Seattle, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Social media reacts to Mariners’ season, playoff run ending

The Mariners’ magical season may have come to an end Saturday, but not without a heck of a fight. The 6-hour, 22-minute contest that dragged on for 18 innings offered the sellout crowd the kind of euphoria and agony of playoff baseball that they’ve so desperately been waiting for.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss

Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS

The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Postseason baseball is back in Seattle; Mariners take on Astros in game 3 of ALDS at T-Mobile Park

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are bringing playoff baseball home to Seattle for the first time in 21 years as they fight to keep their postseason run alive. The M’s are looking to turn things around during Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park after losing the first two games of the American League Division Series in Houston.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mariners lose in 18 innings, eliminated from MLB postseason

SEATTLE — The M’s season came to a long, painful end on Saturday. The Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros 1-0 in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Mariners were looking to keep their playoff hopes alive on Saturday after falling in the series 2-0. Yordan Alvarez has been causing problems for the M’s, hitting two go-ahead home runs...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Idaho8.com

Cole, Yankees save season, beat Guards to force ALDS Game 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerrit Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees saved their season and forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. New York’s $324 million man, Cole allowed two runs and struck out eight in beating the Guardians for the second time in six days. Bader homered for the third time in the best-of-five series, connecting in the second inning off Cal Quantrill. After blowing Game 3, the Yankees’ bullpen followed Cole with two scoreless innings. In Game 5 on Monday night, New York will start Game 2 loser Jameson Taillon at Yankee Stadium against Aaron Civale. The winner meets Houston in the ALCS.
CLEVELAND, OH
Idaho8.com

NLCS-bound Padres find their identity, eliminate Dodgers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — As a rare October rainstorm drenched Petco Park in the eighth inning, nobody at the packed downtown home of the San Diego Padres flinched. Fans put on their hoodies, pulled on ponchos and covered their heads with whatever they could to try to stay dry, including yellow rally towels and pizza boxes. They’d suffered through too many seasons of watching mostly dreadful baseball and weren’t going to miss the chance to chant “Beat LA!” with gusto and boo Cody Bellinger one final time as the Padres stood on the cusp of eliminating their reviled rivals, the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Idaho8.com

Braves reeling after playoff flop, but excited for future

More than four months of dazzling baseball carried the Atlanta Braves to a fifth straight NL East title. Their hopes of repeating as World Series champion fell apart in less than a week. The season ended with two dismal performances in Philadelphia. The Braves were outscored 17-4 and lost the Division Series to a Phillies team they beat by 14 games during the regular season. The Braves climbed back from a 10 1/2-game deficit to beat out the Mets for another NL East title. The future certainly looks bright with budding stars like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for an 11-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-9. The Seahawks jumped into a share of the lead in the NFC West with San Francisco, which lost earlier Sunday at Atlanta. Both teams are 3-3. Walker took over as Seattle’s feature back because of Rashaad Penny’s season-ending broken leg. He had a season-most 21 carries for 97 yards. Kyler Murray completed 23 of 37 passes for 222 yards with an interception, while rushing for 100 yards for the Cardinals, who struggled all day to finish drives. Arizona fell to 2-4.
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho8.com

Dodgers have much to contemplate during long winter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After winning 111 games in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers appeared on their way to fulfilling manager Dave Roberts’ spring prediction of another World Series victory. The San Diego Padres squelched those plans by beating the Dodgers in four games in their National League Division Series. Now the Dodgers are facing several decisions during the long offseason. Among their biggest pending free agents are Clayton Kershaw, Trea Turner and Tyler Anderson. The Dodgers also will have to make difficult decisions about veterans Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger, both of whom experienced declining production this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Garoppolo blames offense for Niners’ sluggish defeat

ATLANTA (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t get his team’s offense going in a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Garoppolo passed for 296 yards, but not much else went right as the Niners’ two-game winning streak ended. San Francisco went scoreless in the final two quarters. A long attempt to Charlie Woerner slipped through the tight end’s hands on one possession and Garoppolo threw an interception that was intended for Deebo Samuel on the next drive. That essentially sealed San Francisco’s fate.
ATLANTA, GA

