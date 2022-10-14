ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

JD Vance diverts debate question on abortion of Ohio rape victim, 10, by blaming ‘illegal’ migrant

Republican Senate candidate JD Vance diverted when he was asked in a debate on Monday evening about a 10-year-old who was raped in Ohio and had to leave the state to secure an abortion, blaming illegal immigration for the girl being raped. Moderators asked Mr Vance and Representative Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee, a story that made national headlines wherein a 10-year-old girl was raped and had to go to Indiana to seek an abortion. Ohio limits abortion after six weeks and, at the time, Indiana had more lax abortion laws. “I have said repeatedly on the record, that...
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Senate candidate Herschel Walker say why he flashed a police badge during Friday’s debate

Races tighten across the country barely three weeks out from election day. In Georgia, early voting begins tomorrow, and republicans hope to win back the majority. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke exclusively with NBC News’ Kristen Welker about why he flashed a badge during Friday’s debate, and whether he’s pretending to be a police officer.Oct. 16, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz says abortion should be ‘up to the states’

Republicans and Democrats hone in on Senate races in key battleground states. NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns reports on her interviews with both Senate candidates in Pennsylvania, NBC News Correspondent Shaq Brewster reports on the latest in Wisconsin, Atlanta Journal Constitution Political Reporter Greg Bluestein previews the Senate debate in Georgia and Nevada Independent CEO Jon Ralston has the latest on the silver state.Oct. 14, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Trump-backed PA GOP candidate Doug Mastriano pushed to charge women who get abortions with murder

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks during a campaign rally at The Fuge on May 14, 2022 in Warminster, Pennsylvania. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) A newly unearthed 2019 interview with Trump-backed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano reveals that he advocated charging women with murder if they get abortions. NBC...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Republican Who Lost to Boebert in Primary Backs Her Democratic Challenger

A Republican state legislator who mounted an unsuccessful primary challenge to Representative Lauren Boebert is now supporting Democrat Adam Frisch, saying he's "more interested in representing the district than being a celebrity." Colorado state Senator Don Coram on Wednesday endorsed Frisch against Boebert, who has drawn headlines for controversial comments...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

New poll suggests Republicans take House control after midterms

The latest CBS News-YouGov polling suggests that voters would prefer Republicans to take control of the House after the November midterms. The Battleground Tracker, which estimates how many seats each party is predicted to win in the House of Representatives, showed that Republicans had stabilized their lead at 224 seats, while Democrats held 211. However, the GOP lead in the model had diminished in the past two months.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Donald Trump will never testify

Near the conclusion of Thursday’s U.S. House hearing into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, the committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump. This might seem like a major turning point in the investigation, and it’s not without significance. Nevertheless, the vote doesn’t mean the former president will be testifying before the committee. In fact, that possibility is remote.
POTUS
NBC News

NBC News

