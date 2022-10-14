Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on ‘spoiler’
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest this fall, the Democratic candidate doesn’t seem so assured of winning. The main reason for the race’s unpredictability is Betsy Johnson, a longtime former Democratic lawmaker who is running as an unaffiliated candidate. Democrats call her a spoiler who is taking votes from Tina Kotek. That could mean a victory for Republican Christine Drazan. President Joe Biden campaigned for Kotek on Friday. Mail-in ballots become available to voters next week.
KEYT
Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Michels display differences in debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tried to cast his Republican challenger Tim Michels as a radical in a debate, while Michels argued that Evers has failed the state and doesn’t deserve a second term. Michels is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, which he touted during the Republican primary, but did not mention that backing in Friday’s debate. Evers defended his record and made a push for increasing funding for schools and local governments. Both candidates vowed to certify election results no matter who wins. Polls have shown the race to be about even.
KEYT
Republican attacks Minnesota AG over crime in 1st debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Democratic Attorney General, Keith Ellison, is defending his record against aggressive attacks from his Republican challenger, Jim Schultz, who charges that the state’s top prosecutor has failed in his duty to keep residents safe. Ellison is a former congressman, legislator and criminal defense attorney. He counters that the 36-year-old Schultz — a hedge fund lawyer with no courtroom experience — lacks the background needed to be Minnesota’s chief legal officer. Crime, abortion rights and the state’s response to a $250 million food program theft dominated their spirited debate Thursday on Minnesota Public Radio. It was their first of four debates in a tight race.
KEYT
The Latino voter shift comes into focus in South Texas
What first appeared as statistical noise is now becoming clearer: Historically left-leaning Latino voters are shifting toward the GOP, with the potential to swing major races come November’s midterm elections. And with razor-thin margins determining control of Congress, Hispanic communities where Donald Trump unexpectedly made gains in 2020 are...
KEYT
NC legislative races: Sharp divisions over abortion, economy
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper are fighting in legislative elections next month that will decide who holds sway over North Carolina’s policy agenda during Cooper’s final two years in office. Democrats are campaigning to prevent Republicans from holding veto-proof majorities for the first time since 2018. Republican success could mean legislation gets enacted that further restricts abortion in light of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June. Cooper says reproductive rights will be diminished if the GOP wins the additional three House and two Senate seats needed to reach the threshold. Republican leaders are downplaying abortion in campaigns and focusing on unhappiness with inflation and economy.
KEYT
Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois. That’s according to documents released by the Florida Department of Transportation on Friday. The flights were to follow up Sept. 14 flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard that carried 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants to the Massachusetts island. Vertol Systems Company of Destin was hired to organize the flights and sent an employee to Tallahassee to pick up a hard copy of a $950,000 check after the state didn’t receive paperwork for a direct deposit to the company’s account, according to documents.
KEYT
Nakia Creek Fire explodes amid powerful winds, forcing thousands of evacuations in Washington State
Fueled by powerful winds and unseasonably hot temperatures, a wildfire burning in Washington State exploded to 2,000 acres Sunday, forcing thousands of evacuations. The blaze, dubbed the Nakia Creek Fire, began October 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas in Clark County near the Oregon border, smoldering and creeping through steep, rocky terrain in the Yacolt Burn State Forest.
KEYT
6 takeaways from the Wisconsin governor’s debate between Tony Evers and Tim Michels
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin and his Republican challenger, Tim Michels, clashed in a debate Friday night over the swing state’s election administration, as Michels vowed to sign into law a series of restrictive voting measures that the incumbent has vetoed. The stylistic differences between the two nominees...
KEYT
Obama headed to Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin as vote nears
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is headed to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin in the closing days of the 2022 campaign to give a boost to Democrats running for governor, senator and on down the ballot. He goes first to Atlanta, where Stacey Abrams is taking on Republican...
KEYT
California has 301 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
California has 301 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest. Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
Comments / 0