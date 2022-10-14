Report: Colts to roll with Sam Ehlinger as backup to Matt Ryan

The Colts are reportedly making a change at the No. 2 quarterback spot.

Indianapolis will activate Sam Ehlinger for the first time for Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium, FOX 59 reported Friday. Nick Foles will be inactive, elevating Ehlinger to No. 2 behind Matt Ryan, according to the report.

Ehlinger has yet to attempt a pass in an NFL game since the Colts drafted him in the sixth round out of Texas last year. He took practice reps last season when Carson Wentz tested positive for COVID-19, but Wentz returned in time to start against the Raiders.

Ehlinger did not enter even when the Colts passing game collapsed down the stretch in 2021, as Indianapolis continued to show faith in Wentz. But Ehlinger has made strides since, and the Colts have a different problem on their hands now.

Through a 2-2-1 start, they have shown a weekly inability to protect Ryan. The 37-year-old currently leads all quarterbacks with 168 sack yards on 21 sacks, and he's fumbled 11 times. He's on pace to finish with 71 sacks and 37 fumbles, which would be career highs by a long shot.

Ehlinger could provide some assistance if needed, as he has shown an ability to extend plays with his legs in ways Ryan and Foles have not.

Colts coach Frank Reich was noncommittal about Ehlinger when asked about his chances of playing Friday.

"What we do every week is pretty much every week is exactly for the reasons that you’re saying – we get to the end of the week, and we say, ‘How many guys are up, how many guys are down? What are the injury issues?’" Reich said.

"When you don’t have (roster) crunches as you say, then you can look at other possibilities. We do that every week. That’s normal. We’ll do it again this week and see who can be up and who can be down. So yeah, fair question.”

The Colts signed Foles to a two-year, $6.2 million contract with $4 million in guarantees this spring. The idea was for the former Super Bowl MVP to provide experienced backup play to Ryan while contributing to the weekly game planning for opposing defenses.

But the Colts are trying to survive an offensive line they are constantly shuffling. They've had three starting combinations the past three weeks, but the hits haven't stopped on Ryan. The Colts rank dead last in passing offense, rushing offense and total offense by Football Outsiders' DVOA metric for efficiency against the league average.

The Colts decided to keep Ehlinger along with Ryan and Foles this preseason to continue his development. Ehlinger spent time in the offseason working with renowned throwing coach Tom House to rework his mechanics, helping lead to a strong preseason, when defenses weren't scheming specifically for opponents.

Now, it appears he could be an option to enter the game as the Colts play the Jaguars, who boast top-10 draft picks at defensive end in Josh Allen and Travon Walker.

Contact Colts insider Nate Atkins at natkins@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @NateAtkins_.