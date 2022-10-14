ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Ex-school custodian faces 137 charges after hiding camera in staff bathroom, WA cops say

By Helena Wegner
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OG7iP_0iZe2jhQ00

A 38-year-old employee is accused of hiding a camera in female staff bathrooms for years at a high school in Washington, authorities said.

James Mattson of Vancouver was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, and faces 137 first-degree voyeurism charges , the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Authorities said they discovered videos taken from staff bathrooms at Skyview High School in Salmon Creek dating as far back as 2013. Mattson worked there as a custodian from 2008 to 2015.

Mattson also has been a building operator at Alki Middle School in Vancouver since 2018 and the assistant flag football coach since 2021, Vancouver Public Schools said in a statement to McClatchy News. He was first hired within the district as a substitute custodian in 2007.

He has since been placed on unpaid leave “pending termination proceedings,” the district’s spokesperson said.

Mattson’s girlfriend made a report to authorities after finding a video on his computer of what appeared to be a girl changing her clothes in a locker room, The Columbian reported.

The investigation is ongoing and no victims have been identified, the sheriff’s office said.

“Vancouver Public Schools is aware of the arrest of a former VPS employee accused of voyeurism. We continue to work closely with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to support their investigation,” the school district said.

After learning about the allegations against Mattson, the district searched every locker room and restroom and did not find any devices.

“Our students and staff and their safety are at the heart of everything we do. We will continue to support our young people and staff by making counselors available, and fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation,” the district said.

Man hid cameras in Starbucks bathroom twice, CA officials say. He faces 83 charges

Planet Fitness worker put phone on record, slid it under tanning booth door, AL cops say

Man lured teen boys to concerts and secretly recorded them nude in hotel, feds say

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clayconews.com

SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON UPDATES DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: DEPUTY IDENTIFIED, SECOND SUSPECT BOOKED

PORTLAND, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in an Update issued on Thursday, October 13, 2022 reported that the Portland Police Bureau continues its investigation into the deputy-involved-shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland. At this time, we would like to provide a timeline of the incident, based on the current investigation.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man with gun arrested when hit with foam projectile in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man holding a gun after he was hit with a foam projectile in Old Town on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Friday about 9:30 p.m., multiple concerned citizens reported a man holding a gun in the Lloyd District, on the Steel Bridge and in Old Town. Officers found the man at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, where he was uncooperative. They had to shoot him with a foam projectile to drop the gun.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Family still searching for Salem teen a year after he disappeared

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The family of an 18-year-old man are still searching for their son after he went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when a friend dropped him off downtown. He left work...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Molalla man pleads guilty to shooting at cops, injuring construction worker

CLACKAMAS CO. Ore. (KPTV) - A Molalla man on Thursday pled guilty to several felonies for shooting at police officers and shooting a construction worker last year. Molalla police officers went to the home of Brian Scott Mills, 49, to help the fire department with a CPR call. While there, Mills started putting on body armor, causing officers to retreat. Then Mills started shooting a .50 caliber rifle from his home, with one round hitting a nearby construction worker. He then exchanged gunfire with officers before being taken into custody.
MOLALLA, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (October 16, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:20 A.M, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire on SE 282nd Avenue south of SE Division Drive. A single vehicle was located on the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Police: Deputy shot woman who pointed gun at him

Portland police release a timeline of the Oct. 5 incident that led to a crash and two arrests.The Portland Police Bureau has released a timeline of an early October shooting involving a deputy in Northeast Portland's Lloyd District. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 1:24 p.m. Oct. 5, Multnomah County Sheriff's Deputy Rory McPherson was on routine patrol when he stopped Tristan William Borges, who was associated with a stolen Subaru station wagon parked on Northeast Grand Avenue and Holladay Street. Officials said while Borges was detained in handcuffs, he became uncooperative and yelled at a woman, who police...
PORTLAND, OR
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
6K+
Followers
308
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy