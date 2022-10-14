Read full article on original website
Related
48hills.org
‘We Were Hyphy’ goes dumb on the Bay’s immortal musical movement
In the late 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s, the Bay Area felt like a different planet. Before the arrival of gentrified tech money, before social media, before it was standard to simply Google a word to find out its definition, you simply had to be present as a participant to know what it was like here. And for those who lived the life during that time, there is no shortage of stories to be shared.
SFGate
Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for ‘George of the Jungle’ Traffic Jam, 25 Years Later: ‘My Bad. It Won’t Happen Again’
Brendan Fraser’s awards season with “The Whale” continued over the weekend at the Mill Valley Film Festival, where he was on hand for a screening of the film and to accept the annual event’s lifetime achievement award. Speaking to SFGATE on the red carpet (via Entertainment Weekly), Fraser issued a humorous apology to the city of San Francisco due to a traffic jam the “George of the Jungle” production caused over 25 years ago. Mill Valley is about 14 miles north of San Francisco.
This 85-year-old dive bar in San Francisco's Chinatown is perfect
"I'd seen a lot of wild things at bars before, but never like what happened at Li Po."
Adam Sandler coming to Northern California for San Francisco & Sacramento shows
Comedy's biggest basketball fan is coming to the home of the Warriors.
Augie's Montreal Deli in Berkeley permanently closes after lengthy hiatus
"We knew in the back of our minds that we wouldn't be able to reopen."
SF Giants fan favorite Hunter Pence endorses Golden Gate Park measure
The San Francisco resident and his wife starred in a new advertisement in favor of Prop. J.
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
New COVID variants are coming. Will there be a winter surge?
SFGATE asked two experts at UCSF whether we're likely to see a repeat of last year, when the highly transmissible omicron variant caused cases to shoot up dramatically.
The Loma Prieta Earthquake remembered 33 years later
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oct. 17, 1989 — a date many in the Bay Area will never forget. Monday marks 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake shook the region, killing more than 60 people and injuring more than 3,000 others. The Loma Prieta Earthquake caused billions of dollars in damage to the region. But […]
EXCLUSIVE: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at Oakland restaurant save woman being attacked
The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of Tweets by a woman who was having dinner.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco prepares for next big earthquake
A team of San Francisco firefighters spent Saturday morning with citizens preparing for the next big earthquake. The team was identified by green helmets and vests that read “NERT,” also known as, Neighborhood Emergency Response Teams. KTVU's James Torrez reports.
SFist
Bay Area 7-Eleven Sells Winning Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $247M
On Friday, one of two winning tickets for the CA Mega Millions lottery was sold at the 7-Eleven at 1413 Kooser Road in San Jose — leaving the two players to split the $494M Mega Millions jackpot evenly, each of them now entitled to a massive $247M prize. Back...
HelloFresh announces mass layoffs, closure of Bay Area production facility
This year, the meal-kit company's demand has seen a sharp decline.
‘Bay Area Backroads’ returns to KRON4 News this October
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “Bay Area Backroads” is coming back this October with KRON4 anchor, Grant Lodes taking over hosting duties. The beloved Bay Area show which ran in the ’80s and ’90s will be a new regular segment in the KRON4 newscast as Grant takes the lead in reviving a franchise that was one […]
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
postnewsgroup.com
Museum of the African Diaspora Presents It’s Annual Gala Afropolitan Ball 2022
San Francisco’s Museum of the African Diaspora’s (MoAD) Afropolitan Ball, billed as a high energy celebration of Bay Area Black talent, will be headlined this year by Bay Area triple Grammy Award-winning artist, Fantastic Negrito. It will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 685 Mission Street in S.F.
The Daily 10-13-22 This $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
The Palm Court at RH in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood is a luxurious restaurant that is strangely inside a Restoration Hardware home-furnishings store (rebranded RH in 2012). The whole space feels more like Beverly Hills than the historic blue-collar neighborhood. Nico Madrigal-Yankowski dropped by to try the Hearth Burger, featuring a slab of Monterey Jack and charred ciabatta, for $30. The burger actually came with quite a bit more: charred onions, arugula and an aioli slathered on the bottom ciabatta slice — but it tasted like the death of San Francisco. • After a long absence, a customer favorite returns to Trader Joe's
More people want to leave San Francisco than any other city, survey shows
Nearly one in five San Franciscans plan on moving from their home in the next year, data show.
These San Francisco restaurants are going to close. The owners just don’t know when.
While some restaurant owners found their next lily pad to land on, others continue to struggle to figure out what's next.
Inspired by NASA missions, 'Space Explorers: The Infinite' is a tribute to light and space fit inside VR goggles
"Every day is your birthday in space!"
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 1