Environment

WAAY-TV

Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend

We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
News 12

Above-average temperatures for the weekend, rain for Monday

KARL - In the southern end of the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm KARL lingers, slowly drifting southwards, where it'll make landfall in Southern Mexico late tonight into Saturday morning. It poses no threat to the US & the Northeast as well. Out in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean, is a...
WDSU

Cold front!

Weak cold front moves through overnight with slightly cooler drier air moving into our area. Highs Saturday will be in low-mid 80s. A Little cooler Sunday morning with lows in the low 50s to low 60s. Sunny Sunday, less humid and breezy. Highs will be near 80. Nice weather continues into Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances begin to go up Wednesday into early Thursday as a cold front moves our way. Right now it's looking mostly sunny, breezy and less humid Friday. Tropical storm Julia in the Caribbean is looking better organized. It is forecast to intensify and become a Cat 1 hurricane before making landfall early Sunday in Nicaragua.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
WVNT-TV

A mostly dry morning but showers return this afternoon

Sunday features the return of a few showers with another front scooting through. It’ll keep temperatures down with the clouds and showers around, as we generally expect a 1/4 of an inch or so of rain, as highs reach around 60 degrees. It will still be a fairly dry morning with showers picking up in the afternoon.
WJCL

Frigid overnight lows are coming our way. Here's when to expect a big cooldown.

For your full forecast, just checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. There's one more mild day in the forecast before a very strong cold front leaves us feeling like it's December for the middle part of our week. Clouds and winds will increase through the day, but we'll still climb into the 80s across the area.
AccuWeather

Temperature roller coaster ride in store for northeastern US into mid-October

AccuWeather meteorologists say a sharp cooldown will unfold across the northeastern United States this weekend which will make it feel like November rather than early October. The colder air will bring an end to the brief stretch of warmth the region experienced in the wake of a coastal storm, but residents should not pack their warm weather attire away for the season just yet.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around

Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s. 
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/9 Sunday morning forecast

Saturday turned out to be a beautiful October day, despite the big drop in temperatures. Temps were in the mid to upper 50s, which is more typical of early November than early October.Early Sunday morning will feature crystal clear skies and light winds, which will set up perfect conditions for efficient cooling. It will likely be the coldest night of the season thus far.While 45 is the forecasted low for the city, many of our suburbs will drop into the mid and upper 30s. Because of this, a Frost Advisory is in place for the majority of our counties to the north and west.Sunday will see temperatures rebounding back into the lower 60s, with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night looks to feature clear skies and cool temperatures once again, with a low of 49.
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Rain, storms return tomorrow

ANOTHER BIG WARM-UP: We are forecasting a high in the 81-85 degree range across Alabama today with a sunny sky the average high for Birmingham on October 11 is 78. Clouds will increase late tonight as moist air returns. RAIN RETURNS: Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day with developing...
CBS Miami

Warm, muggy conditions to give way to cooler air later this week

MIAMI -- It will be warm and steamy Monday across South Florida before a cold front arrives later in the week that is expected to bring more seasonable conditions to the state.The high temperatures Monday are expected to rise to the upper 80s, and spotty showers are possible during the morning before increasing rain chances arrive into the afternoon.Scattered storms could develop along with the potential for some heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Another round of wet weather rolls in Tuesday due to plenty of moisture ahead of a cold front set to arrive on Wednesday.By Wednesday morning, the low temperatures will dip into the upper 60s while highs will only be in the upper 70s.Only a few showers will be possible but the rain chance will be low. By Thursday morning it will likely be even cooler with lows in the mid-60s with the mercury climbing only to around 80 degrees. The weather will warm up Friday into the weekend with highs in the mid-80s by Sunday. 
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be Bitterly Cold Next Week & It'll Feel Like November

If this week's summer-like start had you cocky enough to rock shorts and a T-shirt in October, Ontario's weather forecast is here to tell you that dream is dead, friend. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a hefty dose of Arctic air will sweep across the province next week, dropping temperatures to levels more typical of November, with some regions even facing the possibility of snow.
