Elon Musk Makes Threat That May Change Russia-Ukraine War
Of all the products and services that Elon Musk and his various companies provide, Starlink, the secure satellite internet access service, has in recent months become globally prominent. Now available in all continents, Starlink has become a window on the world for people living in dictatorships, in countries that have...
Vladimir Putin 'told Elon Musk he was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine' when billionaire Tesla founder, 51, spoke privately with the warring dictator, 70, in a bid to act as a peacemaker
Vladimir Putin told billionaire Elon Musk he would use nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine, it was claimed last night. The world's richest man was said to have spoken to the Russian president privately in recent weeks in a bid to act as a peacemaker. Tesla boss Mr...
Elon Musk Spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin
Elon Musk is trying to weather the storm. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has gone from hero to pariah in the war between Russia and Ukraine in a few days. When Moscow invaded Kyiv on February 24, the billionaire provided Starlink, the satellite internet access service offered by his aerospace company SpaceX. This gesture allowed Ukrainians to stay connected to the world and to tell their version of this conflict, thus avoiding Russian propaganda dominating the narrative.
Elon Musk Is Back in Ukraine's Good Graces
Elon Musk and Ukraine seem to be hand in hand again. The billionaire CEO of Tesla (TSLA) seems to have regained his place as a hero in the eyes of the Ukrainian people, 10 days after he proposed a controversial peace plan. The peace plan, unveiled on Oct. 3, mirrored...
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Saudis angrily say U.S. oil accusations are political, unfounded
Saudis accuse U.S. of politicizing oil, refuse to obey 'dictates'; U.S. says relationship is being reconsidered.
Russia is making excuses for why it can't stop US-made HIMARS from shredding its military in Ukraine
Some Russian commentators say a secret feature makes HIMARS rockets hard to target, but Russia's military shortcomings are no secret.
Ukraine Gets 150 Starlinks From Poland While Elon Musk Says He Can No Longer Afford To Give The Kits Away For Free
Ukraine said it received 150 sets of SpaceX’s Starlink from Poland hours before Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk told the U.S. to pay for the high-speed internet services because it can no longer afford to give it to Ukraine for free. What Happened: Ukrainian Ministry of Reintegration of...
Ukraine war: Putin says no more massive strikes - for now
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said there is no need for more massive strikes on Ukraine, days after the heaviest bombardment of the country since the war began. He said most designated targets of the strikes had been hit, adding that it was not his aim to destroy Ukraine. Moscow's...
Elon Musk's SpaceX says it can't continue to pay for Starlink in Ukraine and asks Pentagon to foot the bill, a report says
Elon Musk's SpaceX has asked the Pentagon to fund its Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine because the company can't afford it, CNN reported on Thursday. Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, SpaceX sent thousands of Starlink terminals to Kyiv at the request of the country's minister for digital transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. Starlink's high-speed connection has allowed Ukrainian soldiers and some civilians to stay online amid Russian strikes on infrastructure.
Elon Musk: China wanted me to promise no Starlink in China, disapproved of it in Ukraine
Billionaire Elon Musk recently admitted he caught the ire of the Chinese government for activating Starlink satellite internet services for Ukraine and has been pressured to avoid offering such services in China. Musk covered a range of topics in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday, including his business...
Elon Musk Sends Dire Warning About Russia-Ukraine War
Elon Musk says he can't fall asleep. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) confides that he is currently having sleepless nights. He can't sleep because he's obsessed with a big problem to which he has no answers yet. The tech tycoon is indeed going through a very difficult period for anyone...
Russian authorities are grabbing men from homeless shelters, restaurants, and workplaces to fight in Ukraine: WaPo
Russian police and military officers are taking men and sending them to fight in Ukraine, per WaPo. Officials have seized men from restaurants, cafes, Metro stations, and workplaces, per the report. The Russian military has suffered significant losses since the start of the war in Ukraine. Russian authorities are apparently...
Zelenskiy: Ukraine Troops Hold Key Town, Russia Firing More Missiles
(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are still holding the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut despite repeated Russian attacks while the situation in the Donbas region remains very difficult, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. Zelenskiy, speaking in an evening address, also said Russian missiles and drones had continued to hit Ukrainian...
Putin: Germany unlikely to accept gas via remaining Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Germany was unlikely to accept Russian gas from the one remaining undamaged line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, two days after Berlin rejected his initial offer.
Joe Biden says Liz Truss's plan to cut taxes for Britain's 'super-wealthy' was a 'mistake' as the UK prime minister battles to stay in power
The US president said the decision to abandon $50 billion of unfunded tax cuts aimed at the UK's highest earners was "predictable."
The EU is moving toward training thousands of Ukrainian soldiers on its own soil
The European Union will train thousands of Ukrainian soldiers on its own soil starting as early as next month under a plan that is expected to be approved Monday by EU foreign ministers. The EU has been debating for months on how to best aid Ukrainian forces as the war...
Bakhmut: The Ukrainian city where Russia is still advancing
Almost eight months on from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its forces are struggling while Ukraine has advanced and regained territory in the east and south. In the eastern Donbas region, the city of Bakhmut remains a Russian target, however, and its troops are making progress. The city reverberates to the...
'Bad timing': Elon Musk's company can no longer fund its vital service to Ukraine
Elon Musk's company SpaceX, which services one the most critical pieces of technology in Ukraine's fight against Russia, says it can no longer donate terminals for financial reasons. This statement comes amid questions around Musk's support for Ukraine. CNN's Alex Marquardt has the story.
Elon Musk says Starlink no longer free for Ukraine after insults; asks Pentagon to cover costs
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk indicated on Friday that he can no longer keep providing his Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine for free, just days after receiving backlash from Ukraine for pitching a peace proposal to end the ongoing Russian invasion. In one Friday tweet, Musk responded to...
