wklw.com
thelevisalazer.com
mountain-topmedia.com
Martin judge-exec steps down to lead One East Kentucky
INEZ, Ky. — Martin County is expected to soon have its fourth judge-executive during the current term. Judge Colby Kirk submitted his resignation to the county on Friday. It will be effective Oct. 28. “It is with a heavy heart that today I announce my resignation as Martin County...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County, Civil Suits, Deeds and Marriages for the weeks of 10/1-10/14
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of Oct 10-14 MCCOY, DAVID M. , ET AL VS. MARCUM, JAMES O. , ET AL. DAVIS, JULIE G VS. DLBD ENTERPRISES, INC., DBA GIOVANNI’S PI. KY MINERALS LIMITED VS. NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY LLC ET. (MOTION HOUR) GROSS, JENNIFER VS. SMITH,...
clayconews.com
wymt.com
Officials address concerns for VA clinic in Floyd County, announce new services and expansions to come
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Senator Rand Paul’s Office, Senator Mith McConnell’s Office, Prestonsburg’s VFW Post, as well as local officials such as State Representative Ashley Tackett-Lafferty and Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams met in the Floyd County Fiscal Courtroom with local veterans to address questions and concerns regarding local healthcare for veterans.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE GRAND JURY HANDS DOWN 18 INDICTMENTS FOR OCTOBER
A Lawrence County grand jury met October 13th and issued multiple indictments including Calvin Workman being charged with 20 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying sexual performances by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Other indictments included:. Commonwealth...
thebigsandynews.com
Four indictments returned by Martin County Grand Jury
INEZ —The Martin County Grand Jury returned four indictments Oct. 4. • Jeremy Maynard, 39, of Lovely, charged with first-degree burglary for allegedly entering the dwelling house of Darlene Robinette of Lovely May 5 with the intent to commit a crime while armed with a deadly weapon. • Jon...
wymt.com
New distillery opens in Floyd County, gives back to families affected by Allen shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 1620 Distilling Company held its grand opening in Prestonsburg on Saturday. The business welcomed folks in to taste locally-made bourbons, whiskey, and wines. A family-owned and operated business, the Turners said the “1620″ in the company’s name has a rich history. “My...
wymt.com
Perry County coal company leaders caught in money laundering scheme
The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Lexington.
kentuckytoday.com
lootpress.com
Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Austin Joseph Griffith, 22, of Hernshaw, pleaded guilty to distribution of 50 grams or more or methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 13, 2021, Griffith sold approximately 560 grams of methamphetamine for $4,000 to a confidential informant at his Hernshaw residence.
k105.com
Eastern Ky. flood fatalities now 43. Over $75 million in grants approved by FEMA.
The number of eastern Kentucky flood-related fatalities has risen. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the number of fatalities has increased to 43 due to deaths in Letcher and Breathitt counties. Federal money allocations, other assistance for survivors. The governor said more than $76.5 million in grants have been approved...
West Virginia man charged with murder in shooting death of mother-in-law
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Logan County, West Virginia on Saturday evening. Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens says the shooting happened in the community of Pecks Mill on Huffman Branch Rd. and that deputies were dispatched at around 8:30 p.m. 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball, of Stollings, was […]
thelevisalazer.com
Elsie May Lemming Jones, 92, of Louisa, KY
Elsie May Lemming Jones, 92, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 14, 2022. Elsie was born May 17, 1930 in Wilder, VA to the late Gordon and Hazel (Wolfe) Lemming. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bob Jones; son Guy Mink, Jr.; granddaughter Melinda Gail Mink; and brother Earl Lemming.
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Logan County man charged with murder of mother-in-law
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10/16/22, 4:15 p.m. Deputies have made an arrest following a fatal shooting in Logan County in which a man is accused of gunning down his mother-in-law. Zachary Curtis Ball, 22, of Stollings has been charged with the murder of Lamanda Lynn Vance, 42,...
wymt.com
‘They really care about us here,’ staff and patients of EKY residential recovery center discuss life after opening
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Beacons of Hope Women’s Residential Treatment Center in Perry County opened its doors in August, but staff were met with a slow start. “It was kind of slow at first, but now we’re getting them at a fast pace,” said Nikki King who works in Peer Support.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Docket for the Week of October 10-14
21-T-00139 COMMONWEALTH VS. PARSLEY, BRADLEY EUGENE. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. 22-M-00048 COMMONWEALTH VS. RATLIFF, MATTHEW PHILLIP. POSS CONT SUB, 1ST DEGREE, 1ST OFF (METHAMPHETAMINE) OBSTRUCTING EMERGENCY RESPONDER VIOLATIONS – 1ST OFFENSE. DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – BUY/POSSESS. RESISTING ARREST. POSS CONT SUB, 3RD DEGREE – DRUG...
