San Francisco, CA

‘We Were Hyphy’ goes dumb on the Bay’s immortal musical movement

In the late 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s, the Bay Area felt like a different planet. Before the arrival of gentrified tech money, before social media, before it was standard to simply Google a word to find out its definition, you simply had to be present as a participant to know what it was like here. And for those who lived the life during that time, there is no shortage of stories to be shared.
SFGate

Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for ‘George of the Jungle’ Traffic Jam, 25 Years Later: ‘My Bad. It Won’t Happen Again’

Brendan Fraser’s awards season with “The Whale” continued over the weekend at the Mill Valley Film Festival, where he was on hand for a screening of the film and to accept the annual event’s lifetime achievement award. Speaking to SFGATE on the red carpet (via Entertainment Weekly), Fraser issued a humorous apology to the city of San Francisco due to a traffic jam the “George of the Jungle” production caused over 25 years ago. Mill Valley is about 14 miles north of San Francisco.
KRON4 News

The Loma Prieta Earthquake remembered 33 years later

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oct. 17, 1989 — a date many in the Bay Area will never forget. Monday marks 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake shook the region, killing more than 60 people and injuring more than 3,000 others. The Loma Prieta Earthquake caused billions of dollars in damage to the region. But […]
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco prepares for next big earthquake

A team of San Francisco firefighters spent Saturday morning with citizens preparing for the next big earthquake. The team was identified by green helmets and vests that read “NERT,” also known as, Neighborhood Emergency Response Teams. KTVU's James Torrez reports.
SFGate

The Daily 10-13-22 This $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco

The Palm Court at RH in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood is a luxurious restaurant that is strangely inside a Restoration Hardware home-furnishings store (rebranded RH in 2012). The whole space feels more like Beverly Hills than the historic blue-collar neighborhood. Nico Madrigal-Yankowski dropped by to try the Hearth Burger, featuring a slab of Monterey Jack and charred ciabatta, for $30. The burger actually came with quite a bit more: charred onions, arugula and an aioli slathered on the bottom ciabatta slice — but it tasted like the death of San Francisco. • After a long absence, a customer favorite returns to Trader Joe's
SFGate

SFGate

