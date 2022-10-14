Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Brooks County teen dies in Florida accident | Local News
JASPER Fla. — A Brooks County teen was killed Sunday in an accident in Hamilton County, Fla., in line with officers. The accident happened at 4:46 a.m. close to the 465 mile marker on Interstate 75 southbound, in line with a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The...
WALB 10
58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brings $60k-$80k in economic impact
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The 58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brought crowds to Sylvester. The Peanut Festival is a two-day event with live music, a parade, vendors and carnival games for kids. Wendy Kennedy, the Chairperson of the Georgia Peanut Festival, has been a part of this event for more...
Cordele Dispatch
Ribbon cutting held for The Working Studio, LLC
The ribbon cutting for The Working Studio was held Friday afternoon at 4pm downtown Cordele. The owner Joy Eubanks, said that her business will be offering as much art to downtown as they can. She will be offering art classes such as door hangers, painting classes consisting of water colors, acrylic, and oil, tumblers, and place for birthday parties for all ages.
WALB 10
City of Valdosta hosts annual Taste of Downtown event
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Valdosta held the perfect event to start the weekend. The Taste of Downtown event on Thursday featured live music, a wristband that can get you two free drinks, a punch card, and even a menu with discounted prices to participating restaurants. “We are just getting...
Woman dead following accident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County
One person is dead following an incident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County Sunday morning.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta front yard fire leads to drug arrest
VALDOSTA – An illegal fire in a front yard lead Valdosta police to a 19-year-old carrying drugs and a handgun. Arrested: Calvin Tyrese McFadden, African American male, 19 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:22 am., while on patrol in the 400 block of...
WCTV
20 years after mother and son vanished in south Georgia, family is still searching
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday marks twenty years since a young mother and her son vanished in South Georgia. Then 25-year-old Paula Wade and her 3-year-old son Brandon Wade disappeared on October 13, 2002. There were no clues at their apartment, a complex that was then called ‘The Commons and that is now known as ‘The Gables of St. Augustine’ located 1415 St Augustine Road in Valdosta.
southgatv.com
Coffee’s “American Idol” Willie Spence dies in traffic accident
JASPER, TN – Many in Coffee County, Georgia are mourning as word spreads of Tuesday’s death of former “American Idol” contestant Willie Spence. Deputies in Marion County, Tennessee say Spence’s vehicle left Interstate 24 and struck a parked tractor trailer. Spence died shortly afterward at...
WALB 10
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
wfxl.com
Dougherty Co. family files lawsuit against deputies alleging son wrongfully detained
A Dougherty County family is looking for four million dollars after they say that deputies at the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office unlawfully detained their son. Andrew and Carolyn Griffin are seeking justice from the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office. The parents say that Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Terron Hayes...
WALB 10
Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A van belonging to Aspire Behavioral Health was reported stolen, according to the Albany Police Department. The van was reported missing on Wednesday. The person that reported the van missing said that there is video surveillance that the van was stolen on Sept. 18. It was...
wfxl.com
Victims of Crimes Act grant renewed for Crisp County Sheriff's Office
Crisp County Sheriff's Office announced that the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) renewed their Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA) Grant for $116,800. In October 2017, CCSO was awarded the first Victims of Crimes Act Grant, which allowed the agency to hire (2) two Crime Victim Advocates. This renewal will assist...
greenepublishing.com
Wreck leaves one entrapped
According to a Madison Police Department report, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:53 p.m., Jeff Hasty, of Madison, was driving northbound on Duval Avenue, in front of Stewart's Automotive, when a truck, driven by a minor, pulled into Hasty's path while turning north from a stop sign at the intersection of Bunker Street and Duval Avenue. The minor's vehicle struck Hasty's vehicle, causing it to [reportedly roll over] and strike power pole guide wires before coming to a rest, lying on the driver's side of the car. Hasty, who was entrapped, was removed from the vehicle by Madison County Fire Rescue responders. His daughter, Stephanie, who was a passenger in the vehicle, managed to exit the vehicle under her own power. Both were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital (TMH) for treatment. Stephanie was treated and released, while Jeff was admitted into TMH, where he remains. According to witnesses at the scene, the wreck was originally reported as a hit-and-run. Later, after being located, the minor who hit Hasty, was charged with failure to yield right of way and was treated nearby by Madison County Emergency Medical Technicians, as were two other passengers in the minor's vehicle. One passenger was also a minor, and the other passenger was Maxwell A. Hunter. The truck driven by the minor is registered to Ponce Deleon Franklin, who later removed the vehicle from the scene.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Healthcare Worker dies aiding motorist
Funny, compassionate and caring. Those are the words co-workers, former co-workers and patients are saying about Wayne Lee, a Nurse Practitioner for Faith Family Practice in Waycross. “He was the funniest person we all knew,” posted Roxy Sheffield, PA-C and co-owner of Faith Family Practice on the business Facebook page...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta pharmacy technician receives “Rising Star Award”
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta Walgreen’s pharmacy technician receives the “Rising Star Award” as part of the Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. In recognition of American Pharmacists Month in October, SingleCare, the free prescription savings service, has announced its fourth annual Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. This year’s awards generated thousands of nominations from customers across the country and 25 winners in total have been recognized, including pharmacy technician Haylee Truelove from Valdosta, Georgia who received the “Rising Star Award”. Haylee attends Valdosta State University and still works at the Walgreens in Valdosta while attending school. Haylee was selected among the top 10 pharmacy techs in the country, among over 400,000 pharmacy techs nationwide. The Best of the Best awards highlight these unsung heroes of healthcare and the essential work pharmacy teams do on a daily basis to keep their patients and communities healthy.
Albany Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Oct. 14-16
It's homecoming weekend for the Albany State Golden Rams, so that means a parade and big parade, but there are other things to do. Sylvester is hosting the annual Georgia Peanut festival, and in Sasser the weekly fall festival events at Mark's Melon Patch offers the opportunity to wind through the corn maze, go on a hayride and more.
douglasnow.com
New Pilgrim's Pride plant will bring jobs, opportunity -- but not everyone is happy
Last week, I went to Harvey’s on Ward Street. As I stepped out of my vehicle, a terrible odor hit me. Without thinking, I stopped in my tracks and uttered, “What is that?” Then I realized where I was — Pilgrim’s Pride wasn’t far away and the wind was blowing from that direction.
ecbpublishing.com
Oops! They did it again!
As folks approached the Courthouse Circle on their way home acfrom work around sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 11, they encountered the flashing blue lights of law enforcement vehicles blocking off the lanes and rerouting traffic. The roundabout was still blocked when, about an hour later, the pottery class at Jefferson Arts ended and some of its members headed east on Highway 90. Even after 8 p.m. as candidate forums wrapped up inside the courthouse and the attendees crossed over the circle to their cars, the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Streets remained impassible.
WALB 10
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville city leaders are looking at ways to become a safer city, but some residents see it a different way. In a 3-1 vote, the camera surveillance system known as Flock was approved for a six-month trial run in Thomasville. That security system includes not only...
