Bryan, OH

Bryan @ Swanton Football

SWANTON – Bryan scored 28 points in the second half after trailing 10-7 at halftime to keep their playoff hopes alive with a 35-17 win. Jase Kepler carried the Bryan offense with 224 yards rushing and four touchdowns while throwing for 111 yards and a score. UP NEXT: October...
SWANTON, OH
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jazmine Barajas (Wauseon)

The female Athlete of the Week is Wauseon volleyball player Jazmine Barajas. The Wauseon senior registered 22 digs against Delta to set a new Wauseon record for digs in a season with 569. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access...
WAUSEON, OH
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Carson Dominique (Archbold)

The male Athlete of the Week is Archbold football player Carson Dominique. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
ARCHBOLD, OH
NWOAL Boys Cross Country Championships

TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 46; 2. Wauseon 49; 3. Liberty Center 65; 4. Delta 91; 5. Bryan 107; 6. Evergreen 161. AREA RUNNERS IN TOP 10: 1. Xander Fackler (B) 16:04; 2. Jackson Callan (W) 16:30; 3. Aidan Pena (W) 16:33; 4. Aden McCarty (A) 16:55; 5. Caleb Horrow (A) 17:06; 7. Garrett Leininger (W) 17:28; 9. Konnor Hawkins (D) 18:09; 10. Daniel Sintobin (D) 18:13.
WAUSEON, OH
Lakota @ Edon Football

EDON – The Bombers outgained Lakota 445-71 as they blanked Lakota 30-0 to stay alive for the playoffs. Kyler Sapp was 22/41 for 268 yards, Wade Parrish rushed nine times for 97 yards, and Caden Nester collected seven receptions for 103 yards to lead Edon. UP NEXT: October 21-Edon...
EDON, OH
Wauseon @ Archbold Football & Bands

ARCHBOLD – In a game that had a little bit of everything on a cold, blustery night at Bluestreak Stadium, it was Archbold senior running back Carson Dominique who did a little bit of everything. Dominique rushed for 158 yards, three touchdowns, and had a second half interception to...
ARCHBOLD, OH
Patrick Henry @ Delta Football

DELTA – Patrick Henry snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant performance in a 40-8 win at Delta. Quarterback Nash Meyer paced the Patriots offense on 24/28 passing for 324 yards and three scores, rushed for another 42 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a two-yard TD pass from Gavin Jackson.
DELTA, OH
Evergreen @ Delta Girls Soccer

DELTA – Delta got two goals from Ella Demaline as the Panters end NWOAL play at 3-3 after a 3-1 win over Evergreen. Delta (10-4, 3-3 NWOAL) – Goals: Ella Demaline 2, Grace Munger; Assists: Adrianna Dunning. Click below for a free photo album of this event to...
DELTA, OH
Manchester @ Hilltop Football

WEST UNITY – The visitors from southern Ohio forced six Hilltop turnovers, returning two of them for touchdowns, to get a 40-22 win. Cameron Schlosser was 9/21 passing for Hilltop for 137 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions with Anthony Eckenrode catching two passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.
WEST UNITY, OH
High School Sports Roundup For October 13, 2022

ARCHBOLD – Macy Burton scored with six seconds left in the first half and the Golden Bears defense locked down Archbold in the second half for the win, clinching their second straight NWOAL title. Calysta Wasson led the Bryan defensive effort by turning away eight shots in goal. Bryan...
BRYAN, OH
Danbury @ Stryker Football

STRYKER – Stryker broke open a close ball game with two late touchdowns to claim a 46-22 win over Danbury. According to Stryker head coach Kent Holsopple, the win puts Stryker (5-3 overall) into the Northern 8 Conference playoffs. As it now stands Stryker is in fourth place. That...
STRYKER, OH
ADAMh Board Approves D.A.R.E. Contracts, Supports Possible Housing Projects

Four D.A.R.E. contracts were approved for the current school year at the October 13 meeting of the Four County ADAMhs Board. The funding will support a variety of drug awareness and prevention programs presented by trained law enforcement officers. The following D.A.R.E. contracts were awarded: Defiance County sheriff’s office, $7,500...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Letter To The Editor

I wrote a letter to this newspaper just before the 2020 Presidential Election stating this was not about Trump vs. Biden or Republicans vs. Democrats!. This election was about Democracy vs. Democrats! This election was about Democracy vs. Socialism and would be the most important election in the history of this country!
FAYETTE, OH

