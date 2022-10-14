ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Mizzou offers new hazing prevention tool

By Emily Manley
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJlq5_0iZe82fS00

COLUMBIA, Mo.– One fraternity brother who is being charged in a Mizzou hazing case was set to appear in court Friday for his arraignment.

Samuel Gandhi was indicted along with seven other Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members by a grand jury in Boone County last month for hazing. According to the family’s lawsuit, Danny Santulli, now a 19-year-old man, is in a wheelchair, blind, and unable to speak or care for himself after an event at the fraternity house last October.

Police recover metal that struck woman’s car before deadly St. Louis crash

Santulli was rushing the fraternity last fall as a freshman. According to the lawsuit and the indictment documents, he was handed the “‘family bottle’ of Tito’s Vodka, which Danny was expected to consume in its entirety before the event was over.”

The attorney for Gandhi appeared in front of a Boone County judge Friday and pleaded not guilty. The judge waived Gandhi’s appearance and his arraignment during the hearing and set a status hearing for late November.

Benjamin Parres, Benjamin Karl, Samuel Morrison, Harrison Reichman, John “Jack” O’Neill, Blake Morsovillo and Samuel Lane, were indicted in September along with Gandhi. In June , Thomas Shultz and Ryan Delanty were indicted. In total, 10 fraternity members have been indicted by a grand jury.

According to the indictment documents, after Santulli was given the liter of vodka, he was then selected by other members to drink a beer through a tube. The lawsuit names Alex Wetzler as the brother who made Santulli drink the beer.

Wetzler, who was charged over the summer with supplying alcohol to a minor, was set to appear in court Tuesday. His attorney asked to continue the hearing until November because he had not heard back from the Boone County prosecutor.

The lawsuit then went on to say that before midnight, Santulli was sitting on a couch in “extreme distress and with a blood alcohol of .468%.” That’s nearly six times the legal limit in Missouri. Thirty minutes later, around 12:30 a.m., Santulli slid partially off the couch and ended with his face on the floor. He had no control of his arms or legs and stayed there until someone passing through the room put him back on the couch. The lawsuit names Gandhi as the fraternity brother who left after putting Santulli back on the couch.

The amended lawsuit filed earlier this month named Reichman again, as the man who carried Santulli off the couch and dropped him while taking him to another fraternity member’s car.

The lawsuit states Santulli’s “skin was pale and his lips were blue, yet no one called 911.” Instead, the decision was made to drive Santulli to University Hospital in Columbia in one of the brother’s cars. The lawsuit says “when they arrived, hospital staff went to the car only to find that Danny was not breathing and in cardiac arrest. CPR was performed and Danny’s heart was restarted.”

Santulli was then rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) and put on a ventilator. Days later, he was removed from the ventilator and able to breathe on his own, but he was still unresponsive. He was unaware of his surroundings, unable to communicate, and had a significant injury to his brain.

Santulli, now unable to walk or talk is blind and unable to care for himself. He lives in Minnesota with his parents, but his older sister just started her senior year at Mizzou. The family’s lawyer, David Bianchi, said he’s been told seven fraternity members have been expelled from Mizzou, but the University of Missouri only says that 13 have been disciplined. Bianchi said that Danny’s sister has seen some of the brothers involved in her brother’s case around campus this year. Bianchi said that Danny’s medical bills exceed $2 million.

This week, the University of Missouri sent a letter to fraternity and sorority leaders about new hazing prevention tools. The letter says the “new training consists of three effective, evidence-based courses:”

  • Hazing Prevention 101 provides techniques to recognize, prevent and report hazing, as well as recommendations for constructive development activities as alternatives to hazing.
  • Hazing Prevention Fraternity & Sorority Edition provides scenarios and interactive content relevant to the experiences of fraternity and sorority members.
  • Haze addresses the risks of alcohol and hazing and is a video-based course that follows a real-life hazing incident in 2004 at the University of Colorado.

According to the note, the courses are free to the University of Missouri Community and can be accessed by university login. Mizzou communications director Christian Basi said Friday these tools are not required but the university recommends them and said there will be incentives for students who complete the training.

“We are working and have been working for years to find ways to prevent hazing,” Basi said. “We obviously want to eliminate it altogether. We want to encourage them [student leaders] to utilize these to train their organizations on what hazing is, how to identify it and where to report it.”

Days before the incident, the lawsuit said Santulli’s sister went to the fraternity house to see Santulli, and “for the first time in his life, he broke down and cried to her.”

Santulli told his sister he was exhausted and that he could not take being in the fraternity anymore. The suit said that his sister “realized that he was suffering from overwhelming depression and fatigue.” After she and her parents tried telling Santulli to walk away from Phi Gamma Delta, Santulli said he wasn’t a quitter and “Did not want to be humiliated and ridiculed by those who rank he was trying to join.”

The lawsuit also mentioned what Santulli had to do for the older fraternity brothers before pledge night.

“He was sleep-deprived, was having to buy things for the fraternity brothers with his own money, and was repeatedly ordered to clean the brothers’ rooms and bring food, alcohol, and marijuana to them at all hours of the night,” the suit alleges.

During his pledging process, the suit claims Santulli had been ordered to climb into a trash can that had broken glass in it, which resulted in a bad cut on his foot, and he had to go to the hospital to get stitches and crutches.

This isn’t the first time Phi Gamma Delta had been in trouble at Mizzou. The fraternity has a track record of alcohol-related violations in 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Less than two months before the hazing incident, Phi Gamma Delta was in violation of university policies and alcohol distribution. The school sentenced the fraternity to the alcohol education program and the alcohol event probation.

Over the summer, the Santulli’s settled with 25 defendants in a civil case, including fraternity brothers and the national Phi Gamma Delta Organization. The eight brothers that were indicted Friday were charged with a Class D felony of hazing and are set to be back in court in October for their arraignment hearings. Shortly after the October event, Mizzou stopped recognizing the fraternity as a student organization and the national organization closed the chapter and told the university no one associated with the fraternity was living in the house. While Gandhi isn’t due back in court until the end of November, other fraternity members will be in front of a Boone County judge later this month for their arraignments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
krcgtv.com

Barricaded suspect in Columbia, police on scene

COLUMBIA — Columbia Police posted to Facebook Friday morning about a barricaded suspect on North Stadium Blvd. in Columbia. They asked the public to avoid the area. We are working to get more information on the incident and will post more updates here as they become available.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Former Miller R-3 Teacher Pleads Guilty In Student Affair

A former Miller R-III Tuscumbia school teacher pleads guilty after having, allegedly, been discovered having an affair with a student. Last March, someone contacted the Miller County Sheriffs Office about a tip that Michael Allen was having sexual relations with a student. Deputies investigated and, allegedly, discovered that Allen was...
TUSCUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man arrested after spotted driving stolen vehicle in Audrain County

A Columbia man is arrested after he’s spotted in a stolen vehicle in Audrain County. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol on Highway 54 Sunday night spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Columbia. The deputy stopped the vehicle and asked the driver, identified as Chivas Brown, 38, of Columbia, how he came into possession of the vehicle. Brown allegedly told the deputy it was his ex-girlfriend’s. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen as part of a domestic violence incident in which Brown was the suspect.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash that happened on Friday in south Columbia. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard around 9 p.m on Friday. CPD reports that officers in the area heard what appeared to be four shots. Responding The post Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County

For the second straight Friday there’s been a fatal head-on collision in the Lake Area. The State Highway Patrol reports it happened in Morgan County shortly before 8 PM when a vehicle crossed the centerline of Missouri 135 near Butterfield Cutoff and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Fulton man accused of 30-year-old murder heads to trial next July

A Callaway County murder suspect is scheduled for a jury trial more than 30 years after the murder occurred. It was Friday when a Callaway County judge scheduled William “Chris” Niemet of Fulton for a jury trial to begin July 17, 2023. Niemet is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 14-year-old Greg Jones of Russellville.
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Stover man was flown to University Hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 135 south of Whispering Timbers Road at 3:30 a.m on Saturday. 44-year-old John Waugh was driving in his 2007 Chevrolet Uplander when The post Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash

AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico man had to be flown to University Hospital on Thursday night after crashing his car in Callaway County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Thurman Warren, 46, totaled his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix after failing to negotiate a turn and hitting a tree on Highway 2002, about a half The post Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Man Wanted In Miller County Now Wanted In Moniteau County As Well

A man on parole who has outstanding warrants in Miller County for stealing, burglary and resisting arrest is now also being sought by the Moniteau County Sheriffs Department for a theft earlier this week. Sheriff Tony Wheatley says the suspect Timmy Ray Whittle faces new charges of tampering with a...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY

A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
BOONVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATE: Jefferson City man sought for Sunday stabbing

UPDATE: Mitchell Brown is in police custody. Jefferson City Police continue their search for a man accused of a weekend stabbing. Mitchell Brown, 24, of Jefferson City, was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault resulting in serious injury and armed criminal action. The stabbing occurred late Sunday morning on Ashley Street....
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sturgeon, Missouri, woman suffered minor injuries after her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was totaled in a crash on Tuesday. Joyce Yost, 57, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. Yost was taken to Boone Hospital by ambulance. The post Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy