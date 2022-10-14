ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Scientists taught lab-grown brain cells to play Pong — watch them play

Scientists grew human brain cells from stem cells and mouse embryos in a lab that can play video games. For the first time, a Melbourne-led team has demonstrated that 800,000 brain cells living in a dish can perform tasks such as a tennis-like video game, Pong. Published in the journal Neuron, scientists of the biotech start-up Cortical Labs, claim to have created the first conscious lab-grown brain, called the 'DishBrain' in a dish.
VIDEO GAMES
MedicalXpress

'Sentient' brain cells in dish learn to play video game: study

Brain cells living in a dish can learn to play the classic video game Pong, thus demonstrating "intelligent and sentient behavior," Australian neuroscientists argue in a new paper. Brett Kagan, who led the study published Wednesday in the journal Neuron, told AFP his findings open the door to a new...
VIDEO GAMES
CBS News

Scientists transplant human brain cells into the brains of baby rats

Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where the cells grew and formed connections, according to new research. It's part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting the most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Groundbreaking Method “Starves” Highly-Lethal Cancer Tumors of Energy, Eradicating Them

New breakthrough in treating glioblastoma, a currently incurable type of cancer. Ground-breaking research at Tel Aviv University successfully eradicated glioblastoma, a deadly form of brain cancer. The researchers achieved the result by developing a strategy based on their finding of two crucial mechanisms in the brain that promote tumor growth and survival: one shields cancer cells from the immune system, while the other provides the energy needed for rapid tumor growth. The research discovered that astrocytes, which are brain cells, regulate both methods, and that when they aren’t there, tumor cells die and are eliminated.
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Night breathing patterns identify people with Parkinson’s disease

An advanced computer program was able to identify people with Parkinson’s disease from their breathing patterns during sleep. The program was able to track small changes in the disease over time, and was more accurate than the tools used regularly by doctors. In Parkinson’s disease, brain cells become damaged...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Types of connective tissue disease

Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

Distinct brain networks may be potential targets for neuromodulation therapies to treat depression

A new study that links the location of brain injury to levels of depression in patients following the injury has identified two distinct brain networks; one associated with increased depression symptoms and one associated with decreased depression symptoms. The large-scale study led by researchers with University of Iowa Health Care expands on previous findings and suggests that these brain networks might be potential targets for neuromodulation therapies to treat depression.
IOWA CITY, IA
MedicalXpress

Brain discovery holds key to boosting body's ability to fight Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis

UVA Health researchers have discovered a molecule in the brain responsible for orchestrating the immune system's responses to Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis (MS), potentially allowing doctors to supercharge the body's ability to fight those and other devastating neurological diseases. The molecule the researchers identified, called a kinase, is crucial...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
MedicalXpress

Fatty tissue surrounding intestinal tracts of mice found to help eject gut-infesting worms

A team of researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Immunobiology and Epigenetics, working with colleagues from the Washington University School of Medicine, the Medical University of Vienna, the Van Andel Research Institute and the USDA has found that fatty tissue surrounding the intestinal tracts of mice help to eject gut-infesting worms. Their paper is published in the journal Science Immunology.
WILDLIFE
science.org

Depletion of exhausted alloreactive T cells enables targeting of stem-like memory T cells to generate tumor-specific immunity

Allogeneic bone marrow transplantation (alloBMT) is a potentially curative treatment for hematological malignancies but is prone to tumor relapse due to escape from graft-versus-tumor (GVT) effects, especially when accompanied by systemic immunosuppression. Using a mouse model of myeloma resistant to treatment with alloBMT, Minnie et al. found that alloBMT-derived donor T cells become functionally exhausted from exposure to alloantigen rather than tumor antigen. Post-transplant cyclophosphamide depleted alloantigen-driven exhausted T cells, leaving a population bearing a stem cell memory–like gene signature. In leukemia-bearing mice receiving a haploidentical transplant, agonist immunotherapy with an engineered IL-18 resistant to endogenous inhibitors enhanced the antitumor immunity and improved survival. These results demonstrate that immunotherapy targeting residual T cell populations can improve the GVT response of alloBMT during systemic immunosuppression.
CANCER
science.org

Resident T2 cells orchestrate adipose tissue remodeling at a site adjacent to infection

Adipose tissue has been linked to immune responses and protection against infection, but how it contributes to parasitic helminths remains unclear. Here, Kabat et al. used RNA-seq, metabolomics, flow cytometry, and histology to study the adipose tissue from mice infected with intestinal Heligmosomoides polygyrus. They found that helminth gut infection reduced mesenteric adipose tissue, which associated with increased infiltration of resident TH2 CD4+ T cells that produced TGFβ and amphiregulin. Via these factors, resident TH2s communicated with thymic stromal lymphopoietin and IL-33–producing stromal cells in the collagen-rich interstitial spaces of the mesenteric adipose tissue. Disrupting amphiregulin signaling in stromal cells led to worse H. polygyrus infection. Thus, TH2 and stromal cells communicate in the adipose tissue, contributing to anti-parasite immunity.
SCIENCE

