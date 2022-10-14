Read full article on original website
Shooting in Estrella Village leaves 3 teens injured, police say
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after three teenage boys were hurt in a shooting near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Sunday, Phoenix police said. Police say the shooting happened sometime before 11:30 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing the teens having some kind of dispute. "Two of the...
3 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix park
PHOENIX — Three teenagers were hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting broke out in a Phoenix neighborhood park, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The investigation revealed...
Wood chipper death, man allegedly kills his father, GCU students killed in crash: this week's top stories
A northern California man's wood chipper death makes headlines, an Arizona man reportedly kills his father and is then shot by police, and three teen Grand Canyon University students are killed in an apparent DUI wrong-way crash. Here are the week's top stories from Oct. 9-15. 1. Several men detained,...
Man acting erratically with gun injures deputy, barricades himself inside Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Sunday during a standoff with a man at a Phoenix home. It happened Sunday, around 7:30 p.m. when MCSO deputies were called to a home near 2800 S. 70th Avenue for the report of a person acting erratically and pointing a gun at people in the area. The first deputies on the scene located a man with a gun who fought with a deputy before running into a home.
Phoenix woman who pled guilty to hitting and killing bicyclist to serve time in prison
PHOENIX - Five years after a bicyclist was hit and killed near South Mountain, the woman who was behind the wheel at the time learned her fate in court. The crash that killed Robert Dollar happened in October 2017. According to Phoenix Police officials at the time, Annaleah Dominguez, who was 19 at the time, was driving in the wrong direction up South Mountain to avoid another bicyclist when she struck Dollar.
Man accused of stabbing person to death in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in a Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Police say Dassise LaBamba, 34, stabbed a man in a neighborhood near 36th Street and Thomas at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 15. The victim, identified only as a 36-year-old...
Advocates upset over ‘light sentence’ of woman who struck, killed bicyclist at South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The woman who hit and killed a bicyclist nearly five years ago at South Mountain Park learned her punishment on Friday and the victim’s father and advocates aren’t happy about it. A judge sentenced 24-year-old Annaleah Dominguez to three years in prison. On...
Man killed, woman injured after 'dozens of shots' fired in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man and woman were shot near 29th Avenue and Camelback early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area on a shooting call and saw multiple people running from a "party house" in the neighborhood. Investigators learned that two gunshot victims were being...
Family of man killed by police after throwing rocks sues Phoenix police
PHOENIX — The family of a man shot and killed by Phoenix police officers last month is suing the city's police department for violating his constitutional rights. That man is 34-year-old Ali Osman. It was the night of Sept. 24 when police say Osman was throwing rocks at a police cruiser near 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane.
Phoenix street racer sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after pleading guilty
PHOENIX – A man known for organizing illicit street racing activities in Phoenix was sentenced to 2½ years in prison this week, authorities said Thursday. Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to one count each of misconduct involving weapons and illegal racing, both felonies, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release.
MULTIPLE FATALITY COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 17 AT TABLE MESA ROAD IN MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:51 A.M, a four-vehicle fatal collision occurred on northbound Interstate 17 (I-17) at milepost 236 (Table Mesa Road). The driver of a Toyota SUV traveling southbound in the northbound...
2 people shot, 1 left dead after alleged house party shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — One man died and one woman was injured on Saturday after dozens of gunshots were fired at what was believed to be a house party in Phoenix, authorities said. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting in the early morning near Camelback Road and 27th Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Search continues for driver responsible for deadly Mesa hit-and-run
As police continue to search for a driver in connection with a deadly hit-and-run incident in Mesa that happened in September, members of the victim's family are searching for justice. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
Suspect arrested in Tempe for murder of Red Robin employee
TEMPE, Ariz. — Authorities have detained a suspect accused of murdering a Red Robin employee in Scottsdale earlier this year. Carlos Herrera, 23, was arrested Wednesday in Tempe on suspicion of killing a restaurant worker on June 12, court records show. The victim, identified as Joseph Doyle, was found...
More civilians becoming Phoenix police investigators
Hiring civilian investigators isn’t a new concept. The Mesa Police Department started its program in 2009. And when Chief George Gascón moved to San Francisco to lead that department, he took the idea with him. But the movement has gained steam recently as departments across the country try...
Woman dead after motorcycle crash on SR51 transition ramp to I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on the State Route 51 ramp to Interstate 10 Friday evening. Around 6:30 p.m. Phoenix police responded to the southbound HOV ramp of SR51 at the I-10 for the report of a motorcycle crash. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. A woman riding on the back of the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene.
Mesa pays $5.4M to settle 10 claims against cops
The City of Mesa settled 10 police excessive force, assault and wrongful death claims involving the Mesa Police Department in the first six months of 2022 with payouts totaling $5,444,000. Records obtained by the Tribune through a public records request show the payments ranged from $4,000 to $2.45 million and...
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Litchfield Park
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a Litchfield Park man to the hospital Thursday night. Around 10:20 p.m., shots were fired at a home near 139th Avenue and Peck Drive. Family members of the victim told Arizona’s Family that the man was sitting on his couch when he was struck in the face with a bullet. He’s recovering from surgery in the hospital.
'She really owes her life to her father': Valley girl struck by lightning was saved by her dad
PHOENIX — A 12-year-old girl is hospitalized, but in good condition, after she was struck by lightning during Saturday's storms, hospital staff say. A large part of her survival was owed to her dad. A spokesperson with the Valleywise Burn Center said that the lightning strike happened in the...
Phoenix Police, other departments suspending use of beanbag rounds
PHOENIX - Several law enforcement agencies across Arizona are suspending the use of beanbag rounds. Beanbag rounds have become popular as a so-called "less-lethal" option when officers are out in the field. However, Phoenix Police, Goodyear Police, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety have suspended their use of shotguns that fire beanbag rounds (also known as stun bag shotguns), after problems described as "velocity issues."
