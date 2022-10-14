ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sports scores, highlights: Diman volleyball ties for 1st place in Mayflower League

By Herald News Staff
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

The fall sports season is heading into the final month before the start of tournament time for Fall River area teams.

Take a look at other highlights from Friday's local high school action:

Girls soccer: Joseph Case at Apponequet

SCORE: Apponequet 5, Joseph Case 0

LOCATION: Apponequet

DATE: Oct. 14

RECORD: Joseph Case, 3-7-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cardinals lost to league opponent Apponequet on the road. Goalkeeper Emma Villarrubia had 13 saves in net for Case. Strong games from Kambree Nell and Veronica Araujo. Eight Cardinals starters went all 80 minutes.

NEXT UP: Case hosts Fairhaven on Monday.

Field hockey: Durfee at New Bedford

SCORE : Durfee 2, New Bedford 2

LOCATION : New Bedford

DATE : Oct. 14

RECORD : 9-2-3 (5-1-1 in SEC)

HIGHLIGHTS : "Today we came out strong, scoring first and quickly. We then had many chances and did not finish when given opportunity. New Bedford went ahead 2-1 and we came back to tie it 2-2. Unfortunately even with the push we couldn’t put another goal in. Our goals were scored by Emily Curran and Toni Freitas and both were assisted by Ellia Delisle," said coach Nicole Henrique.

NEXT UP : At home vs. Apponequet on Monday, Oct. 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voeBs_0iZe1dIR00

Field hockey: Joseph Case at Seekonk

SCORE : Case 8, Seekonk 1

LOCATION : Seekonk

DATE : Oct. 14

RECORD : 12-0-0 (SCC: 9-0-0)

HIGHLIGHTS : Lexi Yost and Megan Smith both scored 4 goals. Assists were by Brooke Orton (2), Emma Bouchard, Shelby Hajder and Smith. "Solid defense from Kaelyn Lecomte, Brooke Perron, Rylie MacDonald and Addie Carreiro," said coach Kacie Martel. Anna Michaud had 4 saves in net.

NEXT UP : Hosting New Bedford on Monday, Oct. 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42pzK2_0iZe1dIR00

Girls volleyball: Atlantis Charter at Randolph

SCORE : Atlantis Charter 3, Randolph 0 (25-18,25-15,25-14)

LOCATION : Randolph

DATE : Oct. 14

RECORD : 5-6

HIGHLIGHTS : Lizbeth Perez had 8 aces and 1 kill; Victoria Gomes had 7 aces, 2 kills, and 3 digs; Rebecca De Moreas had 7 aces, 2 kills, and 2 blocks; Sarah Moniz had 8 kills.

NEXT UP : At Upper Cape on Monday.

Girls volleyball: Diman vs. Tri-County

SCORE : Diman 3, Tri-County 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-22)

LOCATION : Diman

DATE : Oct. 14

RECORD : 10-3 (league: 5-1)

HIGHLIGHTS : This win tied Diman with Tri-County for first in the Mayflower League, said coach Cathie Noversa. Hannah Martin had 6 aces, 14 digs, 14 assists and 1 kill; Lindsey Moniz had 2 aces, 8 kills, and 7 digs; Sarah Moniz had 2 aces, 8 kills, and 12 digs; and Kacie Lynch had 4 aces, 3 kills, and 17 digs.

NEXT UP : Monday, Oct. 17, vs. Old Colony, on Diman's Senior Night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCm6F_0iZe1dIR00

Girls volleyball: Durfee vs. New Bedford

SCORE : Durfee 3, New Bedford 0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-21)

LOCATION : Durfee

DATE : Oct. 14

RECORD : 6-10 (2-5 in league)

HIGHLIGHTS : "Great team win tonight. Lauren Kuchar led the way on offense with 12 kills. Niyah Boone had a great night, adding 8 kills. Jasmine Caine set for 25 and dropped 4 aces. Dalia Karam and Selena Pereira served well with 4 aces each, and Alexis Layne dominated the back row and finished with 18 digs," said coach Kelly Beaulieu.

NEXT UP : Bridgewater-Raynham on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Qb9Y_0iZe1dIR00

Girls volleyball: Somerset Berkley vs. Fairhaven

SCORE : Somerset Berkley lost to Fairhaven in 4 sets: 25-23, 16-25, 20-25, 16-25

LOCATION : Somerset Berkley

DATE : Oct. 14

RECORD : 7-7

HIGHLIGHTS : Abigail Vieira had 9 kills and 10 digs; and Annabella karpicz had 4 aces, 5 kills and 4 digs.

NEXT UP : At Apponequet on Monday, Oct. 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCua8_0iZe1dIR00

Girls volleyball: Westport at Southeastern

SCORE : Southeastern 3, Westport 1

LOCATION : Southeastern

DATE : Oct. 14

RECORD : 8-6 overall (4-2 in conference)

HIGHLIGHTS : Braylin Montigny had 10 digs and 3 service points; Jayda Pequita had 8 digs, 6 service points and 3 aces; Taylor Perry had 11 assists, 13 service points, and 3 aces; Kyleigh Finglas had 5 kills, 8 service points and 3 aces.

NEXT UP : At home vs. Holbrook on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499XZW_0iZe1dIR00

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Sports scores, highlights: Diman volleyball ties for 1st place in Mayflower League

Comments / 0

Related
The Enterprise

AN OSINUBI EXPLOSION: K.O. posts 253 yards and 5 TD as Brockton football wins big again

BROCKTON – Wait, the Brockton High football team has posted 50 points or more in three consecutive games?  Yes, that's correct. The Boxers (5-1), as predicted, are collectively one of the area's most dynamic offensive powerhouses. But it wasn't foreseen that they would do it with a cast of three different quarterbacks. Each member of the trio – senior Joey Cappiello, junior Cameron Monteiro and...
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

First Brockton HS female player to score touchdown receives Patriots football

BROCKTON --  A young football player in Brockton is being recognized by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.McKenzie Quinn received a ball addressed to the "Mighty Quinn" from Kraft after she became the first female football player in Brockton's history to score a touchdown."We love to see that you are having a ball pursuing your passions. Continued success. The Patriots are rooting for you!" the note from Kraft said.Quinn is a senior and she scored the touchdown against the Dartmouth Indians in a 50-7 win.
BROCKTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Cranston East girl uses football to prepare for the U.S. Army

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — From being the only girl on the football team, a captain on the wrestling team and helping student-athletes with special needs, a Cranston East senior is making the most out of her senior year before she ships off to basic training in the U.S. Army this summer.
CRANSTON, RI
iBerkshires.com

Mount Greylock Earns Big Shutout at Palmer

PALMER, Mass. -- Mai O'Connor made five saves, and Lily McDermott scored the game-winner Friday as the Mount Greylock girls soccer program took a big step forward with a 1-0 win at Palmer. The Panthers beat Mount Greylock three times last fall: 6-2 in Williamstown, 4-2 in Palmer at 2-1...
PALMER, MA
The Herald News

The Herald News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy