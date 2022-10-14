Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mason County company helping Hurricane Ian victims
LETART, W.Va. — Alloy companies in West Virginia and Kentucky have contributed $50,000 to provide critical emergency relief to Florida Victims of Hurricane Ian. Felman Production of West Virginia in Mason County and CC Metals & Alloys of Kentucky joined forces to provide meals, water and other emergency supplies to hurricane victims, volunteers and first responders in partnership with Miami-based parent company, Felman Trading Americas.
Death toll in Eastern Kentucky flooding goes to 43, two more dead; one still missing
Two more people were reported to have died related to the eastern Kentucky flooding back in July according to an update from Gov. Andy Beshear, bringing the death toll to 43, with one person still missing. “The deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising from the flooding. “These losses...
mountain-topmedia.com
Martin judge-exec steps down to lead One East Kentucky
INEZ, Ky. — Martin County is expected to soon have its fourth judge-executive during the current term. Judge Colby Kirk submitted his resignation to the county on Friday. It will be effective Oct. 28. “It is with a heavy heart that today I announce my resignation as Martin County...
thelevisalazer.com
MARTIN COUNTY JUDGE RESIGNS, NO WORD ON WHO WILL TAKE OVER
Colby Kirk was sworn in after the death of Judge/Executive Victor Slone earlier this year·. It is with a heavy heart that today I announce my resignation as Martin County Judge/Executive and my withdrawal from the General Election. I have been proud to serve the people of Martin County and am grateful beyond words to all who have supported me in this role. I can confidently say I am leaving the county in good fiscal condition and more ready than ever for opportunities in tourism and economic development.
k105.com
Eastern Ky. flood fatalities now 43. Over $75 million in grants approved by FEMA.
The number of eastern Kentucky flood-related fatalities has risen. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the number of fatalities has increased to 43 due to deaths in Letcher and Breathitt counties. Federal money allocations, other assistance for survivors. The governor said more than $76.5 million in grants have been approved...
wymt.com
Officials address concerns for VA clinic in Floyd County, announce new services and expansions to come
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Senator Rand Paul’s Office, Senator Mith McConnell’s Office, Prestonsburg’s VFW Post, as well as local officials such as State Representative Ashley Tackett-Lafferty and Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams met in the Floyd County Fiscal Courtroom with local veterans to address questions and concerns regarding local healthcare for veterans.
thelevisalazer.com
DR. LON LAFFERTY FILES AS WRITE-IN CANDIDATE FOR MARTIN COUNTY JUDGE/EXECUTIVE
INEZ — Dr. Lon Lafferty today filed with the Martin County Clerk as a write-in candidate for the Office of Martin County Judge/Executive in the upcoming General Election on November 8th, 2022. Current Judge/Executive Colby Kirk is leaving office and withdrawing his candidacy to take a position as CEO of One East Kentucky on October 28th.
wymt.com
‘We can be ourselves’: Pikeville Pride celebrations held Saturday
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is back in action after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Thousands of people gathered at the Pikeville City Park to celebrate the LGBTQ Plus community. They showed their support and had fun with music, food and more. Volunteer organizer Emma Lowe said...
Kentucky county struggles after loss of another top official
Martin County’s top elected official is resigning from office, leaving a vacancy in a post that has been plagued by instability in recent years. Martin County Judge-Executive Colby Kirk announced his resignation on Friday, WYMT-TV reported. Kirk is taking a job as CEO of One East Kentucky, a group that recruits business and investment to the region.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 1-13, 2022
OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., OCTOBER 13, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 103 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
wymt.com
New distillery opens in Floyd County, gives back to families affected by Allen shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 1620 Distilling Company held its grand opening in Prestonsburg on Saturday. The business welcomed folks in to taste locally-made bourbons, whiskey, and wines. A family-owned and operated business, the Turners said the “1620″ in the company’s name has a rich history. “My...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County, Civil Suits, Deeds and Marriages for the weeks of 10/1-10/14
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of Oct 10-14 MCCOY, DAVID M. , ET AL VS. MARCUM, JAMES O. , ET AL. DAVIS, JULIE G VS. DLBD ENTERPRISES, INC., DBA GIOVANNI’S PI. KY MINERALS LIMITED VS. NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY LLC ET. (MOTION HOUR) GROSS, JENNIFER VS. SMITH,...
West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer
West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
clayconews.com
Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Convicts the Former Owner and Chief Financial Officer of a Business in Perry County of Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Charges
LEXINGTON, KY - The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted on Thursday, by a federal jury in Lexington, of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Following a six-day trial, the jury...
wymt.com
City of Prestonsburg establishes ambulance service
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg is closer to its plans to expand emergency resources to the people of the Star City. In 2020, the city council began making moves to establish an ambulance service in the city, saying the city had the resources and knowledge to cut out the middle man and run its own ambulances. After years of lobbying and some changes to the laws, that service is almost here.
Perry County coal company leaders caught in money laundering scheme
The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Lexington.
WOWK
Meet WOWK’s New Meteorologist, Chris Knoll
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Please join us in welcoming WOWK’s new meteorologist, Chris Knoll to the team!. Catch his weekend forecasts, on 13 news weekend edition!
Grand Jury returns 26 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
wchstv.com
Cabell County grand jury hands down indictments in murder, assault and robbery cases
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. — A grand jury in Cabell County handed down several indictments last week, including multiple murder indictments. Dominick Dyke, 23, of Huntington was indicted for the murder of 25-year-old Marcell Henry, also of Huntington. Police said a physical altercation turned violent on April 12 in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue. The shooting activated emergency alert systems at nearby Marshall University.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE GRAND JURY HANDS DOWN 18 INDICTMENTS FOR OCTOBER
A Lawrence County grand jury met October 13th and issued multiple indictments including Calvin Workman being charged with 20 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying sexual performances by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Other indictments included:. Commonwealth...
