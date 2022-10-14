Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Scaregrounds hosts fill-the-truck event
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Scaregrounds hosted a fill the truck event on Sunday. The collected non-perishable items, clothes and household supplies will go to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Cheerleaders and football players from Canfield High School volunteered to support the cause. Mr. Mange is the...
Youngstown firefighters battle weekend fires on South, East sides
Firefighters were busy this weekend in two separate parts of town.
200 owners, pugs gather for 1st-ever Valley Pug Fest
Saturday was the first-ever Mahoning Valley Pug Fest.
wtae.com
Crews battle fire at Beaver County pizza shop
Firefighters were called to a fire at a pizza shop in Midland, Beaver County. The fire broke out at Fox's Pizza on Sixth Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday. There were no initial reports of injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the...
Girard family evacuated after neighbor alerts crews to house fire
One family is safe this morning thanks to their neighbor after a fire broke out in their house early Sunday morning.
WYTV.com
Reminder: Wet leaves can be troublesome for drivers
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaves will be accumulating on Valley roads in the next few weeks. With rain and wind in the forecast, Monday is a good day for a reminder about wet leaves on the road. Meteorologist Jim Loboy has the science and some advice to get you...
WYTV.com
Firefighters battle 3rd major fire in 24 hours
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Trumbull County have been busy the past 24 hours, battling three house fires that all displaced families. Monday morning, they were back to work, putting out a trailer fire. The call came in around 3 am. Multiple crews were on the scene in the 1100 block of Churchill Hubbard Road.
Arson destroys two homes on South Side
The Youngstown Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city's South Side around 10 p.m. Saturday.
WYTV.com
Local parks hold leadership summit in the Valley
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Parks and recreation professionals gathered Friday at the first Mahoning Valley Parks and Recreation Leadership Summit. It happened at Packard Music Hall in Warren. Community partners and elected officials were also present. The summit recognized incredible parks around the Valley. It’s goal was to build...
Youngstown Handel’s closed after smoke brings YFD
A Youngstown Handel's is closed Friday night after smoke brought firefighters to the scene.
WYTV.com
Students on school bus that caught fire at local high school
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A school bus was on fire Monday morning, according to Cardinal Joint Fire District. Cardinal Joint firefighters were on the scene for a school bus engine that caught fire at Canfield High School just before 7:30 a.m. Deputy Fire Chief Matt Rarick says the students...
Central road closed Sunday for parade
This is due to the Spirit Parade that will be taking place.
Police: Shooter ran after shots fired at bar in East Liverpool
There was a shooting in East Liverpool overnight on Saturday.
1 injured after shots fired on South Side
There was a heavy police presence on Youngstown's South Side after police responded to a call of multiple shots fired early Monday morning.
cleveland19.com
Hubbard fire saves cat from smoke filled basement
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Hubbard fire reported to a fire Saturday morning, with all occupants outside by the time they arrived, except for one furry friend. Around 5:30 a.m., Hubbard fire said they responded to the 300 block of Prescott Street for a basement fire. All residents were outside...
Warren Family Mission sees 105% increase in number of people during coat drive
Hundreds of people are now equipped with some much needed cold weather gear.
NE Ohio woman turns heads with unusual pets
Jackie Hahner is used to double-takes when she's out and about. It's hard to avoid when you have a pet raccoon at your side.
mahoningmatters.com
KEEPING THE FAITH | Remember to trust God even if you don’t trust the process
I am sure there are some families concerned about the rising costs of everything while household resources are stagnate. I have used the space of “Keeping the Faith” to share my personal faith, witness and trust in God. Like David expressed in Psalms 37:25: “Once I was young, and now I am old. Yet I have never seen the godly abandoned or their children begging for bread.” Remember to trust God even if you don’t trust the process.
Warren Police Department seizes and destroys 350 guns over year and a half
The Warren Police Department seized 350 guns over the last year and a half, according to a Facebook post from the department.
mahoningmatters.com
WEEKEND MATTERS | Comedian Bill Engvall making ‘Farewell’ stop in Warren
Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. Actor and comedian Bill Engvall of the Grammy-nominated “Blue Collar Comedy” concert films will take the stage twice at Robins Theatre in Warren on Saturday. Engvall’s “Farewell...
