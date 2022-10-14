Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy makes new hires, fires nine

MEMPHIS — Newly elected Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy is making changes to his office, letting nine employees go Friday and announcing the hiring of six new attorneys.

Of the employees let go, seven were attorneys and two were legal investigators, Mulroy told The Commercial Appeal. The district attorney’s office has about 115 attorneys and 230 total employees.

The new assistant district attorneys are Ernest Brooks II, Denania Galloway, Melanie Headely, Kindle Nance and Krysa Scully, according to a news release. Jessica Indingaro will start as special assistant for projects and government relations.

“I’m pleased that I hired experienced, qualified, diverse group of attorneys who share my vision for criminal justice reform. That was the goal always. I’m pleased that so far I’ve been able to achieve it,” Mulroy said. “As a group they are significantly more diverse than the staff as a whole, so I’m making good on my promise to increase the diversity of the office.”

Mulroy said he has no current plans to fire any more staff, but will be announcing more hires in the near future.

And for the first time, the office is searching for a full time grants coordinator and a chief data officer.

“We need applications,” Mulroy said. “We are looking for qualified people to send those resumes.”

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com, 901-529-2799 or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.