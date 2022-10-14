HERMISTON — A trial for the slaying of a Hermiston man in 2020 is slated to finally get underway in October. Keith Beridon, 27, lived in La Grande at the time of Jesus Lopez’s death. Law enforcement extradited Beridon from California back to Umatilla County, according to the Hermiston Police Department’s 2020 annual report, where he faces charges of second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

HERMISTON, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO