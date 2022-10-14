Read full article on original website
Dexter
2d ago
So Carvana thinks it's special and not have to play by the same rules as other car retailers when it comes to official paperwork that guaranteed legitimate auto sales and ownership
Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies
In Michigan, the GOP nominee for a critical congressional seat is on record blasting women being in the workplace and having the right to vote. John Gibbs, who won his 3rd District primary thanks to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and is facing Democrat Hillary Scholten on Nov. 8, got exactly zero backlash […] The post Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies appeared first on Michigan Advance.
After COVID, wastewater could be used to detect flu and other viruses
In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists took what they knew about evaluating beach safety and put it toward assessing viral spread in a given community through wastewater testing. Michigan’s wastewater surveillance infrastructure was built on the fly as the novel virus tore through the state. Now, with...
etxview.com
Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
From Tinder match to scam victim: AG warns of ‘pig butchering’ crypto con
Random messages from people with unknown numbers acting as an old friend or apologizing for a wrong number may not be as innocuous as they seem, according to the Michigan Attorney General. Scammers have been luring in potential victims with the promise of being a long-forgotten friend, a new friend,...
Michigan has a top 10 rattiest city, with 2 more in top 50
There are three Michigan cities in Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities List. The good news is Cleveland, Ohio, is rattier than all Michigan cities. Detroit ranked as the ninth rattiest city in the United States in Orkin’s recently released list that ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments - commercial and residential - performed from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. But it wasn’t as ratty as Cleveland, which came in eighth.
wcsx.com
Michigan Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age
At what age do you think Michigan residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Mitten are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each state....
School attendance rates continue to fall in Michigan
Michigan students, and particularly those experiencing homelessness, continue to attend school at a lower rate than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic. The statewide school attendance rate for the 2021-22 school year fell to 88%, down 4.1 percentage points from the previous school year, when attendance hovered at 92.9%. The decline marked...
Michigan drivers face new $48 fee in 2023, no more $400 checks
Michigan drivers should not look for another $400 refund check next year from their auto insurance company. Instead, they can expect to be hit with a new $48 fee in their insurance bill. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association this week released its latest annual report, showing how the statewide fund for medical expenses...
Mercenary wasps battle fruit flies in Michigan cherry orchards, blueberry patches
SUTTONS BAY, MICH. – Hundreds of tiny samba wasps are now presumably wreaking havoc on a type of invasive fruit fly that has for years caused crop damage across Michigan – at least, that’s what growers and researchers are hoping. Michigan State University scientists are studying how...
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that the woman has been removed from the jury, two days after attorneys raised concerns the juror was having too much non-verbal communication with defendant Paul Bellar, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported. “It didn’t just happen on one day — it happened over multiple days,” Wilson said of the juror’s behavior. “I decided it’s safer to err on the side of caution.” Wilson said he has never seen such behavior in nearly 35 years of practicing law. The juror took the decision well, he said.
Governor Whitmer orders flags to be lowered Oct. 17 for identified WWII soldier
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout Michigan on Monday, October 17 in honor of an identified World War II solider.
Arab American News
Study says Michigan second highest in country for auto repair demand
A study by a warranty expert company places Michigan as second in its list of states where mechanics are most in demand. The study’s result won’t surprise too many Michigan drivers, especially those reeling from expensive damage to their suspensions and tires from the state’s brutal winter “pothole season.”
interlochenpublicradio.org
Kids in Crisis: Trying to improve Michigan's complicated system
This is the third and final installment in our series "Kids in Crisis," on Michigan's juvenile justice system, co-reported by IPR News and the Traverse City Record-Eagle. Read and hear the entire series here. Sitting in his home office in Grand Rapids, the blue light of Williams' computer screen illuminated...
Toys R Us returns to Michigan with 14 locations now open; here’s where to find them
Those who didn’t want to grow up can rejoice as Toys R Us has returned to Michigan. Four years after the toy retailer shuttered the doors on all of its stores, the company is back on a smaller scale and has opened 14 locations inside Macy’s stores in Michigan.
For the first time in 3 months, no Michigan county has high COVID levels
None of Michigan’s 83 counties had high coronavirus transmission levels in the latest assessment from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state had 32 counties at medium risk level, and 51 at low risk as of Thursday, Oct. 13. It’s an improvement from last week, when two counties -- Delta and Gogebic -- were high risk, and 34 were medium.
131-year-old bridge could get new life as part of Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Can you teach an old bridge new tricks?. Planners behind the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail hope so. They’re eying a decommissioned, 131-year-old bridge that once served as the gateway to a now-defunct milling settlement on the Huron River as a potential missing puzzle piece in their quest to bring the non-motorized trail traversing the county to completion.
What would Prop 3 do: A guide to Michigan’s abortion rights ballot proposal
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, the legality of abortion has been up to each individual state. Some, like Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin, have trigger restrictions either in effect or being argued in court. Other states, like Illinois and Minnesota, already had protections in place.
Man, 58, accused of groping women at Wayne State
DETROIT – A 58-year-old Michigan man is accused of sexually assaulting five women across the Wayne State University campus last week, authorities said. Frederick Barnett, of Detroit, is charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of assault and battery related to the incidents that happened between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, at various locations on campus, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
bridgemi.com
Two years after Midland dam failures, still no action on safety reforms
As another Lansing session draws to a close, dam safety reform bills have yet to get a hearing. Lawmakers say the reforms remain a priority, but advocates fear the delays put more communities at risk. Experts say the state's flood control laws are too weak and dams are growing dangerously...
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
