Read full article on original website
Related
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
Lakers Fans Blast LeBron James For His Comments After 47-PT Loss To Kings: "Stop Feeding Us Lies LeBron"
Los Angeles Lakers fans aren't happy with LeBron James after the team lost to the Kings in the preseason finale.
Jordan Poole Says Draymond Green's Apology To Him Was "Professional": "We Plan On Handling Ourselves That Way..."
Jordan Poole speaks out about Draymond Green's apology to him.
NBC Sports
Gordon Hayward’s haircut raises eyebrows ahead of NBA season opener
Gordon Hayward’s haircut has people talking. The Hornets forward shaved the side of his head and seems to be taking a more disheveled take on his signature swoop. Hayward first debuted the cut on Sept. 26, the first report date for NBA veterans. Fortunately for the 32-year-old, he was...
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Admits He Never Had A Relationship With Joel Embiid: “I Don’t Talk To Jo. We Never Really Spoke.”
Ben Simmons lived a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, starring in controversial moments almost every season he spent at Wells Fargo Center. Following a collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, Ben made a lot of enemies in Philadelphia, and his situation got worse after he declined to play for the team again.
Video: Draymond Green Dapped Up Jordan Poole After His Tough Bucket Against The Nuggets
Draymond Green was spotted showing Jordan Poole some love after a tough basket.
Shaquille O'Neal Shuts Down Fans That Are 'Messing With' Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole: "You Guys That Don't Know About Competitive Sport, You Have No Idea... Just Shut The Hell Up And Be A Fan."
Shaquille O'Neal defended Draymond Green from fans that are trolling him for punching Jordan Poole.
Kevin Durant Was Caught Wanting To Hit A Blunt In The Locker Room During The 2016 All-Star Game
An old video reveals the moment where Kevin Durant accepted to hit a blunt during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game.
Yardbarker
Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now
The Los Angeles Lakers last season put up an incredible team on paper. With a proven duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Lakers added former MVP, Russell Westbrook. While the move seemed like a decent move initially it turned out to be horrendous for the Lakers in hindsight. Injuries and fit were certainly a big reason for the same.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to heartbreaking Dikembe Mutombo news
Dikembe Mutombo is one of the most iconic players in the history of the NBA and one of the best and most prolific shot-blockers in basketball history. But in a recent update, he and his family revealed that he is battling a serious health concern. According to a statement released...
Jeanie Buss Fires Back At The Haters Who Criticize Her Inner Circle: "Do You Ever Ask Mark Cuban Who His Inner Circle Is? Or Joe Lacob Who His Inner Circle Is?"
Jeanie Buss defends her inner circle after public backlash.
Andrew Wiggins Explains Why He Took Paycut To Stay With Warriors: "You Never Know What The Future Holds. I'm Happy Here."
Andrew Wiggins reveals his motivation behind taking a paycut to stay with the Warriors.
Houston Rockets Waive Former 6th Overall Pick
On Saturday, the Houston Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein. The 29-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
Lakers Fans Are Ashamed After The Embarrassing 133-86 Loss To The Kings: "I Know It’s Only Preseason …But Damn We Stink"
Lakers fans are ashamed after the team suffered an embarrassing 133-86 defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.
Bob Myers Admits That He Did Not Expect Warriors To Sign Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole To Huge Extensions A Year Ago: "I Would Not Have Believed You."
Bob Myers didn't think the Warriors would sign Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to these big-money extensions.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League
Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
Yardbarker
The Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly Worried About Dennis Schroder's Long-Term Durability After Finger Injury
Before the official start of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with a notable loss in their rotation. After this week's preseason game against the Kings, backup guard Dennis Schroder suffered a finger injury that could keep him out for the season opener. And while the injury...
This Suns-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors have been making a lot of headlines lately. Jordan Poole’s extension was widely expected. Still, the NBA world is abuzz about his new contract. On the other hand, Andrew Wiggins’ new pact was not as certain to come. Nonetheless, the Warriors made a long-term commitment to him as well.
8-time All-Star Dwight Howard pondering retirement: ‘No teams want to allow me to play’
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is growing frustrated with a lack of interest and opportunity from teams around the NBA
Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."
Juan Toscano-Anderson spoke on the difference between playing for the Los Angeles Lakers rather than the Golden State Warriors.
Comments / 4