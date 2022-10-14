ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is in the process of shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
MIMS, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Florida hurricane victims can apply for tax relief

ORLANDO, Fla. – Any Florida resident who sustained property losses during Hurricane Ian is eligible for some tax relief under federal disaster protocol. The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the entire state Federal Disaster Status following the catastrophic weather event on Sept. 28. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
MIMS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy