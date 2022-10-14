Read full article on original website
Padres, Phillies face compact schedule for NLCS
San Diego and Philadelphia will begin championship series next week at Petco Park and could play seven games in eight days if it goes the distance
Yakima Herald Republic
Felix Hernandez returns to throw out first pitch before Mariners’ home playoff game in Seattle
The rumors started to circulate about an hour before the ceremonial first pitch on a surprise guest that the Mariners tried to keep a secret until it happened. Then he was spotted in the elevators pregame and walking in the hallways by the clubhouse. “Felix is here, I just saw...
Yakima Herald Republic
Social media reacts to Mariners’ season, playoff run ending
The Mariners’ magical season may have come to an end Saturday, but not without a heck of a fight. The 6-hour, 22-minute contest that dragged on for 18 innings offered the sellout crowd the kind of euphoria and agony of playoff baseball that they’ve so desperately been waiting for.
What time, TV channel is Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros ALDS Game 3 today?
The Seattle Mariners will be fighting to stay alive in the 2022 MLB playoffs today when they face a Houston Astros team leading the series 2-0. Game 3 of the this ALDS series gets underway on Saturday, October 15 at 1:07 p.m. PT/4:07 p.m. ET (3:07 a.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh played 18-inning marathon ALDS game with broken thumb, torn hand ligaments
The Seattle Mariners showed plenty of heart in their 18-inning ALDS-ending loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday, but one player in particular showed a next level of toughness. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh told reporters after the game that he had been playing with a broken thumb and torn ligaments...
Yardbarker
Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss
Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS
The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
Postseason baseball is back in Seattle; Mariners take on Astros in game 3 of ALDS at T-Mobile Park
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are bringing playoff baseball home to Seattle for the first time in 21 years as they fight to keep their postseason run alive. The M’s are looking to turn things around during Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park after losing the first two games of the American League Division Series in Houston.
Cardinals-Seahawks kickoff time remains the same after Astros sweep Mariners
Kickoff time for the Arizona Cardinals’ visit to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field will remain at 1:05 p.m. MST on Sunday. The game would have been pushed back to a 2:30 p.m. MST start if the Seattle Mariners had forced a Game 4 in their American League Divison series with the Houston Astros.
The Mariners’ Marathon Loss Marks the Start of a New Era
Seattle’s first home MLB playoff game in 21 years brought together a city starved for baseball success—one that still has reason for hope despite the Mariners’ elimination.
Mariners lose in 18 innings, eliminated from MLB postseason
SEATTLE — The M’s season came to a long, painful end on Saturday. The Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros 1-0 in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Mariners were looking to keep their playoff hopes alive on Saturday after falling in the series 2-0. Yordan Alvarez has been causing problems for the M’s, hitting two go-ahead home runs...
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
Idaho8.com
Cole, Yankees save season, beat Guards to force ALDS Game 5
CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerrit Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees saved their season and forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. New York’s $324 million man, Cole allowed two runs and struck out eight in beating the Guardians for the second time in six days. Bader homered for the third time in the best-of-five series, connecting in the second inning off Cal Quantrill. After blowing Game 3, the Yankees’ bullpen followed Cole with two scoreless innings. In Game 5 on Monday night, New York will start Game 2 loser Jameson Taillon at Yankee Stadium against Aaron Civale. The winner meets Houston in the ALCS.
Idaho8.com
NLCS-bound Padres find their identity, eliminate Dodgers
SAN DIEGO (AP) — As a rare October rainstorm drenched Petco Park in the eighth inning, nobody at the packed downtown home of the San Diego Padres flinched. Fans put on their hoodies, pulled on ponchos and covered their heads with whatever they could to try to stay dry, including yellow rally towels and pizza boxes. They’d suffered through too many seasons of watching mostly dreadful baseball and weren’t going to miss the chance to chant “Beat LA!” with gusto and boo Cody Bellinger one final time as the Padres stood on the cusp of eliminating their reviled rivals, the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers.
Idaho8.com
Braves reeling after playoff flop, but excited for future
More than four months of dazzling baseball carried the Atlanta Braves to a fifth straight NL East title. Their hopes of repeating as World Series champion fell apart in less than a week. The season ended with two dismal performances in Philadelphia. The Braves were outscored 17-4 and lost the Division Series to a Phillies team they beat by 14 games during the regular season. The Braves climbed back from a 10 1/2-game deficit to beat out the Mets for another NL East title. The future certainly looks bright with budding stars like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
MLB・
How to Watch Mariners and Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Houston Astros look to sweep the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of the 2022 American League Championship Series.
Idaho8.com
Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9
SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for an 11-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-9. The Seahawks jumped into a share of the lead in the NFC West with San Francisco, which lost earlier Sunday at Atlanta. Both teams are 3-3. Walker took over as Seattle’s feature back because of Rashaad Penny’s season-ending broken leg. He had a season-most 21 carries for 97 yards. Kyler Murray completed 23 of 37 passes for 222 yards with an interception, while rushing for 100 yards for the Cardinals, who struggled all day to finish drives. Arizona fell to 2-4.
Rangers meet with former SF Giants manager Bruce Bochy
The Texas Rangers interviewed former SF Giants manager Bruce Bochy for their open managerial position, per Ken Rosenthal.
Idaho8.com
Dodgers have much to contemplate during long winter
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After winning 111 games in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers appeared on their way to fulfilling manager Dave Roberts’ spring prediction of another World Series victory. The San Diego Padres squelched those plans by beating the Dodgers in four games in their National League Division Series. Now the Dodgers are facing several decisions during the long offseason. Among their biggest pending free agents are Clayton Kershaw, Trea Turner and Tyler Anderson. The Dodgers also will have to make difficult decisions about veterans Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger, both of whom experienced declining production this season.
Idaho8.com
Garoppolo blames offense for Niners’ sluggish defeat
ATLANTA (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t get his team’s offense going in a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Garoppolo passed for 296 yards, but not much else went right as the Niners’ two-game winning streak ended. San Francisco went scoreless in the final two quarters. A long attempt to Charlie Woerner slipped through the tight end’s hands on one possession and Garoppolo threw an interception that was intended for Deebo Samuel on the next drive. That essentially sealed San Francisco’s fate.
