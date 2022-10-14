ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, KY

Martin County Judge-Executive Announces Resignation

Martin County Judge-Executive Colby Kirk announced his resignation on Friday. In a statement, Kirk said he will do all he can to ensure a smooth transition of leadership. Kirk has been Martin County’s Judge-Executive since January of this year, replacing interim Judge-Executive Victor Slone. Kirk’s last day under the...
MARTIN COUNTY JUDGE RESIGNS, NO WORD ON WHO WILL TAKE OVER

Colby Kirk was sworn in after the death of Judge/Executive Victor Slone earlier this year·. It is with a heavy heart that today I announce my resignation as Martin County Judge/Executive and my withdrawal from the General Election. I have been proud to serve the people of Martin County and am grateful beyond words to all who have supported me in this role. I can confidently say I am leaving the county in good fiscal condition and more ready than ever for opportunities in tourism and economic development.
Martin judge-exec steps down to lead One East Kentucky

INEZ, Ky. — Martin County is expected to soon have its fourth judge-executive during the current term. Judge Colby Kirk submitted his resignation to the county on Friday. It will be effective Oct. 28. “It is with a heavy heart that today I announce my resignation as Martin County...
Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Convicts the Former Owner and Chief Financial Officer of a Business in Perry County of Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Charges

LEXINGTON, KY - The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted on Thursday, by a federal jury in Lexington, of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Following a six-day trial, the jury...
Officials address concerns for VA clinic in Floyd County, announce new services and expansions to come

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Senator Rand Paul’s Office, Senator Mith McConnell’s Office, Prestonsburg’s VFW Post, as well as local officials such as State Representative Ashley Tackett-Lafferty and Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams met in the Floyd County Fiscal Courtroom with local veterans to address questions and concerns regarding local healthcare for veterans.
LAWRENCE GRAND JURY HANDS DOWN 18 INDICTMENTS FOR OCTOBER

A Lawrence County grand jury met October 13th and issued multiple indictments including Calvin Workman being charged with 20 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying sexual performances by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Other indictments included:. Commonwealth...
Four indictments returned by Martin County Grand Jury

INEZ —The Martin County Grand Jury returned four indictments Oct. 4. • Jeremy Maynard, 39, of Lovely, charged with first-degree burglary for allegedly entering the dwelling house of Darlene Robinette of Lovely May 5 with the intent to commit a crime while armed with a deadly weapon. • Jon...
Death toll for eastern Ky. flooding goes to 43, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Two more people were reported to have died related to the eastern Kentucky flooding back in July according to and update from Gov. Andy Beshear, bringing the death toll to 43, with one person still missing. “The deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising...
Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Austin Joseph Griffith, 22, of Hernshaw, pleaded guilty to distribution of 50 grams or more or methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 13, 2021, Griffith sold approximately 560 grams of methamphetamine for $4,000 to a confidential informant at his Hernshaw residence.
Elsie May Lemming Jones, 92, of Louisa, KY

Elsie May Lemming Jones, 92, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 14, 2022. Elsie was born May 17, 1930 in Wilder, VA to the late Gordon and Hazel (Wolfe) Lemming. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bob Jones; son Guy Mink, Jr.; granddaughter Melinda Gail Mink; and brother Earl Lemming.
Sheriff: Logan County man charged with murder of mother-in-law

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10/16/22, 4:15 p.m. Deputies have made an arrest following a fatal shooting in Logan County in which a man is accused of gunning down his mother-in-law. Zachary Curtis Ball, 22, of Stollings has been charged with the murder of Lamanda Lynn Vance, 42,...
Lawrence County Docket for the Week of October 10-14

21-T-00139 COMMONWEALTH VS. PARSLEY, BRADLEY EUGENE. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. 22-M-00048 COMMONWEALTH VS. RATLIFF, MATTHEW PHILLIP. POSS CONT SUB, 1ST DEGREE, 1ST OFF (METHAMPHETAMINE) OBSTRUCTING EMERGENCY RESPONDER VIOLATIONS – 1ST OFFENSE. DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – BUY/POSSESS. RESISTING ARREST. POSS CONT SUB, 3RD DEGREE – DRUG...
