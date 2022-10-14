Suspect in murder and robbery of San Leandro armored truck driver arrested

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KCBS RADIO) – Authorities say an armored truck driver who was robbed and killed in broad daylight last month at an East Bay hospital was attacked by a former co-worker.

The GardaWorld driver, John Mendez, 60, had just walked out of the front doors at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in San Leandro on Sept. 7 when he was ambushed by a gunman.

Mendez was shot in the head and the murderer stole his courier bag full of cash. Mendez later died at the hospital.

The crime shocked the community and the police investigating the crime.

"I haven't seen a senseless daytime homicide, at a campus such as Kaiser, in a long time," said San Leandro Police Lt. Matthew Barajas.

On Tuesday, San Leandro Police arrested Akbar Bey, a 27-year-old Oakland resident, for the crime.

Bey made a full confession, according to a statement by the SLPD. He has since been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's office with murder.

Bey had worked the same route as Mendez until he was fired for stealing cash. Detectives were able to determine his involvement through surveillance footage and by tracking his cellphone to the scene of the crime.

"This is another example of San Leandro Police uniting to work with one another to bring some closure to Mr. Mendez' family and everyone affected by this tragic, senseless incident," said Barajas in the statement.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information on the case is asked to please call the San Leandro Police Department at 510-577-2740.

