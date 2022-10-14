Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Kelly Ripa Explains Why She and Mark Consuelos Are No Longer Empty Nesters
Well, that was short-lived! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos might have celebrated their status as "empty nesters" after their youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, went to college in 2021, but they've already lost the title. The pair had been vocal about adjusting to their life post-kids, but on Wednesday's Late Night...
insideedition.com
Did Kelly Ripa Exclude Former Co-Host Michael Strahan From Her New Memoir?
In Kelly Ripa's new memoir, "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories," there's no mention of her former co-host Michael Strahan. The book also excludes when she furiously walked out in 2016 after learning Strahan was leaving for “Good Morning America.” Ripa felt blindsided and refused to come to work for four days. TV personality Erin Andrews was booked to take her place. When she finally came back to work, she vented on the air about the situation.
Andy Cohen Reacts to Kathie Lee Gifford Slamming Kelly Ripa’s ‘Very Fair’ Book That Details Regis Philbin Drama
BFFs forever. Andy Cohen shared his thoughts about Kathie Lee Gifford refusing to read his longtime pal Kelly Ripa’s memoir — and why the book isn’t slandering the late Regis Philbin. “I think if Kathie Lee read the book, she would probably agree with everything Kelly said,” Cohen, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, […]
womansday.com
Kelly Ripa Got Super Honest About When She’s Planning on Leaving ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Relationship Timeline Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Relationship Timeline. Kelly Ripa has been thinking about leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan for sometime now. Over the past year, the former actress has pursed different interests away from the ABC daytime TV show. In...
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine
Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
ETOnline.com
George Clooney Shares His 5-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Response to Him Playing Batman
George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
DWTS’ eliminated Teresa Giudice finally reveals why she grabbed the mic from host Tyra Banks on live TV
DWTS contestant Teresa Giudice has opened up about the buzzed-about moment she snatched the mic from host Tyra Banks on stage. The RHONJ star spoke out about the incident for the first time following her elimination from the competition. During Wednesday's episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, Teresa explained to...
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
Essence
Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible
The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
Tamera Mowry and Husband Adam Housley: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Head before heart! Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley have a love story for the ages — but they took time to make sure their romance was meant to last before getting serious. “Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year,” Mowry told Essence magazine...
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts
Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
Sherri Shepherd’s New Show ‘Sherri’ Debuts With Drama Behind The Scenes
Comedian Sherri Shephard‘s new talk show, Sherri, premiered on Sept 12, and there already appears to be some behind-the-scenes drama brewing on the set. According to the U.S. Sun, former staffers from The Wendy Williams Show are worried about their new jobs on the show. Both Suzanne Bass and...
Jon Hamm Says He's 'Very Much' in Love with Anna Osceola, and Marriage and Kids Are a 'Possibility'
Jon Hamm is thinking about the future. In an interview with Howard Stern for a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the Mad Men alum, 51, opened up about how he feels "very settled and comfortable" at this stage of his life and in his relationship. "I'm in a...
Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock
It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
While Will Smith Had His Fresh Prince Feuds, Sitcom Vet Tatyana Ali Says Karyn Parsons Is Still Like Her Big Sister Years Later
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fans have enjoyed the loving, on-screen bond among the Banks family for two decades now. While some of those personal connections were highlighted more prominently than others, the one between Hilary and Ashley Banks felt particularly authentic, despite the characters being polar opposites. That sisterly bond seems to have seeped into real life as well, as actresses Tatyana Ali and Karyn Parsons apparently shared the same kind of relationship off camera. We've since learned that Will Smith had his on-set feuds but, on the flip side of that, Ali spoke about why Parsons has still like her big sister even in the years since the sitcom ended.
Anderson Cooper Shares Son Wyatt's Tradition with Baby Brother That's Out of a 'Christmas Special'
The CNN anchor is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt loves to spend his mornings with his baby brother. The CNN anchor, 55, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he shared the adorable daily routine that involves his two sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months. "I wake up Wyatt first, and then he wants to come with me to wake up Sebastian, and he likes to get into Sebastian's crib," Cooper shared. "He has this...
