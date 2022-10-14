Wilson, Farrell offense explodes on ‘Game of the Week’

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Kylon Wilson had four touchdowns, including a wild punt return for a score , as Farrell defeated Sharon 42-14 in the revived ‘Steel Bowl’ on the WKBN 27 High School Football Game of the Week.

This was the first matchup between the rivals since 2013, but the 69th matchup in the series.

The Steelers took a lead quickly in this one, scoring on their opening drive of the game with Brandon Chambers Jr.’s 39-yard touchdown run with 10:59 left in the opening quarter. It was Chambers’ sixth rushing touchdown of the season. The extra-point attempt was blocked.

Wilson’s five-yard touchdown combined with Kabron Smith ‘s pass to Lamont Samuels for a two-point conversion extended the lead to 14-0 with 8:20 left in the second quarter.

Wilson picked up a rolling punt and returned it 73 yards for a touchdown to give the Steelers a three-score lead to open the second half.

Cortez Nixon and Mikey Rodriquez each added scores for the Tigers in the second half.

Farrell (7-1) will host Slippery Rock in their regular season finale. Sharon (4-4) will visit Greenville next week.

