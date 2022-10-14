Read full article on original website
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.
Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
JD Vance diverts debate question on abortion of Ohio rape victim, 10, by blaming ‘illegal’ migrant
Republican Senate candidate JD Vance diverted when he was asked in a debate on Monday evening about a 10-year-old who was raped in Ohio and had to leave the state to secure an abortion, blaming illegal immigration for the girl being raped. Moderators asked Mr Vance and Representative Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee, a story that made national headlines wherein a 10-year-old girl was raped and had to go to Indiana to seek an abortion. Ohio limits abortion after six weeks and, at the time, Indiana had more lax abortion laws. “I have said repeatedly on the record, that...
Senate candidate Herschel Walker say why he flashed a police badge during Friday’s debate
Races tighten across the country barely three weeks out from election day. In Georgia, early voting begins tomorrow, and republicans hope to win back the majority. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke exclusively with NBC News’ Kristen Welker about why he flashed a badge during Friday’s debate, and whether he’s pretending to be a police officer.Oct. 16, 2022.
Doctors say Graham’s abortion ban would force women to have transvaginal ultrasounds
WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham's national 15-week abortion ban would likely force many women to undergo invasive transvaginal ultrasounds before terminating pregnancies, according to doctors. Under the bill, which Graham introduced last week, physicians could be prosecuted for terminating pregnancies after 15 weeks, except in a handful of scenarios:...
Dems' Chances of Beating GOP for Congress Control With 1 Month to Midterm
With just a little less than one month until the November 8 midterm elections, Democrats hoping to retain or expand their majority in Congress are nearly tied with Republicans for control of the House of Representatives. Republicans hoped President Joe Biden's once-dismal approval rating would help them ride a "red...
NBC News
Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz says abortion should be ‘up to the states’
Republicans and Democrats hone in on Senate races in key battleground states. NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns reports on her interviews with both Senate candidates in Pennsylvania, NBC News Correspondent Shaq Brewster reports on the latest in Wisconsin, Atlanta Journal Constitution Political Reporter Greg Bluestein previews the Senate debate in Georgia and Nevada Independent CEO Jon Ralston has the latest on the silver state.Oct. 14, 2022.
Third-party candidate upends race for governor in reliably blue Oregon
The last time Oregon voters elected a Republican governor, the top song in the U.S. was Men at Work's “Who Can It Be Now," E.T. was dominating the box office, and Diet Coke and Bud Light had just hit the shelves for the first time. But now, a competitive...
Barack Obama will campaign for Georgia Democrats in Atlanta on Oct. 28
Former President Barack Obama is headed to Atlanta on Oct. 28 to campaign for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams a...
Trump-backed PA GOP candidate Doug Mastriano pushed to charge women who get abortions with murder
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks during a campaign rally at The Fuge on May 14, 2022 in Warminster, Pennsylvania. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) A newly unearthed 2019 interview with Trump-backed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano reveals that he advocated charging women with murder if they get abortions. NBC...
5 Senate Races That Will Test Trump’s Influence and Determine Control of Washington
The races in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia all feature problematic, Trump-backed candidates.
Republican Who Lost to Boebert in Primary Backs Her Democratic Challenger
A Republican state legislator who mounted an unsuccessful primary challenge to Representative Lauren Boebert is now supporting Democrat Adam Frisch, saying he's "more interested in representing the district than being a celebrity." Colorado state Senator Don Coram on Wednesday endorsed Frisch against Boebert, who has drawn headlines for controversial comments...
'That's my check': Walker acknowledges giving $700 to his ex, but denies her claim he knew it was for an abortion
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Confronted with images of a receipt from an abortion clinic and a check dated days later and bearing his name, Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker said Sunday that an ex-partner’s allegation that he paid to terminate her pregnancy is a lie. “It’s a lie,” Walker,...
New poll suggests Republicans take House control after midterms
The latest CBS News-YouGov polling suggests that voters would prefer Republicans to take control of the House after the November midterms. The Battleground Tracker, which estimates how many seats each party is predicted to win in the House of Representatives, showed that Republicans had stabilized their lead at 224 seats, while Democrats held 211. However, the GOP lead in the model had diminished in the past two months.
Democratic Megadonors Sit On Sidelines Amid GOP Spending Blitz
The GOP is massively outspending the party’s two major super PACs, though Senate Democrats could hold up better than their House counterparts.
Ahead of the midterms, Black women voters most concerned about cost of living, poll shows
A new national poll of Black women voters reveals a demographic that is highly motivated to vote in the 2022 midterm elections, with an overwhelming majority citing “pocketbook” issues, like the cost of housing and groceries as core concerns. Among this well-established key voting bloc, reproductive rights and crime/gun violence also emerged as concerns.
Donald Trump will never testify
Near the conclusion of Thursday’s U.S. House hearing into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, the committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump. This might seem like a major turning point in the investigation, and it’s not without significance. Nevertheless, the vote doesn’t mean the former president will be testifying before the committee. In fact, that possibility is remote.
Michael Cohen: Trump’s 14-page letter defending response to Capitol attack is ‘insane’
Former President Trump defended his response to the attack on the Capitol a day after the January 6th Committee voted to subpoena him. Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen says “he’s not showing up under any circumstance.”Oct. 14, 2022.
In 2019, Doug Mastriano said women who violated proposed abortion ban should be charged with murder
State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, said in 2019 that women should be charged with murder if they violated his proposed abortion ban. In an interview with Pennsylvania radio station WITF, Mastriano was pressed about a bill he sponsored that would generally bar abortions when...
