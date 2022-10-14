ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 3

nbcrightnow.com

Man with gun arrested at Kennewick High

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after midnight, Kennewick Police Officers observed a male walking on the Kennewick High School campus. When Officers tried to contact the man he ran. After a short chase Officers stopped the man and determined that he had a gun. According to a KPD press release, the 27...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One minor in the hospital and one in custody after a shooting in Kennewick

Washington State Patrol officers and Kennewick Police Department were called to the 800 block of N. Volland St around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night after reports of an assault involving weapons. When officers arrived the found one victim with a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aid and were able...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

WSP investigates wrong-way pickup versus semi collision

RICHLAND – The Washington State Patrol reports charges are pending against a wrong-way driver on Interstate 82 at milepost 105, one mile east of Richland. Troopers said on Sunday morning, Roberto M. Ramirez, 37, of Mesa was driving his pickup truck eastbound in the westbound lanes when he collided head-on with a commercial motor vehicle driven by Emil K. Karimov of Broomfield, Colorado. Both vehicles were totaled.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD arrests a 14-year-old after one teen is shot in Kennewick

Kennewick, Wash. - Washington State Patrol officers and Kennewick Police Department were called to the 800 block of N. Volland St around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night after reports of an assault involving weapons. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aid...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Suspicious solicitors in Franklin County asked to inspect roofs

MESA, Wash. — Four men driving around in Franklin County drew the suspicion of law enforcement and community members alike when they went door-to-door asking to inspect people’s roofs on Thursday night. According to a social media alert from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a resident of Mesa, WA contacted the authorities around 7:40 p.m. PST on October 13, 2022...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Teen arrested in connection with shooting another teen

KENNEWICK – A teenager is in custody following a shooting that injured another teenager Saturday night on the 800 block of North Volland Street. Kennewick police were dispatched to the area at 9:20 p.m. for an assault involving weapons. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
KENNEWICK, WA
EDNPub

Trial for Hermiston slaying slated to get underway in October

HERMISTON — A trial for the slaying of a Hermiston man in 2020 is slated to finally get underway in October. Keith Beridon, 27, lived in La Grande at the time of Jesus Lopez’s death. Law enforcement extradited Beridon from California back to Umatilla County, according to the Hermiston Police Department’s 2020 annual report, where he faces charges of second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County man pleads guilty to child molestation

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Cayden Redman entered a guilty plea to charges of child molestation in Benton County Superior Court on October, 10. According to Superior Court Probable Cause documents from April 2020, Redman molested two juvenile females between January, 2016 and April, 2020. The victims, aged 10 and 11 at...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Horses on the loose in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic hazard at W. 27th and S. Garfield Street and found horses roaming the area. Responding Officers had trouble locating where the horses escaped from, but were eventually able to track down the owners and reunite them with their horses.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One person dead after crash on SR 240

Washington State Patrol closed down SR 240 to just one lane after a car crash Saturday morning. WSP tells us that a driver reportedly drove in the wrong direction on SR 240 and hit another car. The driver of the car that got hit was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where they later died. WSP says that intoxicants were involved, however this is an ongoing investigation.
BENTON COUNTY, WA

