-Cray’
Sharon Osbourne is getting ready to come out and tell her side of the story… The post Sharon Osbourne Slams ‘The View’s Joy Behar: ‘She’s a Bit Cray-Cray’ appeared first on Outsider.
Don Lemon Says Goodbye To CNN Primetime Show With Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Morning Show Debut
Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime show on CNN after more than eight years of hosting Don Lemon Tonight. The television presenter got emotional during his farewell recalling all the ups and downs he lived through during his tenure on the show. “It is not goodbye but it is certainly the end of an era as we sign off this last broadcast of Don Lemon Tonight,” he said in the video posted above. “More than eight years, thousands of hours of live TV, historic moments and tough conversations. A lot happened between 10 and midnight, or later.” Lemon is leaving his...
womansday.com
See 'The View' Star Whoopi Goldberg’s Strong Reaction to Joy Behar’s Dramatic New Look
The View just started airing a new season, and Joy Behar is already stepping out of her comfort zone. On September 13, the longtime host shocked co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin when she took a seat at the table wearing a bright pink blazer suit. Given that the daytime TV personality has always favored the color black throughout her tenure on the show, she surprised everyone with the unexpected outfit switch-up.
Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Megyn Kelly Blasts Trevor Noah as ‘Ratings Killer’ for ‘Daily Show,’ Says Show ‘Went Down the Toilet’ (Video)
Megyn Kelly slammed Trevor Noah on Tuesday during an episode of her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” shortly after the television host announced he was stepping down from “The Daily Show” after seven years. She suggested that it wasn’t Noah’s choice to leave, but rather, he was forced out by Comedy Central due to low ratings.
Whoopi Goldberg Chooses Dream Cast for Third 'Sister Act' Movie
Whoopi Goldberg is hyped for the Sister Act 3 film, revealing exactly which major stars of the moment she would want to add to the already-iconic cast. Goldberg spoke to Lenard "Charlamagne tha God" McKelvey on his show Hell of A Week with Charlamagne tha God, via Variety. During the...
Kelly Ripa: 'I loved him' but working with co-host Regis Philbin 'was not a cakewalk'
In a recent interview, 'Live' co-host Kelly Ripa detailed the difficult moments she had with her former co-host, the late Regis Philbin.
Popculture
Another 'Glee' Alum Drops Some Unsubtle Shade on Lea Michele and 'Funny Girl'
A Glee alum has expressed no interest in former co-star Lea Michele's latest role. Chris Colfer threw some serious shade at the Broadway star on Michelle Collins' SiriusXM podcast, The Michelle Collins Show. Collins invited Colfer to see Michele in "Funny Girl" with her on Oct. 11, to which he replied… "My day suddenly got so full." Changing the subject, he said, "I saw Six last night, and that was amazing." Following that, Collins inquired whether Colfer would be interested in seeing Michele another night. "No, I can be triggered at home," he remarked. Michele assumed the lead role of Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl in September after Beanie Feldstein left the show.
TODAY.com
The TODAY anchors created their own ‘Real Housewives’ taglines — and they’re absolutely priceless
Many Real Housewives have come and gone over the last 16 years since the first episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” premiered March 21, 2006, on Bravo. Since then, another 10 franchises have been produced in the U.S., featuring dozens of women from cities across the country, including Atlanta, New York City, Beverly Hills and Miami.
Will Ferrell, Emma Watson & More to Compete in Celebrity Pickleball Tournament Hosted by Stephen Colbert
Some serious celebrities are about to go head-to-head in pickleball. Pickled, the two-hour celebrity pickleball tournament hosted by Stephen Colbert, announced its star-studded roster today. The 16-member cast includes Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Max Greenfield (New Girl), Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan, Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Hawaii Five-0), Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin), Tig Notaro, Paul Scheer (The League), Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds: Evolution), Luis Guzman, June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), country musicians Jimmie Allen and Dierks Bentley, singer Kelly Rowland, Will Ferrell, former professional boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, and Harry Potter's Emma Watson.
Ryan Murphy Was the Wrong Choice to Adapt The Watcher
The real-life story of The Watcher is one of the most subtly creepy and unsettling stories in recent years. As first reported in New York Magazine in 2018, it's the story of a family who purchased their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, only to have their suburban bubble punctured by the arrival of an anonymous letter from "The Watcher," who claimed to have been watching their house for decades and was eager for the "young blood" of the children. "Once I know their names I will call to them and draw them too [sic] me," it read. It was the stuff of delicate, understated terror; the ultimate Jezebel Scary Story. It has now been turned into a scripted series on Netflix, overseen by Ryan Murphy, perhaps the least subtle, least nuanced creator of televised horror working today. The resultant seven-episode limited series is a starry adaptation to be sure, but it's unfortunate confirmation that Ryan Murphy was exactly the wrong choice to adapt this tale.
