Michael Jackson’s Estate Fears Priceless Memorabilia Could Be Stolen Unless Court Seals Records In Battle With LaToya's Ex

Michael Jackson’s estate has rushed to court asking a judge to seal documents that reveal the location of some of the late pop star’s memorabilia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jackson’s estate asked the court to seal filings made in its battle with LaToya’s ex-fiancé Jeffré Phillips.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge granted the estate an injunction against Jeffré.

The estate claimed Jeffré stole a bunch of Jackson’s personal property in the days after his death — everything from MJ’s iPhone, driver’s license, prescription pill bottles with pills, and pajamas.

In court documents, the estate said other items that Jeffré took included handwritten notes, a briefcase with papers, videos cameras, and multiple computers.

Jeffré admitted that he took the property but claimed Jackson’s mother Katherine instructed him to remove it from the home the pop star died in.

LaToya and Jeffré dated LaToya from 1995 through 2015. The two showed up to Jackson’s home after he was rushed to the hospital in 2009.

The superstar died hours later. Jeffré said at the request of Katherine he, “gathered what personal property we could, such Mr. Jackson’s phones, Driver’s License, and the clothing he wore on the night he passed amongst several other personal items.”

“I have never sold a single Carolwood Item nor have I publicly displayed them,” Phillips said. “I have never lied about having the Carolwood Items or otherwise concealed the fact that I kept the Carolwood Items in storage. Jackson family members knew I had these items.”

Last year, Jeffré met with an individual who had asked him to view the memorabilia.

It turned out the estate had sent the individual to see if Jeffré was trying to sell the items. The rep then told Jeffré he was there on behalf of the estate and seized the items.

Jeffré has denied he was selling the items and only intended to show them to the alleged collector.

Phillips told the court that “had the Estate simply asked for the property and not resorted to the premeditated set-up and bullying tactics, I would have called LaToya to inform her that the Estate was requesting the items, and the two of us would have then called her mother.”

“Although the property was given to me and belongs to me, I would not have refused a request for the property from the Jackson family,” he added.

After a hearing where both parties argued their case, the judge issued the preliminary injunction and will rule on a permanent injunction at a later date.

Recently, Jeffré pleaded for certain filings that contained his home address be sealed from the public. He said, “Given the high-profile nature of this case, in conjunction with my portrayal in the media, I am extremely concerned about my personal safety.”

Now, the estate agreed to seal certain parts of the filings Jeffré requested. “Given the potential value of the property at-issue and the possibility that a person may attempt to locate and steal that property, the Co-Executors respectfully request that those portions of Exhibit D that may disclose the current location of the property be redacted from the public record,” the estate said.

“For better and for worse, the interest in all things Michael Jackson remains very high even thirteen-plus years after his untimely passing,” the motion reads. “The Court can certainly take judicial notice of this. And although the risk that someone might attempt to steal the property may not be particularly high, it also cannot be dismissed outright as paranoid speculation.”

“The unfortunate fact is that people steal valuable property all the time. The costs of the property being stolen would likely be irreparable as that could mean that the property is lost forever,” the estate added. As a result, the agreed to seal the portion of the document where the location of MJ’s items was revealed.

The parties are set to face off in court later this year.