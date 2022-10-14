Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan @ Swanton Football
SWANTON – Bryan scored 28 points in the second half after trailing 10-7 at halftime to keep their playoff hopes alive with a 35-17 win. Jase Kepler carried the Bryan offense with 224 yards rushing and four touchdowns while throwing for 111 yards and a score. UP NEXT: October...
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jazmine Barajas (Wauseon)
The female Athlete of the Week is Wauseon volleyball player Jazmine Barajas. The Wauseon senior registered 22 digs against Delta to set a new Wauseon record for digs in a season with 569. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access...
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Carson Dominique (Archbold)
The male Athlete of the Week is Archbold football player Carson Dominique. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
thevillagereporter.com
NWOAL Boys Cross Country Championships
TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 46; 2. Wauseon 49; 3. Liberty Center 65; 4. Delta 91; 5. Bryan 107; 6. Evergreen 161. AREA RUNNERS IN TOP 10: 1. Xander Fackler (B) 16:04; 2. Jackson Callan (W) 16:30; 3. Aidan Pena (W) 16:33; 4. Aden McCarty (A) 16:55; 5. Caleb Horrow (A) 17:06; 7. Garrett Leininger (W) 17:28; 9. Konnor Hawkins (D) 18:09; 10. Daniel Sintobin (D) 18:13.
thevillagereporter.com
Lakota @ Edon Football
EDON – The Bombers outgained Lakota 445-71 as they blanked Lakota 30-0 to stay alive for the playoffs. Kyler Sapp was 22/41 for 268 yards, Wade Parrish rushed nine times for 97 yards, and Caden Nester collected seven receptions for 103 yards to lead Edon. UP NEXT: October 21-Edon...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon @ Archbold Football & Bands
ARCHBOLD – In a game that had a little bit of everything on a cold, blustery night at Bluestreak Stadium, it was Archbold senior running back Carson Dominique who did a little bit of everything. Dominique rushed for 158 yards, three touchdowns, and had a second half interception to...
thevillagereporter.com
Patrick Henry @ Delta Football
DELTA – Patrick Henry snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant performance in a 40-8 win at Delta. Quarterback Nash Meyer paced the Patriots offense on 24/28 passing for 324 yards and three scores, rushed for another 42 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a two-yard TD pass from Gavin Jackson.
thevillagereporter.com
Evergreen @ Delta Girls Soccer
DELTA – Delta got two goals from Ella Demaline as the Panters end NWOAL play at 3-3 after a 3-1 win over Evergreen. Delta (10-4, 3-3 NWOAL) – Goals: Ella Demaline 2, Grace Munger; Assists: Adrianna Dunning. Click below for a free photo album of this event to...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Archbold Overcomes First Half Mistakes To Beat Wauseon 20-12
ARCHBOLD – In a game that had a little bit of everything on a cold, blustery night at Bluestreak Stadium, it was Archbold senior running back Carson Dominique who did a little bit of everything. Dominique rushed for 158 yards, three touchdowns, and had a second half interception to...
thevillagereporter.com
Manchester @ Hilltop Football
WEST UNITY – The visitors from southern Ohio forced six Hilltop turnovers, returning two of them for touchdowns, to get a 40-22 win. Cameron Schlosser was 9/21 passing for Hilltop for 137 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions with Anthony Eckenrode catching two passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For October 13, 2022
ARCHBOLD – Macy Burton scored with six seconds left in the first half and the Golden Bears defense locked down Archbold in the second half for the win, clinching their second straight NWOAL title. Calysta Wasson led the Bryan defensive effort by turning away eight shots in goal. Bryan...
thevillagereporter.com
Danbury @ Stryker Football
STRYKER – Stryker broke open a close ball game with two late touchdowns to claim a 46-22 win over Danbury. According to Stryker head coach Kent Holsopple, the win puts Stryker (5-3 overall) into the Northern 8 Conference playoffs. As it now stands Stryker is in fourth place. That...
thevillagereporter.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash Involving Archbold Woman
(PRESS RELEASE) Brady Township — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on October 17, 2022, at approximately 7:35 AM. The crash occurred on CountyRoad 21N just South of County Road J in Brady Township, Williams County. Kristen S....
thevillagereporter.com
Copies Of “The Village Reporter” Now Available At Jim’s Carry-Out & Pioneer Village Office
The Village Reporter is pleased to welcome Jim’s Carry-Out in Pioneer and the Pioneer Village Office to its list of area vendors offering copies of “The Village Reporter” for sale. Jim’s Carry-Out is located at 406 N. State Street, and the Pioneer Village Office is located at...
thevillagereporter.com
ADAMh Board Approves D.A.R.E. Contracts, Supports Possible Housing Projects
Four D.A.R.E. contracts were approved for the current school year at the October 13 meeting of the Four County ADAMhs Board. The funding will support a variety of drug awareness and prevention programs presented by trained law enforcement officers. The following D.A.R.E. contracts were awarded: Defiance County sheriff’s office, $7,500...
thevillagereporter.com
Letter To The Editor
I wrote a letter to this newspaper just before the 2020 Presidential Election stating this was not about Trump vs. Biden or Republicans vs. Democrats!. This election was about Democracy vs. Democrats! This election was about Democracy vs. Socialism and would be the most important election in the history of this country!
Comments / 0