Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
Related
ABC 15 News
Officer assaulted at scene of shooting call in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police used less-lethal means to subdue a man who assaulted an officer who was responding to a call Monday morning. Officials say the incident occurred around 5 a.m. near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. Officers were checking on reports of an injured person at a home...
KOLD-TV
Man acting erratically with gun injures deputy, barricades himself inside Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Sunday during a standoff with a man at a Phoenix home. It happened Sunday, around 7:30 p.m. when MCSO deputies were called to a home near 2800 S. 70th Avenue for the report of a person acting erratically and pointing a gun at people in the area. The first deputies on the scene located a man with a gun who fought with a deputy before running into a home.
KTAR.com
3 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix park
PHOENIX — Three teenagers were hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting broke out in a Phoenix neighborhood park, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The investigation revealed...
ABC 15 News
Three juveniles hurt in shooting near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left three juveniles hurt late Sunday morning at a West Valley park. The incident occurred after 11 a.m. in a residential area park near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say there were three victims in...
ABC 15 News
Tempe officers shoot person in stolen car who rammed police vehicles
TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police were involved in a shooting late Sunday night that left one person with serious injuries. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near Baseline Road and Priest Drive after officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area. Officers conducted a stop of the vehicle in a parking lot, and the driver ran from the car.
themesatribune.com
More civilians becoming Phoenix police investigators
Hiring civilian investigators isn’t a new concept. The Mesa Police Department started its program in 2009. And when Chief George Gascón moved to San Francisco to lead that department, he took the idea with him. But the movement has gained steam recently as departments across the country try...
ABC 15 News
Police investigating stabbing near 75th Avenue and Buckeye Road
PHOENIX — A police situation is underway near 75th Avenue and Buckeye Road Monday morning. Video from the scene showed nearly a dozen police vehicles surrounding a business in the area. Two of the patrol cars are parked against the building and there is crime tape and a K9 also on the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of stabbing person to death in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in a Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Police say Dassise LaBamba, 34, stabbed a man in a neighborhood near 36th Street and Thomas at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 15. The victim, identified only as a 36-year-old...
fox10phoenix.com
Wood chipper death, man allegedly kills his father, GCU students killed in crash: this week's top stories
A northern California man's wood chipper death makes headlines, an Arizona man reportedly kills his father and is then shot by police, and three teen Grand Canyon University students are killed in an apparent DUI wrong-way crash. Here are the week's top stories from Oct. 9-15. 1. Several men detained,...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix woman who pled guilty to hitting and killing bicyclist to serve time in prison
PHOENIX - Five years after a bicyclist was hit and killed near South Mountain, the woman who was behind the wheel at the time learned her fate in court. The crash that killed Robert Dollar happened in October 2017. According to Phoenix Police officials at the time, Annaleah Dominguez, who was 19 at the time, was driving in the wrong direction up South Mountain to avoid another bicyclist when she struck Dollar.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police, other departments suspending use of beanbag rounds
PHOENIX - Several law enforcement agencies across Arizona are suspending the use of beanbag rounds. Beanbag rounds have become popular as a so-called "less-lethal" option when officers are out in the field. However, Phoenix Police, Goodyear Police, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety have suspended their use of shotguns that fire beanbag rounds (also known as stun bag shotguns), after problems described as "velocity issues."
East Valley Tribune
Mesa pays $5.4M to settle 10 claims against cops
The City of Mesa settled 10 police excessive force, assault and wrongful death claims involving the Mesa Police Department in the first six months of 2022 with payouts totaling $5,444,000. Records obtained by the Tribune through a public records request show the payments ranged from $4,000 to $2.45 million and...
One person killed, another injured during overnight shooting in Phoenix
Phoenix police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting overnight.
AZFamily
Advocates upset over ‘light sentence’ of woman who struck, killed bicyclist at South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The woman who hit and killed a bicyclist nearly five years ago at South Mountain Park learned her punishment on Friday and the victim’s father and advocates aren’t happy about it. A judge sentenced 24-year-old Annaleah Dominguez to three years in prison. On...
AZFamily
Man shot during robbery in Phoenix, police searching for suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is hospitalized after he was shot during a robbery at an apartment complex in Phoenix Friday night. Around 9:15 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex by the I-17 just south of Camelback road for the report of a robbery and shots fired. Officers arrived and found a man that had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
clayconews.com
MULTIPLE FATALITY COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 17 AT TABLE MESA ROAD IN MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:51 A.M, a four-vehicle fatal collision occurred on northbound Interstate 17 (I-17) at milepost 236 (Table Mesa Road). The driver of a Toyota SUV traveling southbound in the northbound...
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Litchfield Park
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a Litchfield Park man to the hospital Thursday night. Around 10:20 p.m., shots were fired at a home near 139th Avenue and Peck Drive. Family members of the victim told Arizona’s Family that the man was sitting on his couch when he was struck in the face with a bullet. He’s recovering from surgery in the hospital.
ABC 15 News
AZ police departments suspect less-lethal shotguns, citing velocity issues
Multiple Arizona police departments are without one of their most common less-lethal options after Phoenix PD suspected the beanbag rounds, under the brand name 'Super-Sock', were shooting at an abnormally high velocity. Phoenix Police, Goodyear Police, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) have all suspended the use of...
fox10phoenix.com
Search continues for driver responsible for deadly Mesa hit-and-run
As police continue to search for a driver in connection with a deadly hit-and-run incident in Mesa that happened in September, members of the victim's family are searching for justice. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
KTAR.com
Phoenix street racer sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after pleading guilty
PHOENIX – A man known for organizing illicit street racing activities in Phoenix was sentenced to 2½ years in prison this week, authorities said Thursday. Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to one count each of misconduct involving weapons and illegal racing, both felonies, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release.
Comments / 0