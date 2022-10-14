ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Electricity flows once again to Sanibel Island; when it'll reach homes is an open question

By Amy Bennett Williams, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UBrOJ_0iZe5xqZ00

Forget the cartoon cliches; the moment of Sanibel’s repowering was no dramatic yank of a switch.

Instead, a series of keyboard clicks in a North Fort Myers room sent electricity coursing into the city’s main transmission line Friday afternoon for the first time since Hurricane Ian severed the island’s power more than two weeks ago.

Even though islanders won’t be able to flip on their lights any time soon, getting juice back to Sanibel is “a big deal,” Karen Ryan, spokeswoman for the Lee County Electric Cooperative, which powers the island. “We’ve been working on it for close to a week.”

Workers had an unlikely ally in their efforts – the recent rains. “It really helped us by washing off all the contamination and the salt,” she said.

The North Fort Myers-based electric cooperative is the sole source of power for nearly 11,000 Sanibel customers. After Ian’s unprecedented damage, the company moved 460 vehicles to the island, the first 60 by barge or air, and the rest over the reconnected causeway when it reopened Tuesday, said Allan Ruth, incident commander for emergency restoration.

Earlier this week:Power restoration in SWFL: LCEC reports 72% of customer are back on line

The island's electricity leaves the mainland in Cape Coral, travels to Pine Island, then flows through wires strung on poles to Sanibel. So before Sanibel could be repowered, Pine Island had to be electrified, Ruth said, and there were hiccoughs along the way.

“One of the things we discovered … we had some connectors that were damaged from the wind,” Ruth said. Plus, Sanibel's substation had been swamped with storm surge and seriously damaged.

Crews on the island have been repairing, replacing and restringing poles and cleaning equipment, Ryan said. Imagine what you might do with a dead car battery’s terminals: “You’d clean off the corrosion and the salt, but instead of a scrub brush, we use a pressure washer.”

Sanibel is fed by four circuits, Ruth said: one goes north to Blind Pass and South Seas on Captiva, three others come down Periwinkle Way and connect to East, West and Middle Gulf Drives. Equipment has to be inspected and tested along each step of the way, until it was ready to be turned on Friday afternoon.

But even though power has reached the island, residents will still need to be patient, Ryan said. There probably won’t be any houses energized tomorrow, nor will she hazard a guess about when that will happen.

“We don’t have an estimated restoration time,” she said, but she wants residents to know the work has been constant. “People will say, ‘I haven’t seen a truck in my neighborhood for a week,’ but that’s because they’re working on the big stuff first.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
santivachronicle.com

Couple Rides Out Storm On Sanibel, Stays To Help Community

Bryan and Cozette Picco, along with their puppy Charlie and three friends, sat on the back lanai of their Sanibel home protected by Kevlar storm shutters as Hurricane Ian made landfall and parked over the island for nearly four hours. “We didn’t think the storm would be a big deal,”...
SANIBEL, FL
santivachronicle.com

Captiva Announces Re-Entry Process

With the expected opening of the Sanibel Causeway to civilian traffic by Oct. 21, here are the anticipated procedures residents, workers and contractors driving to Captiva will need to obey:. Sections of the Sanibel Causeway were washed away by Hurricane Ian. Work to temporarily restore the bridge, which connects Sanibel...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Ceiling collapsed on woman after roof tarp was put on wrong

Tarps are a common sight on the roof of homes in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. It is supposed to be a quick fix until you can get repairs, but one woman said the roofers didn’t put hers on correctly and as she went to put buckets under some spots that were leaking, the ceiling fell on her.
CAPE CORAL, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: Two weeks after Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach still looks like a warzone

Just over 30 miles south of Fort Myers, the city of Naples is healing its own injuries in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Yesterday in the Crayton Cove area of downtown Naples, businesses and restaurants were still in disrepair from the flooding and winds of the storm. Popular local restaurant The Dock, normally a bustling spot for locals and tourists alike, was barren; workers could be seen and heard repairing almost every piece of the restaurant. The restaurant’s normal cozy front patio is now boarded up with large sheets of plywood, with a heartfelt message spray painted onto the wood: “Closed for hurricane cleanup. NAPLES STRONG”, in blue paint with hearts on either side of the message. All along 12th Avenue S, the commercial area is also deserted, with many shops undergoing repairs from the dangerously high storm surge.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Hurricane Ian paralyzes fishing village near Fort Myers

MATLACHA, Fla. — First Warning Meteorologist Cris Martinez traveled to Pine Island, Florida, recently which was the epic-center ofHurricane Ian’s wrath. The aftermath: President Biden visits storm-ravaged Florida and meets with Gov. DeSantis. Upon arriving on Matlacha, a small fishing village with an arts flair, Cris was set...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

12 families surprised with new RVs after losing their homes

Twelve families were surprised with new RVs after losing everything in the storm. Those 12 families thought they were just getting some free barbeque on Fort Myers Beach but instead, they got an RV. Debra and Billy Cole were the first people that were surprised today. This was all made...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy