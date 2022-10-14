ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Dexter
2d ago

So Carvana thinks it's special and not have to play by the same rules as other car retailers when it comes to official paperwork that guaranteed legitimate auto sales and ownership

Michigan Advance

Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies

In Michigan, the GOP nominee for a critical congressional seat is on record blasting women being in the workplace and having the right to vote. John Gibbs, who won his 3rd District primary thanks to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and is facing Democrat Hillary Scholten on Nov. 8, got exactly zero backlash […] The post Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies appeared first on Michigan Advance.
etxview.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan has a top 10 rattiest city, with 2 more in top 50

There are three Michigan cities in Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities List. The good news is Cleveland, Ohio, is rattier than all Michigan cities. Detroit ranked as the ninth rattiest city in the United States in Orkin’s recently released list that ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments - commercial and residential - performed from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. But it wasn’t as ratty as Cleveland, which came in eighth.
wcsx.com

Michigan Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Michigan residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Mitten are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each state....
The Detroit Free Press

School attendance rates continue to fall in Michigan

Michigan students, and particularly those experiencing homelessness, continue to attend school at a lower rate than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic. The statewide school attendance rate for the 2021-22 school year fell to 88%, down 4.1 percentage points from the previous school year, when attendance hovered at 92.9%. The decline marked...
The Associated Press

Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that the woman has been removed from the jury, two days after attorneys raised concerns the juror was having too much non-verbal communication with defendant Paul Bellar, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported. “It didn’t just happen on one day — it happened over multiple days,” Wilson said of the juror’s behavior. “I decided it’s safer to err on the side of caution.” Wilson said he has never seen such behavior in nearly 35 years of practicing law. The juror took the decision well, he said.
Arab American News

Study says Michigan second highest in country for auto repair demand

A study by a warranty expert company places Michigan as second in its list of states where mechanics are most in demand. The study’s result won’t surprise too many Michigan drivers, especially those reeling from expensive damage to their suspensions and tires from the state’s brutal winter “pothole season.”
interlochenpublicradio.org

Kids in Crisis: Trying to improve Michigan's complicated system

This is the third and final installment in our series "Kids in Crisis," on Michigan's juvenile justice system, co-reported by IPR News and the Traverse City Record-Eagle. Read and hear the entire series here. Sitting in his home office in Grand Rapids, the blue light of Williams' computer screen illuminated...
The Ann Arbor News

131-year-old bridge could get new life as part of Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Can you teach an old bridge new tricks?. Planners behind the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail hope so. They’re eying a decommissioned, 131-year-old bridge that once served as the gateway to a now-defunct milling settlement on the Huron River as a potential missing puzzle piece in their quest to bring the non-motorized trail traversing the county to completion.
The Flint Journal

Man, 58, accused of groping women at Wayne State

DETROIT – A 58-year-old Michigan man is accused of sexually assaulting five women across the Wayne State University campus last week, authorities said. Frederick Barnett, of Detroit, is charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of assault and battery related to the incidents that happened between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, at various locations on campus, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

