Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Skydivers Establish 4 Maryland State RecordsSkydivin' PeteRidgely, MD
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Best of the Menu at Viet Taste in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Related
WMDT.com
CAMP Rehoboth’s Block Party celebration makes big return after 3-year hiatus
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- After 3 years, CAMP Rehoboth’s annual Block Party celebration made its highly anticipated return and brought out residents and visitors of all ages for an afternoon of fun. “It was hard. We had 4 years under our belts and it was becoming very successful. Then rain...
WMDT.com
Angel Tree program registrations opening, providing families in need with Christmas joy
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salvation Army of the Lower Eastern Shore is looking to help families in need with the return of its Angel Tree program. The program provides clothing and toys for infants to children 14 years old in Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties. Individuals and local organizations...
WMDT.com
18th annual Cruise for a Cause honors Joshua Alton and family
SALISBURY, Md- A procession of new and classic cars made their way from Delmar to the JoJo’s family restaurant parking lot Saturday, as part of the Wheels That Heal Car Club fundraiser to help support Joshua Alton and his family and let him know he is not fighting his battle with cancer alone.
WMDT.com
“There’s just something for everyone:” Apple Scrapple Festival set to return for 30th anniversary
BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- For all you scrapple lovers, the Apple Scrapple Festival is making a return this weekend and celebrating its 30th anniversary. The event promotes the work of the local ag industry in Sussex County and we’re told apples and scrapple are staples of the area. You can expect...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Christmas parade seeks community entries
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company will host and present this year's Rehoboth Beach Hometown Christmas Parade at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, with the goal to make this year’s event the best ever. Residents, guests, visitors and family members home for the holidays are encouraged to take advantage...
delawarepublic.org
City of Seaford set to debut a new community garden in April 2023
Volunteers are needed to help finish construction of a new community garden in Seaford. The Seaford Community Garden is the brainchild of Cassandra Dayton who has been gardening since she was a child. “So the wheels again start turning and I said to myself, 'why not pass on the passion,...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth jazz fest gets off to high-energy start
The 2022 Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival got off to an energetic, get-up-on-your-feet-and-dance start with opening-night performances Oct. 13, by Artist of the Year Eric Darius and international music icon Sheila E. at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. The sold-out night kicked off the 33rd festival with more than 25 artists...
Cape Gazette
Native American Day at Nanticoke Indian Museum Nov. 5
The Nanticoke Indian Association Inc. presents Native American Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nanticoke Indian Museum, 2673 John J. Williams Highway, Millsboro. There is no rain date if canceled due to inclement weather. Featured speakers will be Ragghi Rain and Karelle Hall, discussing...
Cape Gazette
Dogfish Head hosts annual Harvest Fest
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Milton welcomed in flannel shirt weather with the brewery’s second annual Harvest Fest, a celebration of beer, music and the changing colors of the leaves. Dogfish’s Tasting Room Manager Matt Fetherston said, “We like to do this in the offseason. Bring in some local...
insideradio.com
LPFM Woes Continue. Now A Delaware Station Is About To Go Dark.
The pandemic has been harder on low-power FM than any other radio service. First most stations did not have the technical ability to switch to a broadcast-from-home setup, and then the financial resources that have powered LPFMs for the past two decades dried up. So far this year the number of LPFMs has shrunk by 44 to 2,025 as of Sept. 30 according to the FCC. A low-power station on the Delaware Shore may be about to join them.
WMDT.com
Celebrating National Principal Month
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – October is National Principal Month, and we’re honoring North Dorchester Middle School’s Principal Mr. Vaughn Evans. He’s been in the district for 22 years. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Eastern Shore Shipbuilder Readies “Coastal Cat” Multihulls for Spring Cruise Season
Chesapeake Shipbuilding has been busy churning out new river cruise boats on the Wicomico River at an ambitious pace. And its first catamaran, built for sister company American Cruise Lines, is set to debut in the spring. “We’ll be able to explore the Chester River to Chestertown, or the Wicomico,...
Cape Gazette
Water Lili clothing boutique earns Best of 2022 accolades
Local boutique Water Lili was named Sussex County’s Best Clothing Store for Women and Best Boutique Store in the Shopping and Services category of Coastal Style magazine’s Best of 2022 competition. This year marks Water Lili’s first nominations and first wins in the competition. Coastal Style, a...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City hosts 35th annual Corvette Weekend
Hundreds of Corvettes will roll into Ocean City this weekend for the 35th annual Corvette Weekend, which features a car rally, Boardwalk parade, and many other events celebrating America’s first true sports car. Free State Corvette Club President Craig Steinbock said around 800 Corvettes are expected to be in...
Cape Gazette
Chicken barbecue fundraiser in Ellendale set Oct. 29
To celebrate the success of the long campaign for clean water, the Ellendale Community Civic Improvement Association will hold a chicken barbecue fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 18211 Beach Highway, Ellendale. In addition to barbecue chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers and...
iheart.com
25th Annual Turkey Round Up
Our 25th Annual Turkey Round Up is back presented by Bank of America to benefit the Food Bank of Delaware! There are many ways to get involved and help the hundreds of families in need this holiday season and we need your help. Our broadcast teams will be set up on Friday, November 4th at three Food Lion locations in Middletown, Dover and Bridgeville from 10am until 5pm collecting frozen turkeys, non-perishable food items and monetary donations for the Food Bank of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach to end outdoor public dining by November 1st.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Restaurants in Rehoboth beach have until November first to remove their outdoor dining sections that go out onto the sidewalks of Rehoboth, a pandemic staple that the town says was a success for businesses and will be returning next season with a more defined permitting process.
WMDT.com
A walk of remembrance honoring the last publicly known lynched man in Princess Anne
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – A man that was lynched 89 years ago was honored in a remembrance walk in Princess Anne. “Today is an opportunity to bring remembrance to the lynching victims and also for them to witness firsthand the sites that were involved, sort of bringing the story to life, animating the story for them and making it more real, more tangible,” says Dr. Michael Lane, the Director of the Richard A. Henson Honors Program at UMES.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Pinches Tipsy Tacos
SALISBURY, Md.– One family owned restaurant continues to push flavor boundaries in Wicomico County by offering a variety of Mexican and Honduran dishes that the Foodie Team was able to try. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Pinches Tipsy Tacos!. Pinches Tipsy Tacos is located at 203...
WMDT.com
Free community fridge comes to Dover, in effort to combat food insecurity
DOVER, DE- Westside Family Healthcare in Dover unveiled a new free community fridge on Friday, that seeks to provide 24-hour food for those in need in the Dover area. The launching of the fridge is the result of a year-long collaboration between Westside Family Healthcare, Planting for Our Future, and Ubuntu Impact.
Comments / 4