Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Father of man accused of murdering UofA professor says son was ‘a ticking time bomb’
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The father of the man accused of murdering a University of Arizona professor is sharing his story for the first time. Murad Dervish is accused of shooting and killing Thomas Meixner last week. He was the department head of the graduate program Dervish was in. Dervish had recently been expelled and barred from campus over threatening behavior.
KOLD-TV
“I am so sorry for your pain”: Father of suspected University of Arizona gunman speaks out
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than one week after the deadly shooting that killed Hydrology professor Thomas Meixner, the family of the suspected gunman is ready to speak out. 46-year-old Murad Dervish is behind bars at the Pima County Jail. His father, Dolgun Dervish said during a one-on-one...
Man arrested on murder charges in Three Points
Pima County Sheriff's Department say they have arrested a 51-year-old man for the murder of Travis Fletcher, 42, in Three Points.
AZFamily
Father of suspected University of Arizona shooter said he was a ‘ticking time bomb’
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye. A tragic accident in Buckeye when a traffic signal pole fell on the man who was trying to install it, killing him. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was...
AZFamily
$1,150 reward offered after research bobcat illegally killed in Tucson, wildlife officials say
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona wildlife officials are asking for the public’s help in finding the person (or people) responsible for killing a bobcat that was being used for a research project. According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the bobcat was killed on the morning of...
Police: Man shot Friday at Estevan Park
Tucson police responded to a shooting at Estevan Park Friday. Police say the incident happened just before 10 a.m.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man charged, victim identified in homicide near Three Points
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges in connection with a homicide near Three Points early Thursday, Oct. 13. Pima County sheriff’s deputies arrested Johnny Rogers, 51, who is charged with second-degree murder. Authorities say they were called around midnight on Thursday to the 8400...
KOLD-TV
Reward offered in illegal killing of research project bobcat
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,150 for information leading to an arrest in the recent illegal killing of a radio collared bobcat that was part of the Bobcats in Tucson research project.
Tucson woman arrested after leaving migrants in trunk for hours
Court documents say the migrants were left in the trunk for more than four hours while Valdez-Velasquez slept in a hotel.
Police arrest two in connection with Elmer Tarazon shooting death
Tucson police arrested two men in connection with the Aug. 22 killing of Elmer Tarazon. Police arrested 30-year-old Armando Ruiz Valencia and 39-year-old Sergio Guillermo Urquidez.
azpm.org
The Buzz: Gun violence in Tucson
Flowers, candles and letters lay in front of the Harshbarger building sign following the murder of Professor Thomas Meixner on Wed. Oct. 5, 2022 at the University of Arizona. Meixner was killed by a former student on campus. The Buzz for October 14, 2022. Your browser does not support the...
Homicide under investigation on West Ajo Way, South Fuller Road
A homicide on South Fuller Road is under investigation, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man injured in shooting near Estevan Park in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting near Estevan Park Friday, Oct. 14, police said. The shooting was reported to police shortly before 10 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the park at 1001 N. Main Avenue, just south of West Speedway Boulevard.
KOLD-TV
Food truck that employs people with special needs hit multiple times by thieves
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local business has been damaged by vandals on Tucson’s east side. Owners of Special Eats, a food truck that employs people with special needs, are working to repair their truck so the people who depend on it can continue working there. It’s...
KOLD-TV
CBP: Suspected smuggling vehicle crashes near 22nd Street, Alvernon Way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A van suspected of being used to smuggle migrants crashed in Tucson Friday, Oct. 14, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector had been pursuing the van on I-10 before the crash, but terminated the pursuit shortly after it entered the city.
Manhunt leads to arrest of Suspects in Pinal County
Manhunt leads to arrest of Suspects in Pinal County. Thursday morning (10/13) around 8:00am, the Pinal County Sheriff's office was able to successfully take wanted burglary suspects Phillip Rice and Michael Anthony into custody.
KOLD-TV
Family and friends mourn Elias Cordova, man killed in 4th Avenue shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friends and family gathered Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of Elias Cordova, the man fatally shot during a fight outside a bar in downtown Tucson late, Friday, Oct. 7. Those who knew him say he was a family man with a big heart, and...
AZFamily
Pinal County deputy shoots at ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects who allegedly rammed patrol vehicles
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says a burglary call ended in an officer-involved shooting in an area south of Florence early Wednesday morning. Now deputies are searching for two men, one of whom may be wounded. Deputies were called out just before 3...
Police look for suspects who robbed Oro Valley Ulta
Oro Valley police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole $850 in fragrance goods from a makeup shop.
KOLD-TV
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge has ordered 46-year-old Murad Dervish held without bond is the killing of a University of Arizona professor on Wednesday. Police say Dervish killed Dr. Thomas Meixner, the head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, where Dervish had studied and been expelled.
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 1