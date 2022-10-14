ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Report: Colts to roll with Sam Ehlinger as backup to Matt Ryan

By Nate Atkins, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3guF4e_0iZe5yjI00

The Colts are reportedly making a change at the No. 2 quarterback spot.

Indianapolis will activate Sam Ehlinger for the first time for Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium, FOX 59 reported Friday. Nick Foles will be inactive, elevating Ehlinger to No. 2 behind Matt Ryan, according to the report.

Ehlinger has yet to attempt a pass in an NFL game since the Colts drafted him in the sixth round out of Texas last year. He took practice reps last season when Carson Wentz tested positive for COVID-19, but Wentz returned in time to start against the Raiders.

Ehlinger did not enter even when the Colts passing game collapsed down the stretch in 2021, as Indianapolis continued to show faith in Wentz. But Ehlinger has made strides since, and the Colts have a different problem on their hands now.

The multiple personalities of Michael Pittman Jr.: Inside the mind of the Colts' No. 1 receiver

Through a 2-2-1 start, they have shown a weekly inability to protect Ryan. The 37-year-old currently leads all quarterbacks with 168 sack yards on 21 sacks, and he's fumbled 11 times. He's on pace to finish with 71 sacks and 37 fumbles, which would be career highs by a long shot.

Ehlinger could provide some assistance if needed, as he has shown an ability to extend plays with his legs in ways Ryan and Foles have not.

Colts coach Frank Reich was noncommittal about Ehlinger when asked about his chances of playing Friday.

"What we do every week is pretty much every week is exactly for the reasons that you’re saying – we get to the end of the week, and we say, ‘How many guys are up, how many guys are down? What are the injury issues?’" Reich said.

"When you don’t have (roster) crunches as you say, then you can look at other possibilities. We do that every week. That’s normal. We’ll do it again this week and see who can be up and who can be down. So yeah, fair question.”

The Colts signed Foles to a two-year, $6.2 million contract with $4 million in guarantees this spring. The idea was for the former Super Bowl MVP to provide experienced backup play to Ryan while contributing to the weekly game planning for opposing defenses.

But the Colts are trying to survive an offensive line they are constantly shuffling. They've had three starting combinations the past three weeks, but the hits haven't stopped on Ryan. The Colts rank dead last in passing offense, rushing offense and total offense by Football Outsiders' DVOA metric for efficiency against the league average.

The Colts decided to keep Ehlinger along with Ryan and Foles this preseason to continue his development. Ehlinger spent time in the offseason working with renowned throwing coach Tom House to rework his mechanics, helping lead to a strong preseason, when defenses weren't scheming specifically for opponents.

Now, it appears he could be an option to enter the game as the Colts play the Jaguars, who boast top-10 draft picks at defensive end in Josh Allen and Travon Walker.

Contact Colts insider Nate Atkins at natkins@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @NateAtkins_.

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback

NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Lamb questionable, Dak due date, Moore & Quinn get odds for Panthers job

All eyes were on the Friday practice report as the Cowboys prepare to travel to Philadelphia for the biggest game yet of this young season. While Dak Prescott is not expected to play, he technically still has a shot (even if it exists only as a gambit to keep the Eagles on their toes). Jason Peters looks like he’ll line up against his old teammates, and CeeDee Lamb was a late add with a hip issue, though this has happened before without him missing time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart

Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
DALLAS, TX
FOX59

Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano pounds anvil

INDIANAPOLIS – Fans lined up for autographs and selfies with former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. “These people are incredible. Hoosier hospitality,” Pagano told FOX59 before the Colts and Jaguars game. Pagano was back in the building for the Colts’ “Crucial Catch” game. “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” is […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy