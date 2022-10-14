Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Officials Reveal How Ann Arbor Climate Tax Will Change CityTaxBuzzAnn Arbor, MI
Related
abc27.com
Penn State run defense torched for 418 rushing yards
ANN ARBOR, Mi. (WTAJ) — There wasn’t much to like in Penn State’s 41-17 loss to Michigan. The Nittany Lions gave up 418 rushing yards, which is the most they’ve given up since at least 2000. A blitzkrieg on the line on both sides of the ball saw Penn State get dominated in the trenches.
abc27.com
Big Noon Kickoff visits Happy Valley against Ohio State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In what had been speculated since the summer, FOX will be televising No. 10 Penn State’s matchup against No. 2 Ohio State. Big Noon Kickoff will make its way to Happy Valley for the first time as the Nittany Lions take on the Buckeyes. The broadcast will begin at 10 a.m. and then will lead up to a noon kickoff.
abc27.com
FOLLOW ALONG: Penn State Football at Michigan
Follow along with our Nittany Nation team as they bring you details from Penn State at Michigan. The live blog will chronical the game, or check out our curated feed of Nittany Nation friends through out Twitter List feed.
abc27.com
Nittany Nation Gameday: Michigan Preview
Check out this week’s Nittany Nation Gameday, our Michigan Preview. It’s a major matchup in the Big Ten as no. 10 Penn State travels to The Big House to play no. 5 Michigan. This week’s guest is Maize and Brew’s Von Lozon who helps us breakdown the Wolverines and we go behind the scenes with Penn State punter Barney Amor, the most interesting Punter in the Word.
abc27.com
Are prepaid tolls tax exempt in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A recent abc27 investigation revealed that Pennsylvania sales tax is sometimes improperly included in online purchases. So what about prepaid EZ-pass tolls?. Cam Fitzgerald of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, noticed something wasn’t right when she bought a $7 EZ-pass transponder and $35 worth of prepaid tolls...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania child care tax credit available; check if you qualify
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead visited a Cumberland County child care center and promoted the new child care tax credits. More than 220,000 families had qualified for the federal child tax credit and the same number of families are expected to...
abc27.com
Arrests made after Carlisle woman killed at New Jersey pop-up car rally
WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have announced more arrests in connection with chaos during a pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey last month that left a Carlisle woman dead. Cape May County prosecutors and Wildwood police said one man was arrested on a riot charge and another in...
abc27.com
Breakdown of the monthly update report for downtown Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Community & Business Development office of Carlisle released their updated monthly report of various projects and changes coming to its downtown and gateway corridors on October 14, 2022. The following are the new and updated portions of this months ‘Pertinent Prospects’ report:...
abc27.com
We Salute You: Ava Johnson
(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is Ava Johnson from Marysville, who is a graduate of Susquenita High School and is currently a corpsman in the U.S. Navy serving in Brazil. We salute you and thank you for your service.
Comments / 0