Deontay Wilder KO’s Robert Helenius (Video)
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returns to the squared circle against Robert Helenius this evening in New York. Wilder (43-2-1, 41 KO’s) has not competed since suffering a knockout loss in his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury twelve months ago. Prior to his two losses to ‘The Gypsy King‘, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had put together a forty-three-fight unbeaten streak.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 Results: Grasso vs. Araujo
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 62 results for the Grasso vs. Araujo fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 62 Twitter updates. In the main event, women’s flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off in a pivotal five-round contest. Grasso has won four of her past five fights, while Araujo has won three of her past four.
MMAmania.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Islam Makhachev will ‘roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
It’s no secret that Khabib Nurmagomedov is backing teammate Islam Makhachev to defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 next weekend to claim the undisputed UFC lightweight title, but “Eagle” may be predicting a bit much for his star successor. Makhachev will put his 10-fight win streak on...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 280 Countdown Video: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
UFC 280 Countdown previews the main card bout between former bantamweight champion and top contender Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley. O’Malley (15-1, 1 NC) was riding a three-fight winning streak until his last outing ended in a no contest with Pedro Munhoz due to an accidental eye poke. O’Malley enters the match ranked No. 12 in the division, but taking out the top contender would catapult O’Malley into contender status.
UFC tonight: UFC 280, fight card, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following the promotion’s recent card at the APEX, the company returns to
Julianna Pena takes issue with Daniel Cormier suggesting she hasn’t warranted a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes, ‘DC’ responds
Julianna Pena has taken a shot at Daniel Cormier after ‘DC’ suggested that she doesn’t deserve a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. Pena got a crack at the belt against Nunes at UFC 269 and she shocked many as she scored a submission win. After the win, the two had an immediate rematch at UFC 277 with Nunes winning by decision in a rather one-sided fight.
President of UFC parent company Endeavor expresses interest in buying WWE: “That would be interesting and worth exploring”
We all know the story of how the UFC was bought by talent agency turned global entertainment juggernaut Endeavor in 2016 for a cool $4 billion. Could they end up buying the WWE in the future?. The UFC may be the biggest sports property owned by Endeavor, but they’re far...
WWE・
Islam Makhachev responds to critics suggesting he hasn’t fought high-level competition: “This is not my mistake”
Islam Makhachev has hit back at critics for suggesting he hasn’t fought high level competition in the UFC. While he may be riding a 10-fight win streak right now, Islam Makhachev isn’t considered to be a lightweight who has fought the best of the best in the division’s top five just yet. The names of his victims on his current streak include Drew Dober, Thiago Moises, Dan Hooker, Bobby Green and more, but none of them have that quality about them which deems them to be overly impressive.
UFC Vegas 62 Results: Jonathan Martinez TKO’s Cub Swanson (Video)
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 62 event is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Cub Swanson taking on Jonathan Martinez. Swanson (28-13 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over Darren Elkins last December. ‘Killer Cub’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.
Alexa Grasso hopes for another main event spot before UFC title shot against Valentina Shevchenko
Alexa Grasso isn’t rushing to compete for UFC gold. Grasso has extended her winning streak to four. She defeated Viviane Araújo via unanimous decision. The bout headlined UFC Vegas 62. Grasso hasn’t lost a fight since September 2019. During the post-fight press conference, Grasso discussed her win...
Javier Mendez believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is on track to becoming “the greatest coach of all time”
Javier Mendez thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov could go down as the greatest coach of all time. After Nurmagomedov retired following his submission win over Justin Gaethje to defend his lightweight title, he turned his attention to coaching. He began coaching the likes of Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov among others and has had a ton of success.
Leon Edwards pushing for new contract before Kamaru Usman rematch: “I need a new one now, 100 percent”
Leon Edwards had to wait years for his shot at the welterweight title. After capitalizing on his shot against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, he’s looking to cash in on his new championship status. In a new interview with Mirror Sports, ‘Rocky’ made it clear that he expected the...
Conor McGregor claims he carried Floyd Mayweather in their first fight: “I come out full force, and today, I end Floyd”
Floyd Mayweather has often claimed that he ‘carried’ Conor McGregor through the early rounds of their 2017 boxing superfight, which ended in a 10th round TKO victory for Floyd. Now McGregor is firing back, saying he was the one who was doing the carrying. McGregor’s comments came as...
Jose Aldo details how a text message from Dana White helped save his son’s life
Future UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo reflected on a life-saving text from Dana White. Aldo had a legendary run under the Zuffa banner through UFC and WEC, but he decided it was time to step away from MMA competition and move on to other ventures such as boxing. White sent a heartwarming text message to Aldo. It ultimately led to a hospital visit after Aldo’s pregnant wife had high blood pressure. She got emotional from the text.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight card, PPV price set for Oct. 29 boxing event
The Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) fight card will cost you $59.99, which is what boxing fans paid for “The Problem Child’s” last outing opposite Tyron Woodley back in late 2021. Unlike that cruiserweight rematch, “The Spider” is expected to provide a considerable test for the power-punching YouTube star.
Demetrious Johnson Predicts Aljamain Sterling Vs. T.J. Dillashaw, Talks About Henry Cejudo’s Return
Demetrious Johnson picks his winner between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw. “Mighty Mouse” thinks Henry Cejudo would have to wait if he wants to jump straight to title contention. Demetrious Johnson is no longer with the UFC but he certainly knows how to become a champion and stay as...
Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik, Paul Felder Headline Broadcast Team For UFC 280
The commentary team for this weekend's UFC 280 pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi has been set, as UFC Hall of Famer, Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik, and former UFC lightweight Paul Felder will be on the call this Saturday. MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn was the first to report the news of the...
mmanews.com
Watch: Top UFC Moments From Sean O’Malley In The Octagon
UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley has taken the ‘Suga Show’ to new levels during his time competing in the Octagon. O’Malley will face the toughest test of his young UFC career when he faces former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. The fight will be a three-round bout and could potentially earn him the next title shot with a victory.
VIDEO: UFC 280 'Countdown' for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev
Did you miss the debut of UFC 280 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the main event preview now. The segment takes a special look at the vacant lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) and Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC). Oliveira was stripped of the belt in May when he missed weight for a title bout. Makhachev hasn’t lost in more than seven years.
