Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

Officer assaulted at scene of shooting call in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police used less-lethal means to subdue a man who assaulted an officer who was responding to a call Monday morning. Officials say the incident occurred around 5 a.m. near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. Officers were checking on reports of an injured person at a home...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man acting erratically with gun injures deputy, barricades himself inside Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Sunday during a standoff with a man at a Phoenix home. It happened Sunday, around 7:30 p.m. when MCSO deputies were called to a home near 2800 S. 70th Avenue for the report of a person acting erratically and pointing a gun at people in the area. The first deputies on the scene located a man with a gun who fought with a deputy before running into a home.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

3 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix park

PHOENIX — Three teenagers were hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting broke out in a Phoenix neighborhood park, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The investigation revealed...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Tempe officers shoot person in stolen car who rammed police vehicles

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police were involved in a shooting late Sunday night that left one person with serious injuries. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near Baseline Road and Priest Drive after officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area. Officers conducted a stop of the vehicle in a parking lot, and the driver ran from the car.
TEMPE, AZ
themesatribune.com

More civilians becoming Phoenix police investigators

Hiring civilian investigators isn’t a new concept. The Mesa Police Department started its program in 2009. And when Chief George Gascón moved to San Francisco to lead that department, he took the idea with him. But the movement has gained steam recently as departments across the country try...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Police investigating stabbing near 75th Avenue and Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — A police situation is underway near 75th Avenue and Buckeye Road Monday morning. Video from the scene showed nearly a dozen police vehicles surrounding a business in the area. Two of the patrol cars are parked against the building and there is crime tape and a K9 also on the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of stabbing person to death in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in a Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Police say Dassise LaBamba, 34, stabbed a man in a neighborhood near 36th Street and Thomas at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 15. The victim, identified only as a 36-year-old...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix woman who pled guilty to hitting and killing bicyclist to serve time in prison

PHOENIX - Five years after a bicyclist was hit and killed near South Mountain, the woman who was behind the wheel at the time learned her fate in court. The crash that killed Robert Dollar happened in October 2017. According to Phoenix Police officials at the time, Annaleah Dominguez, who was 19 at the time, was driving in the wrong direction up South Mountain to avoid another bicyclist when she struck Dollar.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Police, other departments suspending use of beanbag rounds

PHOENIX - Several law enforcement agencies across Arizona are suspending the use of beanbag rounds. Beanbag rounds have become popular as a so-called "less-lethal" option when officers are out in the field. However, Phoenix Police, Goodyear Police, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety have suspended their use of shotguns that fire beanbag rounds (also known as stun bag shotguns), after problems described as "velocity issues."
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa pays $5.4M to settle 10 claims against cops

The City of Mesa settled 10 police excessive force, assault and wrongful death claims involving the Mesa Police Department in the first six months of 2022 with payouts totaling $5,444,000. Records obtained by the Tribune through a public records request show the payments ranged from $4,000 to $2.45 million and...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot during robbery in Phoenix, police searching for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is hospitalized after he was shot during a robbery at an apartment complex in Phoenix Friday night. Around 9:15 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex by the I-17 just south of Camelback road for the report of a robbery and shots fired. Officers arrived and found a man that had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Litchfield Park

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a Litchfield Park man to the hospital Thursday night. Around 10:20 p.m., shots were fired at a home near 139th Avenue and Peck Drive. Family members of the victim told Arizona’s Family that the man was sitting on his couch when he was struck in the face with a bullet. He’s recovering from surgery in the hospital.
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
ABC 15 News

AZ police departments suspect less-lethal shotguns, citing velocity issues

Multiple Arizona police departments are without one of their most common less-lethal options after Phoenix PD suspected the beanbag rounds, under the brand name 'Super-Sock', were shooting at an abnormally high velocity. Phoenix Police, Goodyear Police, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) have all suspended the use of...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix street racer sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after pleading guilty

PHOENIX – A man known for organizing illicit street racing activities in Phoenix was sentenced to 2½ years in prison this week, authorities said Thursday. Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to one count each of misconduct involving weapons and illegal racing, both felonies, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

