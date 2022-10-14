Read full article on original website
Northern St. cruises to road win over Beavers
The Northern State University football team tallied their first North Division win of the 2022 season, defeating Minot State 38-10. The Wolves downed the Beavers scoring five touchdowns, including two on returns, and one field goal.
Tiger girls outlast Aberdeen for 1st State Soccer Title
The Harrisburg girls soccer team scored the go ahead goal with less than 12 minutes to play as the Tigers knocked off Aberdeen Central for the Class 'AA' Girls State Soccer Championship Saturday in Tea.
