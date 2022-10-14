Read full article on original website
Families shaken after shots fired inside Hedingham home close to mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police said residents were in tears Sunday night after shots were fired inside a home in the same neighborhood where a mass shooting took place only days ago. Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the home in the 4900 block of Royal Adelaide Way, in...
Men taken to hospital after shooting at north Raleigh apartment
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two men were injured Monday in a shooting at a north Raleigh apartment. Before 4:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 6200 block of Shanda Drive. Both men were taken to the hospital. One was seriously injured, and the other had non-life-threatening...
Person in custody after firing gun inside home near site of Raleigh shooting
20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home
ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are facing charges after a large fight broke out inside a downtown Rocky Mount bar early Saturday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police at Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E. Main St., Rocky Mount police said in a news release Sunday.
2 shot at Raleigh apartment: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Police responded to a shooting at a Raleigh apartment complex Monday morning. This happened near Monday morning around 4: 20 a.m. in the 6200 block of Shanda Drive near Sandy Forks and Spring Forest Roads. Police said two victims had gunshot wounds and were taken to the...
Shots fired inside a house in the Hedingham neighborhood; 1 person in custody: Police
The person who fired the weapon is facing possible charges of discharging a firearm in city limits.
2-year-old shot, killed in Benson
BENSON, N.C. — The Johnston County Sheriff's Office on Sunday was investigating the death of a 2-year-old. Officials responded to a home on West Watson Road before 7:30 p.m. A representative with the sheriff's office told WRAL News the toddler was shot and killed. There were no other reported injuries.
EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: The barn where baby-faced gunman Austin Thompson, 15, was holed up as cops closed in on him after he shot dead his older brother and four others in rampage across Raleigh
Set in a thicket of dense woodland, barely visible from the country road that runs alongside it, this is the barn in which Raleigh shooter Austin Thompson, 15, holed up in a 'protracted stand-off' with law enforcement that left him in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
15-year-old suspect in Raleigh shooting remains in 'grave' condition: Official
The teenager suspected in the fatal shootings of five people in Raleigh is still in "grave" condition, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation into the mass shooting told ABC News.
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty police inside Moe & D's Restaurant Grill & Bar on Church Street in downtown Rocky Mount.
Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Selma nightclub, officers say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police said they responded to the scene of a deadly shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Sometime before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge nightclub in the 1600 block of S. Pollock St. At...
Raleigh police seek help in finding suspect who stabbed a man in Glenwood South
Raleigh police are seeking assistance in finding a man they say is connected to a stabbing incident in the Glenwood South district. On Oct. 8, Raleigh police officers responded to a stabbing call about 2:15 a.m. on North Boylan Avenue and West Johnson Street. The preliminary investigation found that the...
‘Didn’t deserve anything like this.’ Husband of Dayton native speaks out
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tracey Howard uses these words to describe the 15-year-old gunman who police say killed Howard’s wife. President Biden calls for passing of assault weapons ban after Raleigh mass shooting “Not a person. How could you do that to another person, how could one person do that to another person?” […]
Chapel Hill Police Arrest Teenager Over Stolen Vehicle, Gun
The Chapel Hill Police Department aided in finding a stolen vehicle from Battleboro, North Carolina, on early Sunday morning. A release from the department said at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop over a report of someone “pulling on a vehicle’s door handle.” Upon arriving to the road, which is part of the Sagebrook of Chapel Hill apartment community, they found and detained a suspect at the scene.
Billy Graham Rapid Team lends a hand to mourners in Raleigh following mass shooting
RALEIGH — Flags were flown at half-staff across the state as a heartbroken community in Raleigh honored five neighbors that were shot and killed in a mass shooting on Thursday night. Among the lives lost were 49-year-old Susan Karnatz, a mother of three; 34-year-old Mary Marshall, a Navy veteran...
Retired Kernersville officer ministers to Raleigh community, days after 5 people were killed
RALEIGH, N.C. — Healing, that was the message shared in the Hedingham neighborhood on Saturday. On Thursday, shots echoed throughout the neighborhood's quiet suburban streets, killing 5 and injuring 2 others. With candles in hand and heavy hearts, the shaken community gathered to remember those lost. Along with the...
Church congregations remember victims of Raleigh mass shooting, offer support to neighbors
Days after a mass shooting took the lives of five people in Raleigh, some communities gathered for the first time on Sunday, praying for the victims.
Man in critical condition after early-morning shooting in Goldsboro, police say
Goldsboro police say a man is in critical condition after someone shot him in the upper body early Saturday morning.
