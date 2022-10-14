ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Scaregrounds hosts fill-the-truck event

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Scaregrounds hosted a fill the truck event on Sunday. The collected non-perishable items, clothes and household supplies will go to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Cheerleaders and football players from Canfield High School volunteered to support the cause. Mr. Mange is the...
CANFIELD, OH
wtae.com

Crews battle fire at Beaver County pizza shop

Firefighters were called to a fire at a pizza shop in Midland, Beaver County. The fire broke out at Fox's Pizza on Sixth Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday. There were no initial reports of injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Reminder: Wet leaves can be troublesome for drivers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaves will be accumulating on Valley roads in the next few weeks. With rain and wind in the forecast, Monday is a good day for a reminder about wet leaves on the road. Meteorologist Jim Loboy has the science and some advice to get you...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Firefighters battle 3rd major fire in 24 hours

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Trumbull County have been busy the past 24 hours, battling three house fires that all displaced families. Monday morning, they were back to work, putting out a trailer fire. The call came in around 3 am. Multiple crews were on the scene in the 1100 block of Churchill Hubbard Road.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Local parks hold leadership summit in the Valley

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Parks and recreation professionals gathered Friday at the first Mahoning Valley Parks and Recreation Leadership Summit. It happened at Packard Music Hall in Warren. Community partners and elected officials were also present. The summit recognized incredible parks around the Valley. It’s goal was to build...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Students on school bus that caught fire at local high school

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A school bus was on fire Monday morning, according to Cardinal Joint Fire District. Cardinal Joint firefighters were on the scene for a school bus engine that caught fire at Canfield High School just before 7:30 a.m. Deputy Fire Chief Matt Rarick says the students...
CANFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Hubbard fire saves cat from smoke filled basement

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Hubbard fire reported to a fire Saturday morning, with all occupants outside by the time they arrived, except for one furry friend. Around 5:30 a.m., Hubbard fire said they responded to the 300 block of Prescott Street for a basement fire. All residents were outside...
HUBBARD, OH
mahoningmatters.com

KEEPING THE FAITH | Remember to trust God even if you don’t trust the process

I am sure there are some families concerned about the rising costs of everything while household resources are stagnate. I have used the space of “Keeping the Faith” to share my personal faith, witness and trust in God. Like David expressed in Psalms 37:25: “Once I was young, and now I am old. Yet I have never seen the godly abandoned or their children begging for bread.” Remember to trust God even if you don’t trust the process.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
mahoningmatters.com

WEEKEND MATTERS | Comedian Bill Engvall making ‘Farewell’ stop in Warren

Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. Actor and comedian Bill Engvall of the Grammy-nominated “Blue Collar Comedy” concert films will take the stage twice at Robins Theatre in Warren on Saturday. Engvall’s “Farewell...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

