NBC Miami
Twice Convicted Double-Murderer Gets Death Sentence Again in Broward
A Broward jury has again recommended the death penalty for a man whose first double-murder conviction and death sentence were overturned on appeal. Peter Avsenew was originally found guilty in 2017 for the 2010 murders of Kevin Powell, 52, and Stephen Adams, 47, in Wilton Manors. The 12 jurors recommended,...
NBC Miami
Legal Experts Weigh in On Life Sentence v. Death Penalty in Parkland Massacre Case
The stunning jury decision to spare the Parkland mass murderer’s life is still reverberating among the victims and throughout the legal community, especially after everyone saw the visceral outrage from the families Thursday. “It’s just unbelievable, we’re shocked, and we’re devastated,” said Max Schachter, who lost his son, Alex,...
NBC Miami
Real Housewives of Miami Stars Honor Their Latin Roots for Hispanic Heritage Month
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, two South Florida women, best known for their roles on Bravo's Real Housewives of Miami, are opening doors for others in the Latinx community by sharing their experiences. Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton are famous for their roles on Peacock’s reality TV show, but...
NBC Miami
Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton
The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
NBC Miami
More Than 100 Cats Living in Deplorable Conditions Rescued in Deerfield Beach
Deputies have recovered more than 100 cats from filthy conditions inside a Deerfield Beach mobile home, the Broward Sheriff's Office said. The cats were found inside the home of Nicole Dupras, the founder of White Angel Cat Rescue. Dupras is now facing animal deprivation charges, according to BSO. NBC 6...
NBC Miami
Deadly Scooter Crash in Dania Beach Leads to Arrest of Hit-and-Run Suspect: BSO
A head-on collision between a Toyota and a scooter in Dania Beach left the rider dead and the Toyota driver on the run, until now, said the Broward Sheriff's Office. Torey Kwamme, 36 -- who also goes by the last name Kvamme – is accused of intentionally driving a 2002 Camry south in the northbound lanes of Southwest Fourth Avenue about 3:15 a.m. July 24 and striking the 2018 Zhejiang Riya motor scooter.
NBC Miami
Police Give All-Clear After Pepper Spray Scare at Aventura Mall
Police gave the all-clear at Aventura Mall Sunday after mall officials said a shopper released pepper spray in one of the stores. According to Aventura police, a female shopper attempted to commit a theft at one of the stores inside of the mall and shortly after a store employee was sprayed with pepper spray.
NBC Miami
Small Plane Crashes Into House in Miramar
Rescue workers were responding after a small plane crashed into a house in Miramar Monday. The plane went down in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive, not far from North Perry Airport. Footage showed the plane crashed into the side of the home with its tail in the air. It...
NBC Miami
Multiple People Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Oakland Park
Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash in Oakland Park Saturday night. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of the 1300 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard. Oakland Park Fire Rescue said six people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
NBC Miami
Three Injured, Including BSO Deputy After Car Crash in Pompano Beach
Three people were injured, including a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Pompano Beach, BSO said. According to authorities, deputies responded to the scene and transported one deputy and two people in the other car to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Traffic was shut...
NBC Miami
Driver Tries to Run Miami-Dade Police Car Off Road During Pursuit, Ends Up Crashing
An investigation is underway after a driver tried to run a police officer off the road during a pursuit and ended up crashing into a bus, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Investigators said officers arrived at Carver Drive and Lincoln Boulevard a little after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, where several...
NBC Miami
1 Dead, 4 Other Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Miami
The Miami Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead and four others injured Friday night, police said. The incident occurred Friday night just before 9 p.m. in the area of NW 7th Avenue and 17th Street and involved at least three vehicles, police said. On...
