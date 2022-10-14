ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy makes new hires, fires nine

By Katherine Burgess, Memphis Commercial Appeal
MEMPHIS — Newly elected Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy is making changes to his office, letting nine employees go Friday and announcing the hiring of six new attorneys.

Of the employees let go, seven were attorneys and two were legal investigators, Mulroy told The Commercial Appeal. The district attorney’s office has about 115 attorneys and 230 total employees.

The new assistant district attorneys are Ernest Brooks II, Denania Galloway, Melanie Headely, Kindle Nance and Krysa Scully, according to a news release. Jessica Indingaro will start as special assistant for projects and government relations.

New hires:Steve Mulroy introduces three new hires in Shelby County DA's office

Juvenile justice:Shelby Co. DA, juvenile court judge to ask state to back experimental program

“I’m pleased that I hired experienced, qualified, diverse group of attorneys who share my vision for criminal justice reform. That was the goal always. I’m pleased that so far I’ve been able to achieve it,” Mulroy said. “As a group they are significantly more diverse than the staff as a whole, so I’m making good on my promise to increase the diversity of the office.”

Mulroy said he has no current plans to fire any more staff, but will be announcing more hires in the near future.

And for the first time, the office is searching for a full time grants coordinator and a chief data officer.

“We need applications,” Mulroy said. “We are looking for qualified people to send those resumes.”

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com, 901-529-2799 or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

chonka simmons
2d ago

the only thing that was mentioned was "diversity". it's never about qualified candidates and getting the job done anymore. it's just "diversity ". well 🖕 y'all anyways

CURT Loudermilk
1d ago

I'll bet everyone fired was white. He seems 2 be setting his office up on the failed models of New York city n Los Angeles

