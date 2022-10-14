Read full article on original website
KYTV
SPS community reacts to new football rules at Friday night’s games
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New rules are now in play for football games at Springfield Public Schools. KY3 attended the game at Glendale High School, where Glendale played Kickapoo. Students and parents say it’s helping. The new rules you’ll notice if you head to any of the games on...
KYTV
Three athletic facilities in Springfield getting new names to honor coaches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the SPS website, three SPS athletic facilities will have new names by the end of January 2023. Glendale High School, Kickapoo High School, and Parkview High School are the three schools that will soon have new names for their football and basketball facilities. Glendale...
KYTV
Jeepin’ for a Cure rolled through Ozark, Mo. on Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jeep owners hit the road for a great cause on Saturday. For the fifth-straight year, Jeepin’ for a Cure featured more than 400 Jeep owners driving over some rocky Ozarks roads. The ride raised money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. . There was...
republictigersports.com
Video – Tiger Defense Makes a Stand
As time wound down in the fourth quarter, the Republic defense made the stand that opened the door for the Tigers’ overtime win at Nixa. The Eagles had the ball 1st and goal on the seven-yard line, but failed to score. Here’s the series in its entirety.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Christian County, MO
Are you looking for a place with many opportunities for outdoor adventure?. Look no further than Christian County in Missouri. Christian County is a county nestled between Springfield and Branson and is the premier destination for people who love the great outdoors. You’ll get to see the beauty of Nature...
KYTV
Security cameras catch porch pirates in Northwest Springfield subdivision
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coldest air of the season set for Tuesday and Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking some of the coldest air of the season so far for the next few days. Once we get past Wednesday, we'll see temperatures eager to warm up once again.
sgfcitizen.org
Sunday: Springfield’s blue shift and other most-read stories
Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. It’s Sunday, Springfield, and we’ve got a mix of fresh articles and this week’s greatest hits. Let’s do bullet points to keep the reading easy. Our most-read story this week was also one...
KYTV
Journey to rock Great Southern Bank Arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Journey’s Freedom Tour 2023 is coming to Springfield. Journey and special guests Toto will perform at Great Southern Bank Arena on April 7th, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21st at 10 am. Purchase tickets at www.missouristatetix.com, charge by phone at (417) 836-7678 or at the OMB ticket windows inside Great Southern Bank Arena.
KYTV
SPONSORED: The Place-Covenant Presbyterian Church is inviting everyone to The Patch!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you’re still needing pumpkins to help get you into the fall season, Covenant Presbyterian Church is inviting you to check out The Patch. The event is free to attend and there’s activities for the entire family. For more information, visit covenantspringfield.org.
KRMS Radio
Macks Creek Man Facing Charges Following Disturbance At Camdenton Business
A man from Macks Creek is in jail with no bond after being arrested for causing a disturbance at a local business in Camdenton. It reportedly happened on Friday at a business in the 600 block of Highway 54. Deputies say that 27-year-old Garrett Moores was causing a disturbance at...
Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening
REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
How these Christian County cities got their names
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
KYTV
After 6 decades of service, Dade County nurse receives statewide honor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dade County, Mo. nurse received a prestigious award from the Missouri Public Health Association. Ardella Lack received Missouri’s Presidential Award for Nursing. She has been a nurse for more than six decades. She works part-time at the Dade County Health Department. Coworkers nominated her...
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The mushrooms can be found in Missouri through November.
KYTV
Burn ban in effect in Bolivar and Polk County, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -The Bolivar City Fire Department and the Polk County Commission have issued burn bans effective immediately. That is due to dry conditions and foliage dying out for the winter. Under the bans, open burning is restricted within Bolivar city limits and Polk County. Fires are allowed only...
KYTV
Hollister, Mo. School District leaders, police identify people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -The Hollister School district and local police believe they have tracked down the people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday night. Hollister Superintendent Dr. Brian Wilson says the original threat came from Snapchat and spread quickly among students. The post said quote, “Im bouta...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident closes section of James River Freeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An incident on James River Freeway tied up traffic around midday in Springfield. MoDOT closed both eastbound lanes of James River at West Bypass. The incident involves two tractor-trailer trucks. MoDOT crews cleared the closure in fewer than 30 minutes. To report a correction or typo,...
KYTV
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
Fort Scott man charged in 1992 Branson area cold case
Thirty years later, prosecutors charge a southeast Kansas man in a 1992 Branson, Missouri area assault and rape case.
Wednesday night SGF shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries
UPDATE 8 A.M. — One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant, but it is unknown if they were involved at this time, police said. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police Department officers responded to shots fired call Wednesday night and found one person with life-threatening injuries. Police were called out to 1900 W. […]
