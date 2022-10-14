Read full article on original website
Related
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Accessible Contemporary in Saw Creek Estates
With a first-floor primary bedroom and a ramp leading up to its front deck, this house is all ready for you to roll right in. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. First-floor primary bedrooms have become a thing of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. The global industrial-gas company plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly...
thevalleyadvantage.com
5 Questions with ... Dunmore business owner Beth Ann Zero
Walk into the Wonderstone Gallery in Dunmore and you’re basically walking into the dream of owner/operator Beth Ann Zero. From crystals and incense to home décor and clothing, work from local artists, a mini coffee bar and even yoga classes, the shop on Dunmore corners offers a little something for everyone. Read on to learn more about the business and its owner.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Martin Tower site to include 2 new LVHN medical buildings
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon at city hall approved a subdivision and land development plan to redevelop the former Martin Tower site. The plan, offered by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick at 1170 Eighth Ave., conceptualizes subdividing the 53-acre site known as Tower...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Tax increase for Luzerne County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16, there are calls about a tax increase in Luzerne County and more comments about Ally's coats. But first, there's a call about a dog getting stabbed in Scranton. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown approves cannabis shop to operate on High Street
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown Town Council approves another cannabis retailer in the town. The town council on Thursday night voted unanimously to approve a class 5 cannabis retail license for ‘High Street Wellness’ which will be located along High Street. This is the second class...
How waste from old coal mine is powering a Bitcoin mine in a Pennsylvania town
Nesquehoning, tucked into a valley in Pennsylvania coal country, is the site of America's newest, large-scale Bitcoin mine.
sauconsource.com
Expect Parking Restrictions for Coopersburg Halloween Parade
The biggest event of the year in Coopersburg borough–the annual Coopersburg Halloween Parade–will be held Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m., and parking will be restricted along the parade route. In an automated phone call that went out via the borough’s all-call system, officials requested that residents refrain...
WNEP-TV 16
Create Your Own Stacked Pumpkin Designs
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Creekside Gardens' annual pumpkin walk boasts some beautiful designs using pumpkins and gourds. Their stacked pumpkin creations are colorful and make for dramatic displays for your home. Sherri Kakuchka co-owner of Creekside Gardens shows us how to make a stacked pumpkin display and how to use various "designer" pumpkins for your fall and Halloween decorations.
Cost of Easton’s Centre Square overhaul rises by $530K, but state is covering it
The cost of the road improvements in Easton’s Centre Square is rising by an estimated $530,000. Easton City Council at its meeting Wednesday agreed to reimburse that amount to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to handle the additional work, which the city requested to the southeast and southwest quadrants.
Two Montgomery County Watering Holes Recognized as the Oldest Bars/Taverns in the U.S.
Some Montgomery County eating-drinking establishments go back more than 250 years.Image via iStock. Montgomery County is home to two of the oldest bars in the nation still operating. Erin Elizabeth covered the distinction in her historic ranking for Restaurant Clicks.
WNEP-TV 16
Weed of the Week: Japanese Stiltgrass
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Paul Epsom's weed of the week is Japanese Stiltgrass (Microstegium vimineum). lt is also called Asian Stiltgrass. This plant is quite invasive and thrives as a weed in lawns and gardens. Japanese stiltgrass grows well shade and sunny areas. It can grow dense and block desirable vegetation. There are ways to manually remove it and chemically get rid of this weed.
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
This Bucks County Town Will Soon Have a New Monument, a Perfect Spot for Local Advertisers
Another massive monument will soon grace the roads of Bucks County, with local advertisers eyeing the upcoming structure. Damon C. Williams wrote about the new structure for the Bucks County Courier Times. A 40-foot sign, with a digital screen and clock, is set to be erected in Bensalem in the...
WNEP-TV 16
Halloween food truck festival in Olyphant
The weekend-long festival is being held at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church.
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
Fired employee returns and slashes tires
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Berwick man who was fired from his job returned to the business and slashed a former co-worker's tires, police say. Dylan Douglas Miller, 24, reportedly told officers he had been terminated from Trivium Packaging, but felt it was unfair his co-worker hadn't been fired also. Police were called to the parking lot on Low Street the morning of May 28 after the accuser discovered the left-side...
Groups announce Thanksgiving food distributions in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — For more than 45 years, Friends of the Poor in Scranton has dished out thousands of meals for its annual Thanksgiving community dinner. During the pandemic, the dinner was done as a takeout and drive-thru service. Organizers say they wanted to keep people healthy for the...
Coopersburg Farm Uses Facebook To ID Alleged Thief
After some goods went missing from a Lehigh Valley farm on Saturday, Oct. 8, its owners took to social media for leads. "We are heartbroken that our farm store was taken advantage of," wrote Hausman's Fruit Farm in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Oct. 12, uploaded along with six images of two men and a woman taken from the farm's surveillance cameras.
More than $180K stolen from banking account and transferred to cryptocurrency account: Police
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where $180,000 was removed from a Schuylkill County man’s banking account. Police said the theft occurred shorty before 11 a.m. Monday. Police said that a person gained access to a 68-year-old Cressona man’s banking account at Gratz Bank and transferred $181,232 worth...
Comments / 0