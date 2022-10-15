ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Michael Jackson’s Estate Fears Priceless Memorabilia Could Be Stolen Unless Court Seals Records In Battle With LaToya's Ex

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01zdc0_0iZe6Smn00
Source: mega

Michael Jackson’s estate has rushed to court asking a judge to seal documents that reveal the location of some of the late pop star’s memorabilia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jackson’s estate asked the court to seal filings made in its battle with LaToya’s ex-fiancé Jeffré Phillips.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge granted the estate an injunction against Jeffré.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LjxGO_0iZe6Smn00
Source: mega

The estate claimed Jeffré stole a bunch of Jackson’s personal property in the days after his death — everything from MJ’s iPhone, driver’s license, prescription pill bottles with pills, and pajamas.

In court documents, the estate said other items that Jeffré took included handwritten notes, a briefcase with papers, videos cameras, and multiple computers.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffré admitted that he took the property but claimed Jackson’s mother Katherine instructed him to remove it from the home the pop star died in.

LaToya and Jeffré dated LaToya from 1995 through 2015. The two showed up to Jackson’s home after he was rushed to the hospital in 2009.

The superstar died hours later. Jeffré said at the request of Katherine he, “gathered what personal property we could, such Mr. Jackson’s phones, Driver’s License, and the clothing he wore on the night he passed amongst several other personal items.”

“I have never sold a single Carolwood Item nor have I publicly displayed them,” Phillips said. “I have never lied about having the Carolwood Items or otherwise concealed the fact that I kept the Carolwood Items in storage. Jackson family members knew I had these items.”

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3amQlP_0iZe6Smn00
Source: mega

Last year, Jeffré met with an individual who had asked him to view the memorabilia.

It turned out the estate had sent the individual to see if Jeffré was trying to sell the items. The rep then told Jeffré he was there on behalf of the estate and seized the items.

Jeffré has denied he was selling the items and only intended to show them to the alleged collector.

Article continues below advertisement

Phillips told the court that “had the Estate simply asked for the property and not resorted to the premeditated set-up and bullying tactics, I would have called LaToya to inform her that the Estate was requesting the items, and the two of us would have then called her mother.”

“Although the property was given to me and belongs to me, I would not have refused a request for the property from the Jackson family,” he added.

After a hearing where both parties argued their case, the judge issued the preliminary injunction and will rule on a permanent injunction at a later date.

Recently, Jeffré pleaded for certain filings that contained his home address be sealed from the public. He said, “Given the high-profile nature of this case, in conjunction with my portrayal in the media, I am extremely concerned about my personal safety.”

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E55QC_0iZe6Smn00
Source: mega

Now, the estate agreed to seal certain parts of the filings Jeffré requested. “Given the potential value of the property at-issue and the possibility that a person may attempt to locate and steal that property, the Co-Executors respectfully request that those portions of Exhibit D that may disclose the current location of the property be redacted from the public record,” the estate said.

“For better and for worse, the interest in all things Michael Jackson remains very high even thirteen-plus years after his untimely passing,” the motion reads. “The Court can certainly take judicial notice of this. And although the risk that someone might attempt to steal the property may not be particularly high, it also cannot be dismissed outright as paranoid speculation.”

“The unfortunate fact is that people steal valuable property all the time. The costs of the property being stolen would likely be irreparable as that could mean that the property is lost forever,” the estate added. As a result, the agreed to seal the portion of the document where the location of MJ’s items was revealed.

The parties are set to face off in court later this year.

Comments / 6

Related
TVOvermind

The Forgotten Son Of Michael Jackson, Prince Jackson

Micheal Jackson was celebrated around the globe as the best dancer and singer of his time. His death shocked people across borders. It was unexpected and untimely. But deep down, Micheal was struggling with himself. As his legacy continues to live still, His son, Prince Jackson, struggles to build an identity of his own.
RadarOnline

'Extremely Paranoid': Michael Jackson's Meltdown At Scientology Center With Lisa Marie Presley Exposed By Ex-Church Leader Enlisted To 'Convert' Pop Star

A former senior executive within the Church of Scientology detailed the strangest celebrity encounter he ever had in an explosive new book hitting shelves next week, RadarOnline.com can confirm, claiming it was with pop legend Michael Jackson and his then-wife, Lisa Marie Presley. Mike Rinder had a central role in the church on the board of directors, often addressing matters for the controversial religion during his time with the organization from 1982 to 2007."I became the go-to person in Scientology for Lisa Marie Presley during her marriage to Jacko," Rinder wrote in an excerpt from his new memoir, A Billion...
RadarOnline

Proof Radar Told You First: Teddi Mellencamp Confirms Kathy Hilton's Aspen Meltdown Was Over Michael Jackson Song NOT Conga Line

What conga line? Teddi Mellencamp is contradicting the reasoning behind Kathy Hilton's meltdown in Aspen by laughing off the narrative that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was upset because no one would conga with her, instead confirming what RadarOnline.com already told you — she got into a screaming match over Michael Jackson's song Billie Jean. Addressing the blowout heard around the world — which, somehow, Bravo cameras conveniently missed — Mellencamp scoffed at Sutton Stracke's claim that Kathy lost it over a conga line.The former RHOBH star said she found Sutton's story "interesting," considering she pals with Kathy's sister Kyle...
RadarOnline

‘A Huge Rift’: Miley Cyrus Cuts Off Her Dad Billy Ray As Mom Tish Fights Him In Divorce Court

Miley Cyrus has completely shut dad Billy Ray out of her life in the wake of her parents’ bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Miley’s mom, Tish, 55, filed papers in April to end her turbulent 28- year marriage to Achy Breaky Heart country star Billy Ray, 61, a bitter family feud exploded — with Miley cutting all ties with her father, sources close to the situation revealed.
RadarOnline

Child Support War Over: Lisa Marie Presley Reaches Settlement With Michael Lockwood To Avoid Messy Trial

Elvis’ only child Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband Michael Lockwood have reached a private settlement in their fight over child support — and the judge has called out their upcoming trial, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Lisa Marie and Michael had to appear for a court-ordered settlement conference. The couple was scheduled to face off in a December trial.However, the trial has been called off after the parties informed the court they hashed out a deal that handled the majority of their issues.As RadarOnline.com first reported, for over a year, Michael had...
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Secretly Recorded By Friend Before Suicide, Country Queen's Family Begs Judge To Block Release Of Audio

A private audio tape of Naomi Judd recorded right before she committed suicide – along with handwritten Post-It notes — are at the center of the Judd Family’s court battle to block records from being released, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the transcript for a hearing that went down on August 30 in Tennessee as part of the Judd family’s fight over police records related to Naomi’s death on April 30, 2022. The country star used a weapon to kill herself. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughters Ashley and Wynonna rushed to court in...
TENNESSEE STATE
rolling out

Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her jobs over molestation lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish currently doesn’t have a job to her name due to the molestation lawsuit that was filed against her, but has now been dismissed. In a lawsuit obtained by “TMZ” on Sept. 1, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were being accused of grooming a then-14-year-old girl and her then-seven-year-old brother and coercing them to film explicit skits.
RadarOnline

'Unhappy' Ben Affleck Moping Around After Selling His Bachelor Pad In Wake Of J Lo Marriage Issues

Ben Affleck wore his emotions on his sleeve after selling his epic bachelor pad. The newlywed didn't seem to be in the mood to celebrate after scoring nearly $30 million for his former Pacific Palisades palace. Affleck's sale comes after he ditched his beloved home to find a new one with his wife, Jennifer Lopez — however, insiders claim he's "not happy" about how his three-month marriage is going, RadarOnline.com has learned.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RadarOnline

'We Are Done With The Drama': David Beckham Furious With Son Brooklyn After Nicola Peltz Airs Family's Dirty Laundry

David Beckham recently confronted his son, Brooklyn, over the ongoing feud between the Beckham family and Brooklyn’s new wife, Nicola Peltz, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising confrontation was allegedly provoked by a recent interview Nicola gave to Grazia USA.In her interview with the magazine, the 27-year-old actress readdressed the ongoing drama between her and her new mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, after Victoria allegedly “backed out” of making Nicola’s wedding gown for the actress’ wedding to Brooklyn in April.But according to a source close to the Beckham family, Nicola’s public interview with Grazia USA crossed a line for David.“I don't think David has...
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More

Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

100K+
Followers
2K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy