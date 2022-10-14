Read full article on original website
Atlanta charity clinic preps for patient increase due to closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — Atlanta Medical Center will close completely on Nov. 1. As that date looms, charity clinics are bracing for a surge of new patients. Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with Mercy Care in downtown Atlanta, and they told him it’s going to be a challenge treating all these extra patients.
AMC patient says she’ll have to restart process of relearning to walk after hospital closes
ATLANTA — The emergency room at Atlanta Medical Center shuts its doors Friday just over two weeks ahead of the hospital shutting down in its entirety on Nov. 1. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Now, patients say that even before the hospital closes, they...
Doctors at Atlanta Medical Center concerned over release from non-compete contracts
ATLANTA — The lights are out, and the doors are closed on at the emergency room at the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. The hospital officially shut down its emergency department at 7 a.m. Friday. A full closure of the hospital is set for Nov. 1, and a big concern...
Wellstar AMC employees emotionally reflect on hospital's closure
ATLANTA — With tears in her eyes, Jennifer Williams took pictures and shared a few laughs with her colleagues at Atlanta Medical Center. The maintenance tech told 11Alive's Karys Belger she worked at the hospital for 20 years and was genuinely upset on her last day of work. Joined...
Man with knives running through neighborhood, threatening people shot by citizen, police say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A citizen shot a knife-wielding man in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday morning, police said. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an "abnormal behavior" call around 7:30 a.m. off Shades Valley Lane. The caller told officers that a man armed with knives was running...
Technical glitch causes delays for some Georgia voters
ATLANTA — Some polling locations in Georgia reported delays in early voting Monday due to a technical glitch in the Secretary of State's ENET system. 11Alive reached out to the Secretary of State's office, who confirmed that the system - which is used to check-in voters - was briefly down. However, after a system refresh, they said everything appears to be properly working.
Police looking for missing teen from DeKalb County | What to know
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help tracking down a missing teen who was last seen at a home near Russell Dr. in Decatur. According to a Facebook post from the department, the boy's name is Zion. He's 13-years-old and is around five feet tall. Police add...
WRDW-TV
Georgia teenager helps discover preventative COVID option
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County high schooler just helped discover a preventative solution that might stop the COVID virus. He has already presented the findings at Harvard, MIT, and Johns Hopkins. Sahil Sood is a 17-year-old senior at Lambert High School in Suwanee. “Essentially, we created...
She lost 4 family members to drug overdose deaths. Now she wants to put an end to the epidemic
CUMMING, Ga. — Drug overdose deaths have gone up 17% over the past year in Georgia. That's the 11th highest increase out of all states nationwide. A Forsyth County woman knows that tragedy all too well. Jennifer Hodge started the non-profit organization Realty4Recovery after losing family members to accidental...
‘People are going to end up dying:’ Neighbors share concerns over AMC’s ER shutting down today
ATLANTA — Early Friday morning, the emergency room at the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center will close. It’s a big step toward closing the entire hospital on Nov. 1. “A lot of people are going to end up dying,” said Alison Page. Page says doctors in the AMC...
'It’s getting harder and harder out here' | Metro Atlanta’s high inflation rate not going away soon
ATLANTA — How much longer will it be before prices in metro Atlanta start going down, instead of up?. Right now, “It’s getting worse,” said Steve Winchester of Atlanta, speaking outside a supermarket as he loaded groceries into his car. He pointed to his own inflation numbers that he held in his hand, which were printed on his $200 grocery receipt.
Wellstar AMC closes emergency room | Mercy Care to help care for patients
ATLANTA — Wellstar AMC officially closed its emergency room Friday, marking another step towards the hospital's planned closure on Nov. 1. "Any time any of those resources are removed, that means more strain on the entire system," Anitra Walker with Mercy Care, explained to 11Alive News. While Grady Hospital...
10 arrested after reckless driving spree across two metro Atlanta cities
ATLANTA — Ten people were taken to jail after a reckless driving rampage across parts of the metro. South Fulton Police said the suspects also damaged one of their patrol cars while an officer was inside. Police said the officer initially responded to a call about drivers performing stunts...
Exclusive: New attorney for Wayne Williams demands answers in Atlanta child murders
ATLANTA — Wayne Williams has a new attorney - and she's talking exclusively with 11Alive. Williams has spent the last 40 years in prison convicted of murdering two men, while being presumed guilty of murdering 22 children, also famously known as the Atlanta Child Murders, from 1979 to 1981.
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta
In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
Clark Atlanta students speak out after 4 people shot at homecoming gathering
ATLANTA — In the early hours of Sunday morning, only a few students were walking around Clark Atlanta University's campus. It was the day after the school's homecoming game and hours after the shooting took place at the Robert W. Woodruff Library near the campus. One of those students...
Families of 3 inmates who died at Gwinnett jail push for changes
Friends and relatives of three Gwinnett County Detention Center inmates who died while in custody last year gathered out...
8 Very Southern Things That Still Surprise Me Even Though I Grew Up In Atlanta
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. There’s a saying here in the Southern U.S. that can be found on some t-shirts in rural areas in Georgia, as well as in surrounding states. It goes: "American by Birth, Southern by the Grace of God."
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
Teen found shot dead in the road, police in DeKalb County say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was found shot dead in the street on Friday night in Decatur, according to police. DeKalb County Police were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane regarding a person that was shot. Officers said they found the body of a boy in his late teens shot "in the roadway."
