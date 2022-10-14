Prize Fest, a celebration of Film, Music, Food, Fashion and Comedy, returned to the streets of downtown Shreveport for 2022 and hosted its first weekend (October 14-16) to its largest audience ever. The festival, in its eleventh year, kicked off with Music Prize and Fashion Prize and showcased the work of independent musicians and fashion designers. Weekend two of Prize Fest (October 20 – 22) will feature Film, Food and Comedy Prizes.

