UFC

bjpenndotcom

Deontay Wilder KO’s Robert Helenius (Video)

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returns to the squared circle against Robert Helenius this evening in New York. Wilder (43-2-1, 41 KO’s) has not competed since suffering a knockout loss in his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury twelve months ago. Prior to his two losses to ‘The Gypsy King‘, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had put together a forty-three-fight unbeaten streak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 62 Results: Grasso vs. Araujo

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 62 results for the Grasso vs. Araujo fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 62 Twitter updates. In the main event, women’s flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off in a pivotal five-round contest. Grasso has won four of her past five fights, while Araujo has won three of her past four.
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 280 Countdown Video: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC 280 Countdown previews the main card bout between former bantamweight champion and top contender Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley. O’Malley (15-1, 1 NC) was riding a three-fight winning streak until his last outing ended in a no contest with Pedro Munhoz due to an accidental eye poke. O’Malley enters the match ranked No. 12 in the division, but taking out the top contender would catapult O’Malley into contender status.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Julianna Pena takes issue with Daniel Cormier suggesting she hasn’t warranted a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes, ‘DC’ responds

Julianna Pena has taken a shot at Daniel Cormier after ‘DC’ suggested that she doesn’t deserve a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. Pena got a crack at the belt against Nunes at UFC 269 and she shocked many as she scored a submission win. After the win, the two had an immediate rematch at UFC 277 with Nunes winning by decision in a rather one-sided fight.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Islam Makhachev responds to critics suggesting he hasn’t fought high-level competition: “This is not my mistake”

Islam Makhachev has hit back at critics for suggesting he hasn’t fought high level competition in the UFC. While he may be riding a 10-fight win streak right now, Islam Makhachev isn’t considered to be a lightweight who has fought the best of the best in the division’s top five just yet. The names of his victims on his current streak include Drew Dober, Thiago Moises, Dan Hooker, Bobby Green and more, but none of them have that quality about them which deems them to be overly impressive.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 62 Results: Jonathan Martinez TKO’s Cub Swanson (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 62 event is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Cub Swanson taking on Jonathan Martinez. Swanson (28-13 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over Darren Elkins last December. ‘Killer Cub’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Javier Mendez believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is on track to becoming “the greatest coach of all time”

Javier Mendez thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov could go down as the greatest coach of all time. After Nurmagomedov retired following his submission win over Justin Gaethje to defend his lightweight title, he turned his attention to coaching. He began coaching the likes of Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov among others and has had a ton of success.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jose Aldo details how a text message from Dana White helped save his son’s life

Future UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo reflected on a life-saving text from Dana White. Aldo had a legendary run under the Zuffa banner through UFC and WEC, but he decided it was time to step away from MMA competition and move on to other ventures such as boxing. White sent a heartwarming text message to Aldo. It ultimately led to a hospital visit after Aldo’s pregnant wife had high blood pressure. She got emotional from the text.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: Top UFC Moments From Sean O’Malley In The Octagon

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley has taken the ‘Suga Show’ to new levels during his time competing in the Octagon. O’Malley will face the toughest test of his young UFC career when he faces former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. The fight will be a three-round bout and could potentially earn him the next title shot with a victory.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

VIDEO: UFC 280 'Countdown' for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Did you miss the debut of UFC 280 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the main event preview now. The segment takes a special look at the vacant lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) and Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC). Oliveira was stripped of the belt in May when he missed weight for a title bout. Makhachev hasn’t lost in more than seven years.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

