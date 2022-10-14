ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kathy Hilton 'Couldn't Wait' for RHOBH Reunion That 'Everybody Was Dreading' and Drove Sister to Tears

By Lanae Brody, Stephanie Wenger
People
People
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

RHOBH US fans in disbelief as finale cut out 'pivotal' scene about Kathy's leak

RHOBH US fans claim they’ve missed out on a crucial scene regarding the alleged involvement of Erika Jayne’s publicist in Kathy Hilton’s press leak. The drama heated up in the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills finale as Lisa Rinna and Erika were directly questioned over their role in the press leak that detailed Kathy’s Aspen meltdown.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

Lisa Rinna Was Booed by 4,000 People at BravoCon—and Gave Them the Finger

After much speculation that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and social-media terror Lisa Rinna would skip out on this year’s BravoCon, the soap actress showed up in an attention-grabbing orange suit to a chorus of loud booing—and also some cheers—from the animated crowd, whom she gave the middle finger as she walked onstage.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia Says She’s ‘Trying to Be the Bigger Person’ Amid Joe Gorga Feud, Reveals the Last Time They Spoke

Staying civil. Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, revealed how she’s handling her mom’s feud with uncle Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga. “I'm just also trying to be the bigger person,” Gia, 21, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14, while attending BravoCon 2022, confirming that the estrangement has been hard on […]
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall

“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘RHOBH’ Fans Skewer “Delusional” Erika Jayne For Saying She’s More Famous Than Kathy Hilton

The season finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills served more drama than the amount of caviar Kathy Hilton puts on her baked potato. With Kyle Richards accusing Erika Jayne of leaking Hilton’s Aspen “meltdown” to the press, Lisa Rinna still being “shook” by whatever happened on the trip, and the villainous duo (particularly Jayne) thinking she has more clout than a Hilton, there was a lot to take in.
TV & VIDEOS
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Inserts Herself Into Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Drama: ‘The Only Error That They Have Made’ Is Being on ‘RHOBH’

Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

People

340K+
Followers
55K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy