Hancock Co., OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man is arrested after striking a Hancock County Sheriff's cruiser during a short chase on Saturday. 37-year-old Chandler Parker was booked on several felony charges following the police chase that happened just after 7 o'clock Saturday night. Deputies located a vehicle that was taken by Parker, who was not authorized to use it. Parker drives away when deputies tried to do a traffic stop. During the chase, Parker stopped the vehicle, put it in reverse, and hit the deputy's car. He later stopped at a nearby gas station where he was taken into custody. Deputies believe he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.
FINDLAY, Ohio — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says Chandler Parker, 37, is facing several felony charges following a Saturday evening chase that lasted approximately three minutes in Findlay. Deputies located a vehicle around 7:10 p.m. on Clinton Street near Walnut Street after the owner of that vehicle stated...
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-agency drug takedown task force arrested three men Thursday on drug and weapons charges. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, three men were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, after multiple agencies conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. Paul Michael Hiser, 47, […]
MERCER COUNTY — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in western Mercer County Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:18 p.m., Mercer County Central Dispatch received a call regarding a single-vehicle crash on state Route 119 just east of Indiana Ohio State Line Road in Recovery Township.
On 10/13/2022 at approximately 1630 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.
FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WFFT) - An Ohio man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Mercer County. The Mercer County Sheriff's Department says 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell drove off the road on State Route 119 near Indiana Ohio State Line Road. First responders took him to a hospital in Coldwater,...
DAYTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Dayton Police Officer George Kloos is alive after being stabbed in the neck while attending to a man who authorities say was experiencing a mental health crisis on Thursday, Oct. 13. Tyler Patrick, a 29-year-old, stabbed Kloos while three officers were at a domestic disturbance,...
Tyler Patrick, 29, of Dayton, is facing three counts of felonious assault of a peace officer, according to court documents filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon on State Route 119, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell from Mainville was riding a 2000 Honda motorcycle on SR 119, east of Indiana Ohio...
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office say an arrest has been been made in a major meth distribution operation out of rural Fairfield, Illinois. Sheriff Chris Otey said Wednesday that 59-year-old Jesse L. Owen of rural Fairfield had been arrested on felony drug charges. According to WCSO, deputies executed a search...
VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Claudia Rudy, 29, of Lima, was sentenced to three months probation and $3,996.27 in restitution for theft and theft from a person in a protected class. Daris Harrison, 39, of Lima, was sentenced to two...
The New Haven Police Department said the crash happened on SR 930 just west of New Haven Ave.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
Mercer Co., OH (WLIO) -A motorcyclist was killed after his bike drove off a curve in rural Mercer County. 22-year-old Austin Bussell of Maineville, Ohio died from injuries he sustained in a crash that happened on SR 119 near the Indiana state line just before 2:30 pm on Saturday. According to deputies, Bussell was heading east when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and ran off the south side of the roadway. He was transported to Mercer Health in Coldwater, where he was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.
DAYTON — The death of a 56-year-old man found Tuesday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, according to Dayton police. >>Hospital releases Dayton police officer who was stabbed in the neck; Suspect is in jail. Anthony Matthews, 56, of Dayton, was identified as the victim found dead inside...
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver who reported swerving to avoid a deer Thursday night on state Route 227 slammed into a house, the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., said. The driver told firefighters dispatched to the incident that the deer ran out in front of the...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man who has been on the run since October of last year is now in custody. 30-year-old Jaquaveius E. Harvey has been a fugitive from the Allen County Common Pleas Court on one count of felonious assault, one count of obstructing official business, and one count of drug trafficking in heroin. The Allen County Sheriff says that multiple hours of surveillance and investigative techniques were utilized, ultimately leading to his arrest. The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the United States Marshal service assisted in the investigation.
