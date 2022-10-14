Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
Saint Michael’s College hires new director of public safety
Jeff Favreau of South Burlington, a former sergeant at University of Vermont Police Service, has been hired as director of public safety at Saint Michael’s College(link is external) in Colchester, effective Oct 17. In his new role, Favreau will lead a team of about 25 full-time and part-time public...
vermontbiz.com
$30 Million in federal funding to advance innovation and production of next-generation GaN chips at GlobalFoundries Fab in Vermont
A world leader in RF semiconductor manufacturing, GF’s Vermont Fab moves closer to large-scale production of next-generation gallium nitride chips. VermontBiz U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy and GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced the award of $30 million in federal funding to advance the development and production of next-generation gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon semiconductors at GF’s facility in Essex Junction, Vermont. With their unique ability to handle significant heat and power levels, GaN semiconductors are positioned to enable game-changing performance and efficiency in applications including 5G and 6G smartphones, RF wireless infrastructure, electric vehicles, power grids, solar energy, and other technologies.
vermontbiz.com
Governor appoints Allison Frazier to Fish and Wildlife Board
Governor Phil Scott has appointed Allison Frazier of Richmond as the new Chittenden County member of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board(link is external). A life-long Vermonter, Frazier has spent 20 years working in the outdoor industry as a sales representative and served as board president for the organization 360 Adventure Collective. Her many outdoor pursuits include deer and bird hunting, fishing, skiing, hiking and biking.
WCAX
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business
All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police in South Burlington...
Randolph community discusses high school controversy at public forum
“I just want you to remember that we’re children,” one student said, referring to her 14-year-old teammate. “It’s one child on the receiving end of all this hate. … This child didn’t do anything to anyone, especially you adults. I was there. She was where she was supposed to be.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph community discusses high school controversy at public forum.
From ballot limbo, Orleans County’s interim state’s attorney wages a write-in campaign to keep her job
Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett was appointed as a Superior Court judge this summer, but never withdrew her name from the ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Read the story on VTDigger here: From ballot limbo, Orleans County’s interim state’s attorney wages a write-in campaign to keep her job.
Colchester Sun
Darren Schibler to leave position as town planner for Town of Essex
TOWN OF ESSEX — Town planner Darren Schibler is leaving the Town of Essex to take a new regional planning role. His last day is Friday, Oct. 21. Schibler was celebrated for his work during the Town’s Conservation and Trails Committee meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Committee members shared their thanks with cake.
vermontbiz.com
UVM Medical Center emergency department experiencing high number of patient visits, along with hospitals throughout region
Patients With Non-Emergent Needs Encouraged to Visit Urgent Care. VermontBiz Due to high patient volumes at UVM Medical Center’s main campus Emergency Department, patients with non-emergent medical needs are being encouraged to consider seeking care at UVM Medical Center’s Urgent Care Clinic(link is external) on College Parkway or to contact their primary care physician for advice.
UVM Medical Center ER overwhelmed, urges patients to seek treatment elsewhere
Because of an influx of patients clogging the emergency room on Friday, UVM Medical Center encouraged patients to only seek out the emergency department in medical emergencies. Read the story on VTDigger here: UVM Medical Center ER overwhelmed, urges patients to seek treatment elsewhere.
WCAX
UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Medical Center says their ER is packed and the hospital is urging patients with non-emergency needs to seek treatment at urgent care centers or elsewhere. The hospital says its ER on Friday was experiencing high numbers of patient visits. It comes as the hospital...
After 50 years, Vermont Institute of Natural Science still flying high
An Upper Valley mainstay for tourists and residents alike, the nonprofit saw around 70,000 visitors last year. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 50 years, Vermont Institute of Natural Science still flying high.
vermontbiz.com
Department of Corrections makes key leadership appointments
Vermont Business Magazine On Thursday, Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner Nicholas J. Deml announced key leadership changes at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury, Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility (MVRCF) in Rutland, and the Central Office in Waterbury. Facility Leadership. Mike Koehler, Superintendent, Northeast Correctional Complex. Commissioner Deml appointed...
Colchester Sun
‘Once we're gone, we're gone’ Essex Rescue asks for more funding to continue to operate
ESSEX RESCUE — To continue providing services, Essex Rescue is asking for an increase in funds for its 2024 budget from the five municipalities it serves. Director Colleen Ballard said the per-capita funding request, $207,072 from the Town of Essex and $190,620 from the City of Essex Junction, would go toward supporting the organization through its spike in call volume and drop in volunteers.
VTDigger
Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont
The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
WCAX
Application for Federal Student Loan Debt Relief now taking names
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Federal Student Loan Debt Relief application site is now taking names. Friday the website began a beta launch, taking applications for those that qualify for loan debt forgiveness, they say the hope was to refine the process ahead of the official launch. Those who qualify...
WCAX
In the Garden: Preserving flower bulbs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we dig deeper into fall, it may be time to dig up your flower bulbs for preservation. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer give us some tips on this week’s In the Garden.
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
Colchester Sun
Republican CHI-22 candidate Seth Adam Manley says ballot tabulators can be hacked, Secretary of State finds claims ‘baseless, ludicrous and patently false’
ESSEX JUNCTION — Concerns raised by a state rep. candidate that Vermont's ballot tabulators can be hacked are “baseless, ludicrous and patently false,” Secretary of State Jim Condos told the Reporter. CHI-22 candidate Seth Adam Manley, voiced concerns about the security ballot tabulators during an Oct. 13...
wamc.org
Mayor submits 2023 proposed Plattsburgh budget
The mayor of Plattsburgh has released his 2023 proposed budget, which is under the state tax cap and includes a tax rate decrease. The $59 million general fund budget includes a 1.6 percent increase in general fund expenditures and a 5.9 percent increase in revenues. First-term Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest calls the plan that bridges a $2 million deficit fiscally balanced.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Randy, Stuart, and Gerald
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re searching for three little pigs -- guinea pigs that is -- meet Randy, Stuart, and Gerald. The three are waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find their forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Randy, Stuart,...
Comments / 0