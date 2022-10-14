Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. cancels visas, sends Coast Guard ship to patrol waters off Haiti’s capital
The United States has sent a major Coast Guard vessel to patrol the waters near Port-au-Prince in a “sign of resolve” with the Haitian government as gang violence continues to grip the nation, and will impose new visa restrictions on Haitians involved in gang activity, the Biden administration said Wednesday.
Haitians protest government's cry for international troops to quell gang chaos as cholera outbreak grows
Port-au-Prince — Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. A day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special international armed force to help the crisis-hit Caribbean state, the demonstration in the capital was marred by violence, with police using tear gas to disperse looters, an AFP correspondent said.
Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos
As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
As violence worsens in Haiti, United Nations orders evacuation of non-essential staff
The United Nations is ordering the evacuation of all non-essential international workers from Haiti, citing ongoing violence that has left workers vulnerable to kidnapping and attacks last week on U.N.-backed food warehouses across the country.
‘They have no fear and no mercy’: gang rule engulfs Haitian capital
Violence has spread from the poorest slums to the city centre as up to 200 gangs carve up Port-au-Prince
UN: 75% of 6 million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused
PANAMA CITY — (AP) — The United Nations said Wednesday that almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America do not have adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a report that 4.37 million of the...
U.N. considers sanctions targeting Haiti gang leader 'Barbecue'
Haiti has been rocked by weeks of violent protests and economic turmoil. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how the United Nations and the U.S. government are now stepping in as gangs battle for control over parts of the country. Oct. 15, 2022.
Illegal immigration crisis can be helped by threatening to withhold US funds from Venezuela, Cuba: Pirro
With the latest influx of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers coming from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, the fact that U.S. taxpayers fund hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to these nations annually should come into play, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday. Pirro said that – if the Biden administration...
Washington Examiner
Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year
Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
Biden administration drafts UNSC resolution to support deployment of rapid action force to Haiti
The United States has drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution that would support the deployment of a rapid action force to Haiti immediately as the country faces widespread crises, a US official has confirmed.
We need a response to Haiti
The failure of Haiti’s state is likely imminent. This week, in a step that is unusual for Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry, he requested international assistance to “help [Haiti] fight this humanitarian crisis.” Though he did not specify, the gangs are the root cause and have increasingly grown in power since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise a year ago. They have now virtually seized Port-Au-Prince, most recently blockading the entrance to the Varreux fuel terminal.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Haiti cholera outbreak: ‘The situation is evolving rapidly’
The situation is evolving rapidly, and it is possible that earlier or additional cases have not been detected. The surveillance mechanism set up by the Haitian Government, with the support of WHO and other partners, is operating under extremely difficult circumstances. The affected areas are very insecure, and controlled by...
U.S. to support Haiti police and deliver aid to counter gangs
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday said it will boost support for the Haitian police as they battle armed gangs and will speed up delivery of aid to a country suffering from crippling shortages of basic goods due to a gang blockade of a key fuel terminal.
Haiti activists rally at White House seeking end of U.S. support for Henry
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Activists on Sunday rallied at the White House to call on the Biden administration to end support for the government of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, as the Caribbean nation faces a humanitarian crisis due to gangs blocking the distribution of fuel.
MedicalXpress
UN warns cholera cases in Haiti could skyrocket
The United Nations warned Thursday of a possible explosion of cholera cases in crisis-wracked Haiti. The international body called for the creation of a humanitarian corridor to ease a blockage of the country's main fuel import terminal so as to get services running again and make clean water available. Haiti...
Faith groups curb Haiti work due to chaos, 2021 kidnapping
A year after 17 North American missionaries were kidnapped in Haiti, beginning a two-month ordeal before they ultimately went free, the agency that sent them hasn’t made a permanent return, and several other international groups have also scaled back their work there. The kidnapping underscored a deteriorating security situation...
BET
Rapid Aid To Help Haiti Suggested By U.N. Secretary-General
On Sunday (Oct. 9), U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed that one or several countries send “a rapid action force” to help Haiti’s police remove a threat posed by armed gangs. According to a letter to the U.N. Security Council, obtained by Reuters, Guterres did not suggest that...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Haiti cholera update: 47 confirmed cases, including cases at the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince
In a follow-up on the reemerged cholera outbreak in Haiti, the Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population reports that as of October 11, 47 total confirmed cholera cases, including 12 reported at the Prison Civile de Port-au-Prince (National Penitentiary). The total institutional deaths has increased...
US News and World Report
Haiti Wants U.S., Canada to Lead Anti-Gang Strike Force, Diplomat Says
(Reuters) - The United States and Canada should take the lead in forming a strike force to confront Haitian gangs that have created a humanitarian crisis by blocking access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said on Monday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a...
US, Canada send police equipment to crisis-wracked Haiti
The US and Canadian militaries on Saturday delivered security equipment to Haiti including armored vehicles to help the impoverished Caribbean nation tackle spiralling security and health crises, Washington and Ottawa announced. US and Canadian air force planes landed in Port-au-Prince carrying "vital Haitian government-purchased security equipment, including tactical and armored vehicles," a joint statement from the two governments said.
