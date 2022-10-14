ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Jeepin’ for a Cure rolled through Ozark, Mo. on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jeep owners hit the road for a great cause on Saturday. For the fifth-straight year, Jeepin’ for a Cure featured more than 400 Jeep owners driving over some rocky Ozarks roads. The ride raised money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. . There was...
OZARK, MO
republictigersports.com

Video – Tiger Defense Makes a Stand

As time wound down in the fourth quarter, the Republic defense made the stand that opened the door for the Tigers’ overtime win at Nixa. The Eagles had the ball 1st and goal on the seven-yard line, but failed to score. Here’s the series in its entirety.
REPUBLIC, MO
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Christian County, MO

Are you looking for a place with many opportunities for outdoor adventure?. Look no further than Christian County in Missouri. Christian County is a county nestled between Springfield and Branson and is the premier destination for people who love the great outdoors. You’ll get to see the beauty of Nature...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Sunday: Springfield’s blue shift and other most-read stories

Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. It’s Sunday, Springfield, and we’ve got a mix of fresh articles and this week’s greatest hits. Let’s do bullet points to keep the reading easy. Our most-read story this week was also one...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Journey to rock Great Southern Bank Arena

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Journey’s Freedom Tour 2023 is coming to Springfield. Journey and special guests Toto will perform at Great Southern Bank Arena on April 7th, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21st at 10 am. Purchase tickets at www.missouristatetix.com, charge by phone at (417) 836-7678 or at the OMB ticket windows inside Great Southern Bank Arena.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening

REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

How these Christian County cities got their names

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

After 6 decades of service, Dade County nurse receives statewide honor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dade County, Mo. nurse received a prestigious award from the Missouri Public Health Association. Ardella Lack received Missouri’s Presidential Award for Nursing. She has been a nurse for more than six decades. She works part-time at the Dade County Health Department. Coworkers nominated her...
DADE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Burn ban in effect in Bolivar and Polk County, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -The Bolivar City Fire Department and the Polk County Commission have issued burn bans effective immediately. That is due to dry conditions and foliage dying out for the winter. Under the bans, open burning is restricted within Bolivar city limits and Polk County. Fires are allowed only...
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident closes section of James River Freeway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An incident on James River Freeway tied up traffic around midday in Springfield. MoDOT closed both eastbound lanes of James River at West Bypass. The incident involves two tractor-trailer trucks. MoDOT crews cleared the closure in fewer than 30 minutes. To report a correction or typo,...
KYTV

Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
CASSVILLE, MO

