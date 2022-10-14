Read full article on original website
Related
Police: 1 person dead after shooting in Cobb County, suspect detained
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta Police are investigating a scene near Massachusetts Ave. after a shooting that occurred early Sunday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News, police arrived to the area of Carolina Rd. and Massachusetts Ave. around...
U-Haul driver crashes into Gwinnett house after leading officers on chase, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a U-Haul driver they say led them on a chase in Loganville and crashed into a house. The chase started late Sunday night when Loganville officers went after burglary suspects. Gwinnett police and GSP troopers came in to assist. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Man shot after suspect approaches car in Atlanta and opens fire, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for more answers surrounding a Sunday morning shooting near Parsons St. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Actions News a 20-year-old man was shot after he was inside a car near Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. with two other victims when an unknown man approached the car and opened fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Armed suspect wanted in multiple car thefts on Glenwood Avenue
ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta police are searching for a man they believe to have broken into multiple vehicles along Glenwood Avenue in southeast Georgia. They said he showed a weapon and threatened a security guard who tried to stop him in the act. Witnesses told police that the...
19-year-old injured in shooting outside Vine City Walmart, police say
A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting outside a Vine City Walmart in northwest Atlanta on Sunday morning, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple suspects arrested in Atlanta street racing investigation
ATLANTA - Nearly a dozen arrests over the weekend show that metro Atlanta law enforcement still have a long way to go to stop reckless drivers and mobs of spectators from taking over and blocking streets. The Atlanta Police Department says late Saturday night into Sunday morning, officers were notified...
Police identify man found dead in driveway of Buckhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have identified the man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials identified the man as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was the only reporter to...
Vigil held for woman killed on Old National Highway, police still searching for vehicle
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman dead. According to findings from the GSP investigation, on October 15, at 3:50 a.m. a Trooper reported a hit and run on GA 279/Old National Highway involving a pedestrian. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
10 arrested after reckless driving spree across two metro Atlanta cities
ATLANTA — Ten people were taken to jail after a reckless driving rampage across parts of the metro. South Fulton Police said the suspects also damaged one of their patrol cars while an officer was inside. Police said the officer initially responded to a call about drivers performing stunts...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect who fired shots near Clark Atlanta campus still on the run, police say
Atlanta police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Beckwith Street and James P. Brawley Drive. FOX 5's Joi Dukes talked to the students who were there when the shots were fired.
Police: At least 10 suspects arrested or received citations for street racing in Atlanta
A group of drivers have been arrested or received citations for street racing in Atlanta between the night of Oct. 15 and the early morning of Oct. 16, police said. Police were notified about a group of ‘reckless’ drivers who were out near major intersections in nearby counties performing donuts and burnouts.
Young father shot dead outside South Fulton home
A young father was shot and killed outside a South Fulton home last week, police said....
“We don’t know why:” Family of Navy veteran, father shot and killed on I-285 wants answers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Daniel Booth served in a Navy for eight years right out of high school, seeing the world and serving his country as a Navy technician, according to his family. No one who loved him, including his 17-year-old daughter, would have thought he would be gunned...
Man dead after shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police investigating
ATLANTA — Atlanta police department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to 330 Ardmore Cir. around 8 p.m. on Saturday and located one man with a gunshot wound. Channel 2 Action News was...
Police looking for missing teen from DeKalb County | What to know
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help tracking down a missing teen who was last seen at a home near Russell Dr. in Decatur. According to a Facebook post from the department, the boy's name is Zion. He's 13-years-old and is around five feet tall. Police add...
Teen found shot to death in road in DeKalb, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is dead after a dispute led to a shooting Friday night. Police said on Friday at 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they...
fox5atlanta.com
Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur after responding to a report of a person shot in the area. A person at the scene said...
fox5atlanta.com
25-year-old man shot to death near Ardmore townhomes, police say
ATLANTA - Police said a 25-year-old man died at a hospital from injuries in a shooting in northwest Atlanta. Police were investigating a report someone was shot on Ardmore Circle in northwest Atlanta at around 9:12 p.m. Officers saw a man who'd been shot multiple times. An ambulance took him...
Police chase ends with out of state murder suspect arrested near Lenox Square, officers say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Pennsylvania murder suspect is now in custody in DeKalb County after a police chase near Lenox Square. Brookhaven police say they assisted another agency with a traffic stop on a car being driven by Elijah Jennings who they say had active murder warrants out for his arrest in Pennsylvania.
Georgia Teenager dead after Upstate weekend crash
A Georgia teenager is dead after a weekend crash in the Upstate. The Spartanburg Police Department says, the crash happened around 11 PM Saturday night at the intersection of Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street in Spartanburg.
Comments / 3