I am sure there are some families concerned about the rising costs of everything while household resources are stagnate. I have used the space of “Keeping the Faith” to share my personal faith, witness and trust in God. Like David expressed in Psalms 37:25: “Once I was young, and now I am old. Yet I have never seen the godly abandoned or their children begging for bread.” Remember to trust God even if you don’t trust the process.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO