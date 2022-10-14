ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes Threat That May Change Russia-Ukraine War

Of all the products and services that Elon Musk and his various companies provide, Starlink, the secure satellite internet access service, has in recent months become globally prominent. Now available in all continents, Starlink has become a window on the world for people living in dictatorships, in countries that have...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'told Elon Musk he was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine' when billionaire Tesla founder, 51, spoke privately with the warring dictator, 70, in a bid to act as a peacemaker

Vladimir Putin told billionaire Elon Musk he would use nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine, it was claimed last night. The world's richest man was said to have spoken to the Russian president privately in recent weeks in a bid to act as a peacemaker. Tesla boss Mr...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Elon Musk is trying to weather the storm. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has gone from hero to pariah in the war between Russia and Ukraine in a few days. When Moscow invaded Kyiv on February 24, the billionaire provided Starlink, the satellite internet access service offered by his aerospace company SpaceX. This gesture allowed Ukrainians to stay connected to the world and to tell their version of this conflict, thus avoiding Russian propaganda dominating the narrative.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Back in Ukraine's Good Graces

Elon Musk and Ukraine seem to be hand in hand again. The billionaire CEO of Tesla (TSLA) seems to have regained his place as a hero in the eyes of the Ukrainian people, 10 days after he proposed a controversial peace plan. The peace plan, unveiled on Oct. 3, mirrored...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Ukraine war: Putin says no more massive strikes - for now

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said there is no need for more massive strikes on Ukraine, days after the heaviest bombardment of the country since the war began. He said most designated targets of the strikes had been hit, adding that it was not his aim to destroy Ukraine. Moscow's...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Elon Musk's SpaceX says it can't continue to pay for Starlink in Ukraine and asks Pentagon to foot the bill, a report says

Elon Musk's SpaceX has asked the Pentagon to fund its Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine because the company can't afford it, CNN reported on Thursday. Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, SpaceX sent thousands of Starlink terminals to Kyiv at the request of the country's minister for digital transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. Starlink's high-speed connection has allowed Ukrainian soldiers and some civilians to stay online amid Russian strikes on infrastructure.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends Dire Warning About Russia-Ukraine War

Elon Musk says he can't fall asleep. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) confides that he is currently having sleepless nights. He can't sleep because he's obsessed with a big problem to which he has no answers yet. The tech tycoon is indeed going through a very difficult period for anyone...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy: Ukraine Troops Hold Key Town, Russia Firing More Missiles

(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are still holding the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut despite repeated Russian attacks while the situation in the Donbas region remains very difficult, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. Zelenskiy, speaking in an evening address, also said Russian missiles and drones had continued to hit Ukrainian...
MILITARY
BBC

Bakhmut: The Ukrainian city where Russia is still advancing

Almost eight months on from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its forces are struggling while Ukraine has advanced and regained territory in the east and south. In the eastern Donbas region, the city of Bakhmut remains a Russian target, however, and its troops are making progress. The city reverberates to the...
POLITICS

