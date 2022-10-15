19 True Crime Audiobooks And Podcasts To Listen To After Watching Netflix's "Dahmer"

It's a harrowing and uncomfortable watch, but for many, whilst it can be too horrible to watch play out, our curious minds can't stop watching because of the truths that craft the show together.
It's not just the Dahmer story though, true crime generates a lot of interest and a lot of watchers/listeners across the world. There's just something about trying to get to the bottom of these unthinkable stories, understand the minds of the criminal, or the exact events of the crimes that seem so unfathomable to begin with!
Well, I'm here to further indulge the true-crime fanatics among us! My commute to work consists of listening to a true crime audiobook or podcast, whilst most of my friends are no doubt happily singing along to the radio... I'm not sure why I do it to myself, but now I can pass the baton so that you can get stuck into some more crime stories, be it unsolved murders or the deconstructing of huge crime events in history.
Here are 19 true crime audiobooks and podcasts to keep your brain ticking...
1. Call Me God: The True Story of the DC Sniper Investigation
2. Mindhunter
3. Tom Brown’s Body
4. The Serial Killer
Dive into the serial killer phenomenon with this podcast led by Thomas Wiborg-Thune as he talks us through stories of serial killers from who they were to what they did and how they did it.
What's really interesting in this show is the effort into exploring the killer's youth background and how it doesn't shy away from the graphic details. You'll find yourself immersed in the stories of the world, too, from the Icelandic Axe murderer to South African serial killers.
5. Suspect
6. Columbine
7. The Shrink Next Door
8. Dateline
9. In Cold Blood
10. LISK: Long Island Serial Killer
11. Serial
12. Bible John: Creation of a Serial Killer
13. I’ll Be Gone In The Dark
14. Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith
15. My Favourite Murder
16. Finding Tamika
17. True Crime Obsessed
18. Helter Skelter
19. Crime Junkie
What true crime podcast or audiobook have you listened to that you would recommend? Share in the comments!
