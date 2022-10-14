ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

63,000-pound concrete arch falls off semi and kills father of 4 in Washington crash

By Brooke Baitinger
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

A father of four was killed on a two-lane Washington highway when a 63,000-pound concrete bridge arch slipped off a semitrailer.

The arch slid more than 100 feet down the roadway into the southbound lane after it fell off the bed of the semitrailer, which was driving north, authorities said.

The father’s pickup truck struck the 15-foot by 30-foot solid concrete block, spun out and stopped in the highway ditch, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Ascension Garcia-Castillo, a 44-year-old father from Wenatchee, died at the scene , Wenatchee World reported.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash, authorities wrote on Facebook.

The road was blocked for nearly 8 hours, authorities said.

According to an online fundraiser started for his family, Garcia-Castillo was driving home from work at his full-time agricultural job.

“Ascencion’s wife, daughter, and three sons are now facing the huge loss of their emotional, spiritual, and financial provider,” the fundraiser says.

Garcia-Castillo’s wife Edith wrote that he was a “wonderful husband, father, and friend who dedicated his life to serving his family and his community.” Even though he worked full-time, he still found time to serve his community in Chelan County through “his passionate ministry work and service,” and “positively impacted the lives of all who knew him.”

Three elementary school girls die when van is struck by semi in Kansas, officials say

‘It just rained boulders.’ Motorists narrowly escape rockslide on Utah highway

Massive mud spill sends cars crashing on Florida interstate and 8 to hospital, cops say

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Man arrested after pointing rifle at man; barricading himself inside home in George

GEORGE — A man accused of pointing a rifle at another man Saturday night was arrested early Sunday morning after reportedly barricading himself inside a home in George. Grant County deputies responded about 8 p.m. Saturday to East Montmorency Boulevard in George after Robert Wiseman, 60, allegedly pointed a rifle at a man as he was trying to drop his mother off at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee man killed when his pickup crashes into a piece of concrete

A Wenatchee man was killed Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 near Orondo after his vehicle struck a large piece of concrete that had fallen off a semi. The Washington State Patrol said Ascencion Garcia-Castillo, 44, was driving southbound at about 4:15 p.m. when his 2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup struck a 15-by-30-foot, 31-ton piece of concrete that had detached from a flatbed trailer being hauled by a semi travelling in the opposite direction.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

GoFundMe Created for Driver Killed on US 97

The family of the driver who was killed on US 97 Wednesday night is asking for donations while they go through this difficult transition. “Ascencion Garcia-Castillo was a wonderful husband, father, and friend who dedicated his life to serving his family and his community,” Edith Garcia wrote. On Oct....
ORONDO, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman killed in Wednesday night crash near George identified

GEORGE — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Quincy woman killed in a rollover crash Wednesday night near George. The 24-year-old has been identified as Idalmis D. Morett, according to the sheriff’s office. Her family has been notified. Morett was driving a...
QUINCY, WA
News Talk KIT

Have You Been to This Haunted Trail in Leavenworth, WA?

Visit This Creepy 5 Mile Haunted Hiking Trail in Leavenworth, WA!. If you love hiking AND you love visiting haunted things, then this hiking trail in Leavenworth, Washington, could be right up your creepy alley! Themandagies.com put together a list of the top creepiest places in Washington that are haunted and this Leavenworth trail caught my eye.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Maybe this will get domestic offenders' attention

As local authorities field hundreds of reports of domestic violence incidents each month, federal authorities are bringing some backups: They’re targeting illegal weapons, which often turn up in those cases. Flush with a $500,000 Department of Justice grant, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Man charged in Sept. 25 robbery, shooting near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A 31-year-old man has been charged in the robbery and shooting of a 41-year-old man near Moses Lake in September. Ismael Cristian Bravo was charged Friday in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

School leaders, state superintendent meet in Yakima to discuss modified calendars

Dozens of school officials from around Washington gathered in Yakima to discuss the merits and challenges of modified calendars on Wednesday and Thursday at the Yakima Convention Center. In a keynote speech Thursday morning, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal discussed how the traditional school calendar can fall...
YAKIMA, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
6K+
Followers
308
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy