bossierpress.com
College football: How former Bossier Parish prep standouts fared in Week 7
How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 7. Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The sophomore kicker was 2 for 2 on PATS, 1 for 1 on FG (25 yards) and averaged 56.3 yards on kickoffs in a 17-0 win against MIT. The Mariners are 5-1.
Keep Bossier Beautiful wins Award
Hard work pays off and Keep Bossier Beautiful (KBB) recently earned top. recognition for their work by being awarded the “Outstanding Affiliate Award”. from Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB). Governor John Bel Edwards and KAB President & CEO Jennifer Lawson. presented the award to KBB Executive Director Lynn Bryan at...
Military Affairs Council hosts 25th Annual Celebrate Barksdale
Staff Report/Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune. The Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council hosted their 25th Annual Celebrate Barksdale event for all Barksdale Air Force Base personnel and their families on Friday, October 14. A 3- K run kicked off the event at 8am, with winners announced at the conclusion of the run....
Prize Fest Announces Music and Fashion Prize Winners
Prize Fest, a celebration of Film, Music, Food, Fashion and Comedy, returned to the streets of downtown Shreveport for 2022 and hosted its first weekend (October 14-16) to its largest audience ever. The festival, in its eleventh year, kicked off with Music Prize and Fashion Prize and showcased the work of independent musicians and fashion designers. Weekend two of Prize Fest (October 20 – 22) will feature Film, Food and Comedy Prizes.
MASTER GARDENER FALL BULB SALE
The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners proudly present their annual. Fall Bulb Sale, Saturday, October 29, 2022. This annual sale will be held at the. Red River Research Station located at 262 Research Station Road in Bossier. City, Louisiana from 8 AM until noon. Featured are hard to find heirloom bulbs.
College football: Daniels leads LSU past Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Jayden Daniels accounted for six total touchdowns, throwing for 349 yards passing, to lead LSU past Florida, 45-35, on Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. LSU improved to 5-2 with the win, while the Gators fell to 4-3 on the year. The Tigers return to...
High school cross country: Parkway boys win Airline meet; Haughton runners finish 1-2 in girls race
Parkway’s depth on its boys team was evident Saturday. With the Panthers’ top runners competing in a meet in Arkansas, Parkway won the boys division in the Airline Viking XC Invitational at South Bossier Park. The Panthers scored 38 points. Airline finished second with 46 and Haughton third...
High school football: Benton hammers Southwood
After a bit of a slow start, the Benton Tigers rolled to a 56-12 District 1-5A victory over the Southwood Cowboys Friday night at Independence Stadium. Benton improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in district. The Tigers are tied for second with Parkway (6-1, 3-1), one game behind Airline (4-3, 4-0), with three to play.
Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking
On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
High school football: Parkway suffers first loss; Plain Dealing falls to Magnolia
The Parkway Panthers suffered their first loss Friday night, falling to the Byrd Yellow Jackets 39-14 in a District 1-5A game at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. Parkway dropped to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in district. The Panthers are tied for second with Benton (4-3, 3-1), one game...
Pedestrian Struck by a Vehicle Investigation
Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team responded to. an accident involving a car and a man early this morning. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the corner of the 1600 blk of E. Texas and Butler Streets. Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing the street. when he was...
High school football: Airline takes sole possession of 1-5A lead
After Haughton scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to get within six, it looked like Thursday night’s game between the Bucs and Airline Vikings might be heading toward a thrilling finish. But the Vikings had other ideas. Airline answer with a touchdown, got a stop and...
Doyline Man Killed in Webster Parish Crash, Speed Suspected Factor
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, just after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 527 at Junior Edwards Road. This crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Marvin Champlain. The initial investigation revealed that a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated...
