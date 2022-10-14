ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18th annual Cruise for a Cause honors Joshua Alton and family

SALISBURY, Md- A procession of new and classic cars made their way from Delmar to the JoJo’s family restaurant parking lot Saturday, as part of the Wheels That Heal Car Club fundraiser to help support Joshua Alton and his family and let him know he is not fighting his battle with cancer alone.
DELMAR, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Christmas parade seeks community entries

The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company will host and present this year's Rehoboth Beach Hometown Christmas Parade at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, with the goal to make this year’s event the best ever. Residents, guests, visitors and family members home for the holidays are encouraged to take advantage...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

City of Seaford set to debut a new community garden in April 2023

Volunteers are needed to help finish construction of a new community garden in Seaford. The Seaford Community Garden is the brainchild of Cassandra Dayton who has been gardening since she was a child. “So the wheels again start turning and I said to myself, 'why not pass on the passion,...
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth jazz fest gets off to high-energy start

The 2022 Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival got off to an energetic, get-up-on-your-feet-and-dance start with opening-night performances Oct. 13, by Artist of the Year Eric Darius and international music icon Sheila E. at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. The sold-out night kicked off the 33rd festival with more than 25 artists...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Native American Day at Nanticoke Indian Museum Nov. 5

The Nanticoke Indian Association Inc. presents Native American Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nanticoke Indian Museum, 2673 John J. Williams Highway, Millsboro. There is no rain date if canceled due to inclement weather. Featured speakers will be Ragghi Rain and Karelle Hall, discussing...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Dogfish Head hosts annual Harvest Fest

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Milton welcomed in flannel shirt weather with the brewery’s second annual Harvest Fest, a celebration of beer, music and the changing colors of the leaves. Dogfish’s Tasting Room Manager Matt Fetherston said, “We like to do this in the offseason. Bring in some local...
MILTON, DE
insideradio.com

LPFM Woes Continue. Now A Delaware Station Is About To Go Dark.

The pandemic has been harder on low-power FM than any other radio service. First most stations did not have the technical ability to switch to a broadcast-from-home setup, and then the financial resources that have powered LPFMs for the past two decades dried up. So far this year the number of LPFMs has shrunk by 44 to 2,025 as of Sept. 30 according to the FCC. A low-power station on the Delaware Shore may be about to join them.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Celebrating National Principal Month

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – October is National Principal Month, and we’re honoring North Dorchester Middle School’s Principal Mr. Vaughn Evans. He’s been in the district for 22 years. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Water Lili clothing boutique earns Best of 2022 accolades

Local boutique Water Lili was named Sussex County’s Best Clothing Store for Women and Best Boutique Store in the Shopping and Services category of Coastal Style magazine’s Best of 2022 competition. This year marks Water Lili’s first nominations and first wins in the competition. Coastal Style, a...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City hosts 35th annual Corvette Weekend

Hundreds of Corvettes will roll into Ocean City this weekend for the 35th annual Corvette Weekend, which features a car rally, Boardwalk parade, and many other events celebrating America’s first true sports car. Free State Corvette Club President Craig Steinbock said around 800 Corvettes are expected to be in...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Chicken barbecue fundraiser in Ellendale set Oct. 29

To celebrate the success of the long campaign for clean water, the Ellendale Community Civic Improvement Association will hold a chicken barbecue fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 18211 Beach Highway, Ellendale. In addition to barbecue chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers and...
ELLENDALE, DE
iheart.com

25th Annual Turkey Round Up

Our 25th Annual Turkey Round Up is back presented by Bank of America to benefit the Food Bank of Delaware! There are many ways to get involved and help the hundreds of families in need this holiday season and we need your help. Our broadcast teams will be set up on Friday, November 4th at three Food Lion locations in Middletown, Dover and Bridgeville from 10am until 5pm collecting frozen turkeys, non-perishable food items and monetary donations for the Food Bank of Delaware.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Rehoboth Beach to end outdoor public dining by November 1st.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Restaurants in Rehoboth beach have until November first to remove their outdoor dining sections that go out onto the sidewalks of Rehoboth, a pandemic staple that the town says was a success for businesses and will be returning next season with a more defined permitting process.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

A walk of remembrance honoring the last publicly known lynched man in Princess Anne

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – A man that was lynched 89 years ago was honored in a remembrance walk in Princess Anne. “Today is an opportunity to bring remembrance to the lynching victims and also for them to witness firsthand the sites that were involved, sort of bringing the story to life, animating the story for them and making it more real, more tangible,” says Dr. Michael Lane, the Director of the Richard A. Henson Honors Program at UMES.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Pinches Tipsy Tacos

SALISBURY, Md.– One family owned restaurant continues to push flavor boundaries in Wicomico County by offering a variety of Mexican and Honduran dishes that the Foodie Team was able to try. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Pinches Tipsy Tacos!. Pinches Tipsy Tacos is located at 203...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Free community fridge comes to Dover, in effort to combat food insecurity

DOVER, DE- Westside Family Healthcare in Dover unveiled a new free community fridge on Friday, that seeks to provide 24-hour food for those in need in the Dover area. The launching of the fridge is the result of a year-long collaboration between Westside Family Healthcare, Planting for Our Future, and Ubuntu Impact.
DOVER, DE

