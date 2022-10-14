Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Flagler County sees over $10M in residential damages, among 'catastrophic coastal erosion' after Ian
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis along with FEMA visited Flagler County Sunday to get a firsthand look at the damages to the beachside and to access the overall damage Hurricane Ian made to the county. Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord provided the overall damage assessment of...
click orlando
2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is in the process of shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
Gov. DeSantis surveys Flagler County damage from Ian following campaign stop in The Villages
FLAGER COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Flagler County to survey beachside damage caused by Hurricane Ian following a campaign stop in The Villages. On Sunday, DeSantis visited Flagler County along with FEMA Region 4 Administrator Gracia Szczech, and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.
palmcoastobserver.com
‘We need your help’: Officials seek DeSantis' support for dune projects as governor tours Flagler Beach
Gov. Ron DeSantis toured Flagler Beach's eroded coast and viewed the city's storm-shortened pier early Sunday, Oct. 16, as he visited to assess Hurricane Ian’s impacts. Flagler County officials told the governor that the county has lost about half a million cubic yards of sand, which will cost around $35-40 million to restore.
WESH
Flagler County works to receive mosquito control after seeing high numbers
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. Flooding from Hurricane Ian has brought high numbers of mosquitoes in Florida, and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has been working to send planes across the state for spraying in response. “Currently, multiple species of floodwater mosquitoes are at...
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
click orlando
D-SNAP second phase opening for Orange and Flagler county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 17 for Orange, Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and...
fox35orlando.com
Several Central Florida counties to start aerial spraying for mosquitos after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has seen a mosquito boom since Hurricane Ian soaked the Sunshine State, leaving pools and puddles of standing water the little bloodsuckers use to lay their eggs. "Well they carry diseases, number one, and they're a pest!" says Winter Park resident John McDade. Central Florida counties...
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
WESH
Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
click orlando
Here’s how Florida hurricane victims can apply for tax relief
ORLANDO, Fla. – Any Florida resident who sustained property losses during Hurricane Ian is eligible for some tax relief under federal disaster protocol. The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the entire state Federal Disaster Status following the catastrophic weather event on Sept. 28. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County beach officials urge caution amid major damage, debris from Ian
People visiting Volusia County’s beaches are seeing major damage left behind by Tropical Storm Ian. Beach Safety tells FOX 35 News there are several collapsed seawalls, damaged walkovers along with piles of debris. One of the hardest hit areas was Daytona Beach Shores. "There’s a lot of things sticking...
click orlando
FEMA warns of fraud after residents’ identities were used to claim benefits
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – FEMA’s mobile registration intake center has been traveling around Seminole County since Hurricane Ian struck, offering an easy way to apply for aid. But officials say some residents are getting an unexpected notification. Anita Simmons said she brought her mom to FEMA’s mobile site...
click orlando
2 weeks after Hurricane Ian, floodwater still covers major Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Part of State Road 46 remains closed in east Seminole County where water covers the road in Geneva towards Mims two weeks after Hurricane Ian. The water is slowly receding across the county, leaving 93 roads impassable as of Friday afternoon. Down at the Riverwalk...
click orlando
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
click orlando
Airboat owner gets results in flooded Osteen neighborhoods in Ian’s wake
OSTEEN, Fla. – Hurricane Ian brought some of the worst flooding on record to Central Florida but it also brought out the best in our community. When the rain finally stopped falling, Brian Alexander hitched his airboat to his pick-up truck and headed towards the back roads of Osteen to help.
How to get federal disaster assistance from FEMA after Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than $210 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 128,000 individuals and households impacted by Hurricane Ian. FEMA is opening more Disaster Recovery Centers and going door-to-door to help survivors sign up for assistance in affected communities. Locally, residents in Flagler, Putnam...
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka among communities receiving aerial mosquito treatments from Orange County as early as Sunday
In response to a recent spike in the local mosquito population due to Hurricane Ian flooding, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will be supporting Orange County Mosquito Control (OCMC) with aerial mosquito treatments as early as the evening of Sunday, October 16, 2022. OCMC has identified approximately...
flaglerlive.com
What To Do With Flagler Beach Pier? City Caught Between Costly Repairs and Demolition
The Flagler Beach pier has had so many facelifts it could be renamed the Joan Rivers Memorial Planks. The question is: should the old and rickety and yet-again-lobotomized structure be repaired at a potential cost of $650,000 and reopened one more time, even though it’s slated for demolition in less than a year?
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Selected to Lead Florida Department of Law Enforcement Transition Team
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey has been selected to lead the newly appointed Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass’ transition team. Prior to his appointment as FDLE commissioner, Glass served as director of Florida Capitol Police, overseeing all safety and security efforts in...
Comments / 0