WAAY-TV
Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend
We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early next week shows a warm up & returning rain chances
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking another cool (cold for some) night before we head into a mild Sunday afternoon. While we'll trend a bit warmer to start next week, we still have decent rain chances looking to return by the middle of the coming week.
News 12
Above-average temperatures for the weekend, rain for Monday
KARL - In the southern end of the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm KARL lingers, slowly drifting southwards, where it'll make landfall in Southern Mexico late tonight into Saturday morning. It poses no threat to the US & the Northeast as well. Out in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean, is a...
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
WDSU
Cold front!
Weak cold front moves through overnight with slightly cooler drier air moving into our area. Highs Saturday will be in low-mid 80s. A Little cooler Sunday morning with lows in the low 50s to low 60s. Sunny Sunday, less humid and breezy. Highs will be near 80. Nice weather continues into Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances begin to go up Wednesday into early Thursday as a cold front moves our way. Right now it's looking mostly sunny, breezy and less humid Friday. Tropical storm Julia in the Caribbean is looking better organized. It is forecast to intensify and become a Cat 1 hurricane before making landfall early Sunday in Nicaragua.
Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
A weak cold front will bring showers and storms this morning
Rain is in the forecast a series of scattered showers and thunderstorms move in along a cold front. After the rain, we’re looking for things to improve as the skies clear and humidity begins to lower through the day.
WVNT-TV
A mostly dry morning but showers return this afternoon
Sunday features the return of a few showers with another front scooting through. It’ll keep temperatures down with the clouds and showers around, as we generally expect a 1/4 of an inch or so of rain, as highs reach around 60 degrees. It will still be a fairly dry morning with showers picking up in the afternoon.
WJCL
Frigid overnight lows are coming our way. Here's when to expect a big cooldown.
For your full forecast, just checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. There's one more mild day in the forecast before a very strong cold front leaves us feeling like it's December for the middle part of our week. Clouds and winds will increase through the day, but we'll still climb into the 80s across the area.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
Temperature roller coaster ride in store for northeastern US into mid-October
AccuWeather meteorologists say a sharp cooldown will unfold across the northeastern United States this weekend which will make it feel like November rather than early October. The colder air will bring an end to the brief stretch of warmth the region experienced in the wake of a coastal storm, but residents should not pack their warm weather attire away for the season just yet.
Large parts of Wisconsin could see a snowier than normal winter, according to AccuWeather's long-range forecast
With temperatures expected to dip across Wisconsin this weekend as a cold front moves in from Canada, it may be time to get out flannels and turn on the furnace, but what about breaking out snow shovels?. Not yet, despite a few expected flakes in northern Wisconsin Friday morning. Most...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around
Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s.
Rain in the forecast for tomorrow
Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/9 Sunday morning forecast
Saturday turned out to be a beautiful October day, despite the big drop in temperatures. Temps were in the mid to upper 50s, which is more typical of early November than early October.Early Sunday morning will feature crystal clear skies and light winds, which will set up perfect conditions for efficient cooling. It will likely be the coldest night of the season thus far.While 45 is the forecasted low for the city, many of our suburbs will drop into the mid and upper 30s. Because of this, a Frost Advisory is in place for the majority of our counties to the north and west.Sunday will see temperatures rebounding back into the lower 60s, with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night looks to feature clear skies and cool temperatures once again, with a low of 49.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Rain, storms return tomorrow
ANOTHER BIG WARM-UP: We are forecasting a high in the 81-85 degree range across Alabama today with a sunny sky the average high for Birmingham on October 11 is 78. Clouds will increase late tonight as moist air returns. RAIN RETURNS: Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day with developing...
Warm, muggy conditions to give way to cooler air later this week
MIAMI -- It will be warm and steamy Monday across South Florida before a cold front arrives later in the week that is expected to bring more seasonable conditions to the state.The high temperatures Monday are expected to rise to the upper 80s, and spotty showers are possible during the morning before increasing rain chances arrive into the afternoon.Scattered storms could develop along with the potential for some heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Another round of wet weather rolls in Tuesday due to plenty of moisture ahead of a cold front set to arrive on Wednesday.By Wednesday morning, the low temperatures will dip into the upper 60s while highs will only be in the upper 70s.Only a few showers will be possible but the rain chance will be low. By Thursday morning it will likely be even cooler with lows in the mid-60s with the mercury climbing only to around 80 degrees. The weather will warm up Friday into the weekend with highs in the mid-80s by Sunday.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be Bitterly Cold Next Week & It'll Feel Like November
If this week's summer-like start had you cocky enough to rock shorts and a T-shirt in October, Ontario's weather forecast is here to tell you that dream is dead, friend. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a hefty dose of Arctic air will sweep across the province next week, dropping temperatures to levels more typical of November, with some regions even facing the possibility of snow.
Warm and humid Wednesday with a few showers
The weather for this Wednesday, decidedly different than what we’ve experienced the past few weeks. We start off with fog this morning north of the lake and near bodies of water, including the Mississippi River.
