Recovery Plan: Supporting essential community services

The City of Dayton has announced the newest investments of Dayton Recovery Plan funds, following approval of contracts by the City Commission. Investments of $500,000 for the new Ronald McDonald House and $300,000 for renovations at the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton will support much-needed improvements. The Dayton Recovery Plan is a $138 million framework for community COVID relief and investment for the future, made possible by the federal American Rescue Plan Act. “These two organizations have a demonstrated history of making a difference in the lives of families and children,” said City Manager Shelley Dickstein. “Their renewed commitment to their missions through facility improvements will have a positive impact in Dayton neighborhoods as well.” (Image: Proposed Ronald McDonald House Dayton courtyard)