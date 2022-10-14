Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Man with gun arrested at Kennewick High
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after midnight, Kennewick Police Officers observed a male walking on the Kennewick High School campus. When Officers tried to contact the man he ran. After a short chase Officers stopped the man and determined that he had a gun. According to a KPD press release, the 27...
KSLTV
Utah man arrested for allegedly threating to bomb a Catholic school in Washington
LAYTON, Utah — A 28-year-old Utah man was arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb an out-of-state elementary school, police say. Cesar Olveda, 28, was booked into the Davis County Jail for a felony charge of threatening terrorism with a weapon on Friday, according to arrest documents. Layton Police received...
FOX 11 and 41
One minor in the hospital and one in custody after a shooting in Kennewick
Washington State Patrol officers and Kennewick Police Department were called to the 800 block of N. Volland St around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night after reports of an assault involving weapons. When officers arrived the found one victim with a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aid and were able...
Update | 18-year-old Pasco High grad killed in drive-by confrontation near downtown Kennewick
Detectives were working with crime scene investigators at several locations Sunday.
elkhornmediagroup.com
WSP investigates wrong-way pickup versus semi collision
RICHLAND – The Washington State Patrol reports charges are pending against a wrong-way driver on Interstate 82 at milepost 105, one mile east of Richland. Troopers said on Sunday morning, Roberto M. Ramirez, 37, of Mesa was driving his pickup truck eastbound in the westbound lanes when he collided head-on with a commercial motor vehicle driven by Emil K. Karimov of Broomfield, Colorado. Both vehicles were totaled.
nbcrightnow.com
KPD arrests a 14-year-old after one teen is shot in Kennewick
Kennewick, Wash. - Washington State Patrol officers and Kennewick Police Department were called to the 800 block of N. Volland St around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night after reports of an assault involving weapons. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aid...
KEPR
Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
Young woman shot and killed while riding in vehicle
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman Saturday night, Oct. 15. According to the BCSO, reports of a shooting in the area of State Route 397 in East Kennewick came in to dispatch around 11:42 p.m. The caller said occupants of two vehicles were...
Retired Kennewick K9 dies. He was credited with catching 250 suspects
Condolences were flooding in on social media.
Walmart thieves switched pricetags on expensive items, fled from Pasco store
PASCO, Wash. — Do you have any information about the people pictured above? Pasco police officials say they stole several items from the Walmart Supercenter and fled in a grey car. According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, officers were informed of the crime at 8:27 p.m. PST on October 7, 2022. Two suspects who were...
Suspicious solicitors in Franklin County asked to inspect roofs
MESA, Wash. — Four men driving around in Franklin County drew the suspicion of law enforcement and community members alike when they went door-to-door asking to inspect people’s roofs on Thursday night. According to a social media alert from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a resident of Mesa, WA contacted the authorities around 7:40 p.m. PST on October 13, 2022...
Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 14-15, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Wrong-way driver kills man on Richland highway. She took the wrong roundabout exit
The crash is being investigated as vehicular homicide.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Teen arrested in connection with shooting another teen
KENNEWICK – A teenager is in custody following a shooting that injured another teenager Saturday night on the 800 block of North Volland Street. Kennewick police were dispatched to the area at 9:20 p.m. for an assault involving weapons. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PHOTOS: Driving simulators donated to Walla Walla High School between 1958 and 1964
Walla Walla County Insurance Association donated batches of simulators made by the Automatic Voting Machine Company to Walla Walla High School between 1958 and 1964. Wa-Hi was the first public high school in the state to have them installed. Kyle Waite was the instructor at the time.
Trial for Hermiston slaying slated to get underway in October
HERMISTON — A trial for the slaying of a Hermiston man in 2020 is slated to finally get underway in October. Keith Beridon, 27, lived in La Grande at the time of Jesus Lopez’s death. Law enforcement extradited Beridon from California back to Umatilla County, according to the Hermiston Police Department’s 2020 annual report, where he faces charges of second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County man pleads guilty to child molestation
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Cayden Redman entered a guilty plea to charges of child molestation in Benton County Superior Court on October, 10. According to Superior Court Probable Cause documents from April 2020, Redman molested two juvenile females between January, 2016 and April, 2020. The victims, aged 10 and 11 at...
It’s time to get a COVID booster, warn health experts. Another Tri-Cities death reported
2 counties near the Tri-Cities received worse COVID community ratings from the CDC.
nbcrightnow.com
Horses on the loose in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic hazard at W. 27th and S. Garfield Street and found horses roaming the area. Responding Officers had trouble locating where the horses escaped from, but were eventually able to track down the owners and reunite them with their horses.
FOX 11 and 41
One person dead after crash on SR 240
Washington State Patrol closed down SR 240 to just one lane after a car crash Saturday morning. WSP tells us that a driver reportedly drove in the wrong direction on SR 240 and hit another car. The driver of the car that got hit was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where they later died. WSP says that intoxicants were involved, however this is an ongoing investigation.
Comments / 3